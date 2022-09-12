(CNN) — La 74.ª edición de los premios Emmy, que celebran lo mejor de la televisión, se entregaron este lunes.

Vea a continuación la lista completa de nominados. Los ganadores serán actualizados a lo largo de la noche.

Serie dramática destacada

  • “Better Call Saul”
  • “Euphoria”
  • “Ozark”
  • “Severance”
  • “Squid Game”
  • “Stranger Things”
  • “Succession” *GANADOR
  • “Yellowjackets”

Destacada serie de comedia

  • “Abbott Elementary”
  • “Barry”
  • “Curb Your Enthusiasm”
  • “Hacks”
  • “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
  • “Only Murders in the Building”
  • “Ted Lasso” *GANADOR
  • “What We Do in the Shadows”

Serie limitada excepcional

  • “Dopesick”
  • “The Dropout”
  • “Inventing Anna”
  • “Pam & Tommy”
  • “The White Lotus” *GANADOR

Mejor actor principal en una serie dramática

  • Brian Cox, “Succession”
  • Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game” *GANADOR
  • Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”
  • Adam Scott, “Severance”
  • Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

Mejor actriz principal en una serie dramática

  • Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”
  • Laura Linney, “Ozark”
  • Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets”
  • Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”
  • Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”
  • Zendaya, “Euphoria” *GANADORA

Mejor actor de reparto en una serie dramática

  • Nicholas Braun, “Succession”
  • Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”
  • Kieran Culkin, “Succession”
  • Park Hae-soo, “Squid Game”
  • Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession” *GANADOR
  • John Turturro, “Severance”
  • Christopher Walken, “Severance”
  • Oh Yeong-su, “Squid Game”

Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie dramática

  • Patricia Arquette, “Severance”
  • Julia Garner, “Ozark” *GANADOR
  • Jung Ho-yeon, “Squid Game”
  • Christina Ricci, “Yellowjackets”
  • Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul”
  • J. Smith-Cameron, “Succession”
  • Sarah Snook, “Succession”
  • Sydney Sweeney, “Euphoria”

Mejor actor principal en una serie de comedia

  • Donald Glover, “Atlanta”
  • Bill Hader, “Barry”
  • Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”
  • Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”
  • Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”
  • Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso” *GANADOR

Mejor actriz principal en una serie de comedia

  • Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
  • Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”
  • Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”
  • Elle Fanning, “The Great”
  • Issa Rae, “Insecure”
  • Jean Smart, “Hacks” *GANADORA

Mejor actor de reparto en una serie de comedia

  • Anthony Carrigan, “Barry”
  • Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso” *GANADOR
  • Toheeb Jimoh, “Ted Lasso”
  • Nick Mohammed, “Ted Lasso”
  • Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
  • Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”
  • Henry Winkler, “Barry”
  • Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”

Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie de comedia

  • Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
  • Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”
  • Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”
  • Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”
  • Sarah Niles, “Ted Lasso”
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary” *GANADOR
  • Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”
  • Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

Mejor actor principal en una serie limitada o película para televisión

  • Colin Firth, “The Staircase”
  • Andrew Garfield, “Under the Banner of Heaven”
  • Oscar Isaac, “Scenes from a Marriage”
  • Michael Keaton, “Dopesick” *GANADOR
  • Himesh Patel, “Station Eleven”
  • Sebastian Stan, “Pam & Tommy”

Mejor actriz principal en una serie limitada o película para te

  • Toni Collette, “The Staircase”
  • Julia Garner, “Inventing Anna”
  • Lily James, “Pam & Tommy”
  • Sarah Paulson, “Impeachment: American Crime Story”
  • Margaret Qualley, “Maid”
  • Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout” *GANADORA

Mejor actor de reparto en una serie limitada o película para televisión

  • Murray Bartlett, “The White Lotus” *GANADOR
  • Jake Lacy, “The White Lotus”
  • Will Poulter, “Dopesick”
  • Seth Rogen, “Pam & Tommy”
  • Peter Sarsgaard, “Dopesick”
  • Michael Stuhlbarg, “Dopesick”
  • Steve Zahn, “The White Lotus”

Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie limitada o película para televisión

  • Connie Britton, “The White Lotus”
  • Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus” *GANADORA
  • Alexandra Daddario, “The White Lotus”
  • Kaitlyn Dever, “Dopesick”
  • Natasha Rothwell, “The White Lotus”
  • Sydney Sweeney, “The White Lotus”
  • Mare Winningham, “Dopesick”

Destacada serie de telerrealidad/competencia

  • “The Amazing Race”
  • “Top Chef”
  • “RuPaul’s Drag Race”
  • “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls” *GANADOR
  • “The Voice”
  • “Nailed It!”

Destacada serie de charlas variadas

  • “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” *GANADOR
  • “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”
  • “Late Night With Seth Meyers”
  • “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah”
  • “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Excelente serie de bocetos de variedad

  • “A Black Lady Sketch Show”
  • “Saturday Night Live” *GANADOR

