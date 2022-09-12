(CNN) — La 74.ª edición de los premios Emmy, que celebran lo mejor de la televisión, se entregaron este lunes.
Vea a continuación la lista completa de nominados. Los ganadores serán actualizados a lo largo de la noche.
Serie dramática destacada
- “Better Call Saul”
- “Euphoria”
- “Ozark”
- “Severance”
- “Squid Game”
- “Stranger Things”
- “Succession” *GANADOR
- “Yellowjackets”
Destacada serie de comedia
- “Abbott Elementary”
- “Barry”
- “Curb Your Enthusiasm”
- “Hacks”
- “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
- “Only Murders in the Building”
- “Ted Lasso” *GANADOR
- “What We Do in the Shadows”
Serie limitada excepcional
- “Dopesick”
- “The Dropout”
- “Inventing Anna”
- “Pam & Tommy”
- “The White Lotus” *GANADOR
Mejor actor principal en una serie dramática
- Brian Cox, “Succession”
- Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game” *GANADOR
- Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”
- Adam Scott, “Severance”
- Jeremy Strong, “Succession”
Mejor actriz principal en una serie dramática
- Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”
- Laura Linney, “Ozark”
- Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets”
- Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”
- Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”
- Zendaya, “Euphoria” *GANADORA
Mejor actor de reparto en una serie dramática
- Nicholas Braun, “Succession”
- Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”
- Kieran Culkin, “Succession”
- Park Hae-soo, “Squid Game”
- Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession” *GANADOR
- John Turturro, “Severance”
- Christopher Walken, “Severance”
- Oh Yeong-su, “Squid Game”
Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie dramática
- Patricia Arquette, “Severance”
- Julia Garner, “Ozark” *GANADOR
- Jung Ho-yeon, “Squid Game”
- Christina Ricci, “Yellowjackets”
- Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul”
- J. Smith-Cameron, “Succession”
- Sarah Snook, “Succession”
- Sydney Sweeney, “Euphoria”
Mejor actor principal en una serie de comedia
- Donald Glover, “Atlanta”
- Bill Hader, “Barry”
- Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”
- Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”
- Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”
- Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso” *GANADOR
Mejor actriz principal en una serie de comedia
- Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
- Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”
- Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”
- Elle Fanning, “The Great”
- Issa Rae, “Insecure”
- Jean Smart, “Hacks” *GANADORA
Mejor actor de reparto en una serie de comedia
- Anthony Carrigan, “Barry”
- Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso” *GANADOR
- Toheeb Jimoh, “Ted Lasso”
- Nick Mohammed, “Ted Lasso”
- Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
- Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”
- Henry Winkler, “Barry”
- Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”
Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie de comedia
- Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
- Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”
- Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”
- Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”
- Sarah Niles, “Ted Lasso”
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary” *GANADOR
- Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”
- Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”
Mejor actor principal en una serie limitada o película para televisión
- Colin Firth, “The Staircase”
- Andrew Garfield, “Under the Banner of Heaven”
- Oscar Isaac, “Scenes from a Marriage”
- Michael Keaton, “Dopesick” *GANADOR
- Himesh Patel, “Station Eleven”
- Sebastian Stan, “Pam & Tommy”
Mejor actriz principal en una serie limitada o película para te
- Toni Collette, “The Staircase”
- Julia Garner, “Inventing Anna”
- Lily James, “Pam & Tommy”
- Sarah Paulson, “Impeachment: American Crime Story”
- Margaret Qualley, “Maid”
- Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout” *GANADORA
Mejor actor de reparto en una serie limitada o película para televisión
- Murray Bartlett, “The White Lotus” *GANADOR
- Jake Lacy, “The White Lotus”
- Will Poulter, “Dopesick”
- Seth Rogen, “Pam & Tommy”
- Peter Sarsgaard, “Dopesick”
- Michael Stuhlbarg, “Dopesick”
- Steve Zahn, “The White Lotus”
Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie limitada o película para televisión
- Connie Britton, “The White Lotus”
- Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus” *GANADORA
- Alexandra Daddario, “The White Lotus”
- Kaitlyn Dever, “Dopesick”
- Natasha Rothwell, “The White Lotus”
- Sydney Sweeney, “The White Lotus”
- Mare Winningham, “Dopesick”
Destacada serie de telerrealidad/competencia
- “The Amazing Race”
- “Top Chef”
- “RuPaul’s Drag Race”
- “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls” *GANADOR
- “The Voice”
- “Nailed It!”
Destacada serie de charlas variadas
- “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” *GANADOR
- “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”
- “Late Night With Seth Meyers”
- “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah”
- “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”
Excelente serie de bocetos de variedad
-
“A Black Lady Sketch Show”
-
“Saturday Night Live” *GANADOR
