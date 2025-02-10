Critics Choice Awards 2025: Todas las películas, series y estrellas ganadoras en cine y televisión

La temporada de premios en Hollywood retomó su curso con los Critics Choice Awards 2025, luego de que el evento fuese retrasado dos veces debido a los incendios en Los Ángeles. Durante la ceremonia, las películas "Wicked" y “Conclave” lideraron las nominaciones, mientras que "Anora" se llevó el premio a Mejor Película y la serie "Shōgun" destacó en televisión con cuatro victorias.

Tras algunas interrupciones, la temporada de premios vuelve a estar en marcha en Hollywood con los Critics Choice Awards 2025.

La ceremonia, que se retrasó dos veces debido a los incendios forestales de Los Ángeles, se celebró el viernes por la noche en Santa Mónica, con la cómica Chelsea Handler como anfitriona.

Los premios galardonaron a lo mejor del cine y la televisión, y las aclamadas películas Wicked y Conclave obtuvieron 11 nominaciones cada una. Anora, ambientada en Nueva York, sorprendió como ganadora en la categoría Mejor Película.

En cuanto a la televisión, la épica histórica Shōgun siguió dominando, con seis nominaciones y cuatro victorias.

A continuación, se indican los ganadores en negrita:

Cine

MEJOR PELÍCULA

“A Complete Unknown”

“Anora” *GANADORA

“The Brutalist”

“Conclave”

“Dune: Part Two”

“Emilia Pérez”

“Nickel Boys”

“Sing Sing”

“The Substance”

“Wicked”

MEJOR ACTOR

Adrien Brody – “The Brutalist” *GANADOR

Timothée Chalamet – “A Complete Unknown”

Daniel Craig – “Queer”

Colman Domingo – “Sing Sing”

Ralph Fiennes – “Conclave”

Hugh Grant – “Heretic”

MEJOR ACTRIZ

Cynthia Erivo – “Wicked”

Karla Sofía Gascón – “Emilia Pérez”

Marianne Jean-Baptiste – “Hard Truths”

Angelina Jolie – “Maria”

Mikey Madison – “Anora”

Demi Moore – “The Substance” *GANADORA

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

Yura Borisov – “Anora”

Kieran Culkin – “A Real Pain” *GANADOR

Clarence Maclin – “Sing Sing”

Edward Norton – “A Complete Unknown”

Guy Pearce – “The Brutalist”

Denzel Washington – “Gladiator II”

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Danielle Deadwyler – “The Piano Lesson”

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor – “Nickel Boys”

Ariana Grande – “Wicked”

Margaret Qualley – “The Substance”

Isabella Rossellini – “Conclave”

Zoe Saldaña – “Emilia Pérez” *GANADORA

MEJOR ACTOR/ACTRIZ JOVEN

Alyla Browne – “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga”

Elliott Heffernan – “Blitz”

Maisy Stella – “My Old Ass” *GANADORA

Izaac Wang – “Dìdi”

Alisha Weir – “Abigail”

Zoe Ziegler – “Janet Planet”

MEJOR ELENCO DE ACTORES

“Anora”

“Conclave” *GANADOR

“Emilia Pérez”

“Saturday Night”

“Sing Sing”

“Wicked”

MEJOR DIRECTOR

Jacques Audiard – “Emilia Pérez”

Sean Baker – “Anora”

Edward Berger – “Conclave”

Brady Corbet – “The Brutalist”

Jon M. Chu – “Wicked” *GANADOR

Coralie Fargeat – “The Substance”

RaMell Ross – “Nickel Boys”

Denis Villeneuve – “Dune: Part Two”

MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL

Sean Baker – “Anora”

Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum, Alex David – “September 5”

Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold – “The Brutalist”

Jesse Eisenberg – “A Real Pain”

Coralie Fargeat – “The Substance” *GANADOR

Justin Kuritzkes – “Challengers”

MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO

Jacques Audiard – “Emilia Pérez”

Winnie Holzman, Dana Fox – “Wicked”

Greg Kwedar, Clint Bentley – “Sing Sing”

RaMell Ross & Joslyn Barnes – “Nickel Boys”

Peter Straughan – “Conclave” *GANADOR

Denis Villeneuve, Jon Spaihts – “Dune: Part Two”

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA

Jarin Blaschke – “Nosferatu” *GANADORA

Alice Brooks – “Wicked”

Lol Crawley – “The Brutalist”

Stéphane Fontaine – “Conclave”

Greig Fraser – “Dune: Part Two”

Jomo Fray – “Nickel Boys”

MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN

Judy Becker, Patricia Cuccia – “The Brutalist”

Nathan Crowley, Lee Sandales – “Wicked” *GANADORA

Suzie Davies – “Conclave”

Craig Lathrop – “Nosferatu”

Arthur Max, Jille Azis, Elli Griff – “Gladiator II”

Patrice Vermette, Shane Vieau – “Dune: Part Two”

MEJOR EDICIÓN

Sean Baker – “Anora”

Marco Costa – “Challengers” *GANADORA

Nick Emerson – “Conclave”

David Jancso – “The Brutalist”

Joe Walker – “Dune: Part Two”

Hansjörg Weißbrich – “September 5”

MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO

Lisy Christl – “Conclave”

Linda Muir – “Nosferatu”

Massimo Cantini Parrini – “Maria”

Paul Tazewell – “Wicked” *GANADORA

Jacqueline West – “Dune: Part Two”

Janty Yates, Dave Crossman – “Gladiator II”

MEJOR PEINADO Y MAQUILLAJE

Christine Blundell, Lesa Warrener, Neal Scanlan – “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice”

Hair and Makeup Team – “Dune: Part Two”

Hair and Makeup Team – “The Substance” *GANADORA

Frances Hannon, Sarah Nuth, Laura Blount – “Wicked”

Traci Loader, Suzanne Stokes-Munton, David White – “Nosferatu”

Mike Marino, Sarah Graalman, Aaron Saucier – “A Different Man”

BEST VISUAL

MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES

Mark Bakowski, Pietro Ponti, Nikki Penny, Neil Corbould – “Gladiator II”

Pablo Helman, Jonathan Fawkner, Paul Corbould, David Shirk – “Wicked”

Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Rhys Salcombe, Gerd Nefzer – “Dune: Part Two” *GANADORA

Luke Millar, David Clayton, Keith Herft, Peter Stubbs – “Better Man”

Visual Effects Team – “The Substance”

Erik Winquist, Stephen Unterfranz, Paul Story, Rodney Burke – “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes”

MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA

“Flow”

“Inside Out 2”

“Memoir of a Snail”

“Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl”

“The Wild Robot”*GANADORA

MEJOR COMEDIA

“A Real Pain” *GANADORA

“Hit Man”

“My Old Ass”

“Saturday Night”

“Thelma”

MEJOR PELÍCULA EXTRANJERA

“All We Imagine as Light”

“Emilia Pérez” *GANADORA

“Flow”

“I’m Still Here”

“Kneecap”

“The Seed of the Sacred Fig”

MEJOR CANCIÓN

“Beautiful That Way” – “The Last Showgirl” – Miley Cyrus

“Compress / Repress” – “Challengers” – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

“El Mal” – “Emilia Pérez” – Zoe Saldaña, Karla Sofía Gascón, Camille *GANADORA

“Harper and Will Go West” – “Will & Harper” – Kristen Wiig

“Kiss the Sky” – “The Wild Robot” – Maren Morris

“Mi Camino” – “Emilia Pérez” – Selena Gomez

MEJOR BANDA SONORA ORIGINAL

Volker Bertelmann – “Conclave”

Daniel Blumberg – “The Brutalist”

Kris Bowers – “The Wild Robot”

Clément Ducol & Camille – “Emilia Pérez”

Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross – “Challengers” *GANADORA

Hans Zimmer – “Dune: Part Two”

Televisión

MEJOR SERIE DRAMÁTICA

“The Day of the Jackal”

“The Diplomat”

“Evil”

“Industry”

“Interview with the Vampire”

“The Old Man”

“Shōgun” *GANADORA

“Slow Horses”

MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA SERIE DRAMÁTICA

Jeff Bridges – “The Old Man”

Ncuti Gatwa – “Doctor Who”

Eddie Redmayne – “The Day of the Jackal”

Hiroyuki Sanada – “Shōgun” *GANADOR

Rufus Sewell – “The Diplomat”

Antony Starr – “The Boys”

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE DRAMÁTICA

Caitriona Balfe – “Outlander”

Kathy Bates – “Matlock” *GANADORA

Shanola Hampton – “Found”

Keira Knightley – “Black Doves”

Keri Russell – “The Diplomat”

Anna Sawai – “Shōgun”

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE DRAMÁTICA

Tadanobu Asano – “Shōgun” *GANADOR

Michael Emerson – “Evil”

Mark-Paul Gosselaar – “Found”

Takehiro Hira – “Shōgun”

John Lithgow – “The Old Man”

Sam Reid – “Interview with the Vampire”

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE DRAMÁTICA

Moeka Hoshi – “Shōgun” *GANADORA

Allison Janney – “The Diplomat”

Nicole Kidman – “Special Ops: Lioness”

Skye P. Marshall – “Matlock”

Anna Sawai – “Pachinko”

Fiona Shaw – “Bad Sisters”

MEJOR SERIE DE COMEDIA

“Abbott Elementary”

“English Teacher”

“Hacks” *GANADORA

“Nobody Wants This”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Somebody Somewhere”

“St. Denis Medical”

“What We Do in the Shadows”

MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA

Brian Jordan Alvarez – “English Teacher”

Adam Brody – “Nobody Wants This” *GANADOR

David Alan Grier – “St. Denis Medical”

Steve Martin – “Only Murders in the Building”

Kayvan Novak – “What We Do in the Shadows”

Martin Short – “Only Murders in the Building”

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA

Kristen Bell – “Nobody Wants This”

Quinta Brunson – “Abbott Elementary”

Natasia Demetriou – “What We Do in the Shadows”

Bridget Everett – “Somebody Somewhere”

Jean Smart – “Hacks” *GANADORA

Kristen Wiig – “Palm Royale”

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA

Paul W. Downs – “Hacks”

Asher Grodman – “Ghosts”

Harvey Guillén – “What We Do in the Shadows”

Brandon Scott Jones – “Ghosts”

Michael Urie – “Shrinking” *GANADOR

Tyler James Williams – “Abbott Elementary”

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA

Liza Colón-Zayas – “The Bear”

Hannah Einbinder – “Hacks” *GANADORA

Janelle James – “Abbott Elementary”

Stephanie Koenig – “English Teacher”

Patti LuPone – “Agatha All Along”

Annie Potts – “Young Sheldon”

MEJOR MINISERIE

“Baby Reindeer” *GANADORA

“Disclaimer”

“Masters of the Air”

“Mr Bates vs the Post Office”

“The Penguin”

“Ripley”

“True Detective: Night Country”

“We Were the Lucky Ones”

MEJOR PELÍCULA HECHA PARA TELEVISIVIÓN

“The Great Lillian Hall”

“It’s What’s Inside”

“Música”

“Out of My Mind”

“Rebel Ridge” *GANADORA

“V/H/S/Beyond”

MEJOR ACTOR DE MINISERIE O PELÍCULA HECHA PARA TELEVISIVIÓN

Colin Farrell – “The Penguin” *GANADOR

Richard Gadd – “Baby Reindeer”

Tom Hollander – “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans”

Kevin Kline – “Disclaimer”

Ewan McGregor – “A Gentleman in Moscow”

Andrew Scott – “Ripley”

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE MINISERIE O PELÍCULA HECHA PARA TELEVISIVIÓN

Cate Blanchett – “Disclaimer”

Jodie Foster – “True Detective: Night Country”

Jessica Lange – “The Great Lillian Hall”

Cristin Milioti – “The Penguin”*GANADORA

Phoebe-Rae Taylor – “Out of My Mind”

Naomi Watts – “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans”

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN UNA MINISERIE O PELÍCULA HECHA PARA TELEVISIVIÓN

Robert Downey Jr. – “The Sympathizer”

Hugh Grant – “The Regime”

Ron Cephas Jones – “Genius: MLK/X”

Logan Lerman – “We Were the Lucky Ones”

Liev Schreiber – “The Perfect Couple” *GANADOR

Treat Williams – “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans”

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN UNA MINISERIE O PELÍCULA HECHA PARA TELEVISIVIÓN

Dakota Fanning – “Ripley”

Leila George – “Disclaimer”

Betty Gilpin – “Three Women”

Jessica Gunning – “Baby Reindeer” *GANADORA

Deirdre O’Connell – “The Penguin”

Kali Reis – “True Detective: Night Country”

MEJOR SERIE EXTRANJERA

“Acapulco”

“Citadel: Honey Bunny”

“La Máquina”

“The Law According to Lidia Poët”

“My Brilliant Friend”

“Pachinko”

“Senna”

“Squid Game” *GANADORA

MEJOR SERIE ANIMADA

“Batman: Caped Crusader”

“Bluey”

“Bob’s Burgers”

“Invincible”

“The Simpsons”

“X-Men ’97” *GANADORA

MEJOR PROGRAMA DE ENTREVISTAS

“Hot Ones”

“The Daily Show”

“The Graham Norton Show”

“John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in L.A.” *GANADOR

“The Kelly Clarkson Show”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

MEJOR ESPECIAL DE COMEDIA

“Ali Wong: Single Lady” *GANADORA

“Jim Gaffigan: The Skinny”

“Kevin James: Irregardless”

“Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die”

“Rachel Bloom: Death, Let Me Do My Special”

“Ramy Youssef: More Feelings”