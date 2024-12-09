Globos de Oro 2025: Lista completa de nominados por categoría

Los Globos de Oro de 2025 tendrán lugar el próximo 5 de enero y se emitirán en directo por CBS y en streaming por Paramount+.

(CNN en Español) — Entre los nominados a la 82.ª edición de los Globos de Oro figuran algunas antiguas superestrellas infantiles y algunos nombres que resultaron sorprendentes.

Los actores Mindy Kaling y Morris Chestnut anunciaron la lista para los premios 2025, encabezada por el musical Emilia Pérez, con 10 nominaciones.

Ariana Grande y Selena Gomez, antiguas estrellas infantiles de Nickelodeon y Disney respectivamente, obtuvieron sendos reconocimientos: Grande por Wicked y Gomez tanto por la película Emilia Pérez como por su serie de Hulu Only Murders in the Building.

Entre las sorpresas destaca la nominación de Pamela Anderson en la categoría de mejor actriz de drama por su interpretación en The Last Showgirl. En los últimos años, los fans han expresado su deseo de que Anderson reciba más respeto por su carrera interpretativa, en medio de quejas por haber sido tratada como un objeto y haber sido ignorada en los inicios de su carrera.

Lee también: Angelina Jolie recibió premio tributo en los Gotham Awards 2024 por su actuación en “Maria”, de Pablo Larraín

Otra fue la nominación de Jamie Foxx en la categoría de mejor actuación en un stand up por su especial Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was, que se estrena en Netflix el martes.

Foxx se enfrenta en la categoría a la competencia de Nikki Glaser, que presentará la ceremonia de los Globos de Oro.

La veterana de Hollywood Viola Davis y el tres veces ganador del Globo de Oro Ted Danson serán los galardonados con el Premio Cecil B. DeMille y el Premio Carol Burnett, respectivamente.

Los Globos de Oro de 2025, en tanto, tendrán lugar el próximo 5 de enero y se emitirán en directo por CBS y en streaming por Paramount+.

A continuación, figura la lista completa de nominados.

TELEVISIÓN

Mejor actuación de un actor en una serie de televisión – Musical o Comedia

Adam Brody, “Nobody Wants This”

Ted Danson, “A Man on the Inside”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jason Segel, “Shrinking”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Mejor actuación de una actriz en una serie de televisión – Musical o Comedia

Kristen Bell, “Nobody Wants This”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”

Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”

Kathryn Hahn, “Agatha All Along”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Mejor actuación de un actor en una serie de televisión – Drama

Donald Glover, “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”

Jake Gyllenhaal, “Presumed Innocent”

Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”

Eddie Redmayne, “The Day of the Jackal”

Hiroyuki Sanada, “Shōgun”

Billy Bob Thornton, “Landman”

Mejor actuación de una actriz en una serie de televisión – Drama

Kathy Bates, “Matlock”

Emma D’Arcy, “House of the Dragon”

Maya Erskine, “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”

Keira Knightley, “Black Doves”

Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”

Anna Sawai, “Shōgun”

Mejor actuación de un actor en una miniserie o película para televisión

Colin Farrell, “The Penguin”

Richard Gadd, “Baby Reindeer”

Kevin Kline, “Disclaimer”

Cooper Koch, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”

Ewan McGregor, “A Gentleman in Moscow”

Andrew Scott, “Ripley”

Mejor actuación de una actriz en una serie limitada o película para televisión

Cate Blanchett, “Disclaimer”

Jodie Foster, “True Detective: Night Country”

Cristin Milioti, “The Penguin”

Sofía Vergara, “Griselda”

Naomi Watts, “Feud: Capote vs. the Swans”

Kate Winslet, “The Regime”

Mejor serie de televisión dramática

“The Day of the Jackal”

“The Diplomat”

“Mr. and Mrs. Smith”

“Shōgun”

“Slow Horses”

“Squid Game”

Mejor serie de televisión – Musical o comedia

“Abbott Elementary”

“The Bear”

“The Gentlemen”

“Hacks”

“Nobody Wants This”

“Only Murders in the Building”

Mejor miniserie de televisión o película para televisión

“Baby Reindeer”

“Disclaimer”

“Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”

The Penguin”

“Ripley”

“True Detective: Night Country”

Mejor actuación de una actriz en un papel de reparto – Televisión

Liza Colón-Zayas, “The Bear”

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

Dakota Fanning, “Ripley”

Jessica Gunning, “Baby Reindeer”

Allison Janney, “The Diplomat”

Kali Reis, “True Detective: Night Country”

Mejor actuación de un actor en un papel de reparto – Televisión

Tadanobu Asano, “Shōgun“

Javier Bardem, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”

Harrison Ford, “Shrinking”

Jack Lowden, “Slow Horses”

Diego Luna, “La Maquina”

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”

Mejor actuación en una comedia stand-up de televisión

Jamie Foxx, “What Had Happened Was”

Nikki Glaser, “Someday You’ll Die”

Seth Meyers, “Dad Man Walking”

Adam Sandler, “Love You”

Ali Wong, “Single Lady”

Ramy Youssef, “More Feelings”

CINE

Mejor película – Musical o comedia

“Anora”

“Challengers”

“Emilia Pérez”

“A Real Pain”

“The Substance”

“Wicked”

Mejor película – Drama

“The Brutalist”

“A Complete Unknown”

“Conclave”

“Dune: Part Two”

“Nickel Boys”

“September 5”

Mejor película en lengua extranjera

“All We Imagine as Light”

“Emilia Pérez”

“The Girl With the Needle”

“I’m Still Here”

“The Seed of the Sacred Fig”

“Vermiglio”

Mejor guion

“Emilia Pérez”

“Anora”

“The Brutalist”

“A Real Pain”

“The Substance”

“Conclave”

Mejor canción original

“Beautiful That Way” de “The Last Showgirl”, por Miley Cyrus, Lykke Li y Andrew Wyatt

“Compress/Repress” de “Challengers”

“El Mal” de “Emilia Pérez” por Clément Ducol, Camille y Jacques Audiard

“Better Man” de “Forbidden Road” por Robbie Williams, Freddy Wexler y Sacha Skarbek

“Kiss the Sky” de “The Wild Robot”

“Mi Camino” de “Emilia Pérez” por Clément Ducol y Camille

Mejor actriz de reparto

Selena Gomez, “Emilia Pérez”

Ariana Grande, “Wicked”

Felicity Jones, “The Brutalist”

Margaret Qualley, “The Substance”

Isabella Rossellini, “Conclave”

Zoe Saldaña, “Emilia Pérez”

Mejor actor de reparto

Yura Borisov, “Anora”

Kieran Culkin, “A Real Pain”

Edward Norton, “A Complete Unknown”

Guy Pearce, “The Brutalist”

Jeremy Strong, “The Apprentice”

Denzel Washington, “Gladiator II”

Mejor actor de película – Musical o comedia

Jesse Eisenberg – “A Real Pain”

Hugh Grant – “Heretic”

Gabriel LaBelle – “Saturday Night”

Jesse Plemons – “Kinds of Kindness”

Glen Powell – “Hit Man”

Sebastian Stan – “A Different Man”

Mejor actriz de película – Musical o comedia

Amy Adams, “Nightbitch”

Cynthia Erivo, “Wicked”

Karla Sofía Gascón, “Emilia Pérez”

Mikey Madison, “Anora”

Demi Moore, “The Substance”

Zendaya, “Challengers”

Mejor actor de película – Drama

Adrien Brody, “The Brutalist”

Timothée Chalamet, “A Complete Unknown”

Daniel Craig, “Queer”

Colman Domingo, “Sing Sing”

Ralph Fiennes, “Conclave”

Sebastian Stan, “The Apprentice”

Mejor actriz de película – Drama

Pamela Anderson, “The Last Showgirl”

Angelina Jolie, “Maria”

Nicole Kidman, “Babygirl”

Tilda Swinton, “The Room Next Door”

Fernanda Torres, “I’m Still Here”

Kate Winslet, “Lee”

Mejor director

Jacques Audiard – “Emilia Pérez”

Sean Baker – “Anora”

Edward Berger – “Conclave”

Brady Corbet – “The Brutalist”

Coralie Fargeat – “The Substance”

Payal Kapadia – “All We Imagine as Light”

Logros cinematográficos y de taquilla

“Alien: Romulus”

“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice”

“Deadpool & Wolverine”

“Gladiator 2”

“Inside Out 2”

“Twisters”

“Wicked”

“The Wild Robot”

Mejor película animada

“Flow”

“Inside Out 2”

“Memoir of a Snail”

“Moana 2”

“Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl”

“The Wild Robot”

Mejor banda sonora original

“Conclave”

“The Brutalist”

“The Wild Robot”

“Emilia Pérez”

“Challengers”

“Dune: Part Two”