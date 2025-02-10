Critics Choice Awards 2025: Todas las películas, series y estrellas ganadoras en cine y televisión

La temporada de premios en Hollywood retomó su curso con los Critics Choice Awards 2025, luego de que el evento fuese retrasado dos veces debido a los incendios en Los Ángeles. Durante la ceremonia, las películas "Wicked" y “Conclave” lideraron las nominaciones, mientras que "Anora" se llevó el premio a Mejor Película y la serie "Shōgun" destacó en televisión con cuatro victorias.
Tras algunas interrupciones, la temporada de premios vuelve a estar en marcha en Hollywood con los Critics Choice Awards 2025.
La ceremonia, que se retrasó dos veces debido a los incendios forestales de Los Ángeles, se celebró el viernes por la noche en Santa Mónica, con la cómica Chelsea Handler como anfitriona.
Los premios galardonaron a lo mejor del cine y la televisión, y las aclamadas películas Wicked y Conclave obtuvieron 11 nominaciones cada una. Anora, ambientada en Nueva York, sorprendió como ganadora en la categoría Mejor Película.
En cuanto a la televisión, la épica histórica Shōgun siguió dominando, con seis nominaciones y cuatro victorias.
A continuación, se indican los ganadores en negrita:
Cine
MEJOR PELÍCULA
“A Complete Unknown”
“Anora” *GANADORA
“The Brutalist”
“Conclave”
“Dune: Part Two”
“Emilia Pérez”
“Nickel Boys”
“Sing Sing”
“The Substance”
“Wicked”
MEJOR ACTOR
Adrien Brody – “The Brutalist” *GANADOR
Timothée Chalamet – “A Complete Unknown”
Daniel Craig – “Queer”
Colman Domingo – “Sing Sing”
Ralph Fiennes – “Conclave”
Hugh Grant – “Heretic”
MEJOR ACTRIZ
Cynthia Erivo – “Wicked”
Karla Sofía Gascón – “Emilia Pérez”
Marianne Jean-Baptiste – “Hard Truths”
Angelina Jolie – “Maria”
Mikey Madison – “Anora”
Demi Moore – “The Substance” *GANADORA
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO
Yura Borisov – “Anora”
Kieran Culkin – “A Real Pain” *GANADOR
Clarence Maclin – “Sing Sing”
Edward Norton – “A Complete Unknown”
Guy Pearce – “The Brutalist”
Denzel Washington – “Gladiator II”
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
Danielle Deadwyler – “The Piano Lesson”
Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor – “Nickel Boys”
Ariana Grande – “Wicked”
Margaret Qualley – “The Substance”
Isabella Rossellini – “Conclave”
Zoe Saldaña – “Emilia Pérez” *GANADORA
MEJOR ACTOR/ACTRIZ JOVEN
Alyla Browne – “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga”
Elliott Heffernan – “Blitz”
Maisy Stella – “My Old Ass” *GANADORA
Izaac Wang – “Dìdi”
Alisha Weir – “Abigail”
Zoe Ziegler – “Janet Planet”
MEJOR ELENCO DE ACTORES
“Anora”
“Conclave” *GANADOR
“Emilia Pérez”
“Saturday Night”
“Sing Sing”
“Wicked”
MEJOR DIRECTOR
Jacques Audiard – “Emilia Pérez”
Sean Baker – “Anora”
Edward Berger – “Conclave”
Brady Corbet – “The Brutalist”
Jon M. Chu – “Wicked” *GANADOR
Coralie Fargeat – “The Substance”
RaMell Ross – “Nickel Boys”
Denis Villeneuve – “Dune: Part Two”
MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL
Sean Baker – “Anora”
Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum, Alex David – “September 5”
Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold – “The Brutalist”
Jesse Eisenberg – “A Real Pain”
Coralie Fargeat – “The Substance” *GANADOR
Justin Kuritzkes – “Challengers”
MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO
Jacques Audiard – “Emilia Pérez”
Winnie Holzman, Dana Fox – “Wicked”
Greg Kwedar, Clint Bentley – “Sing Sing”
RaMell Ross & Joslyn Barnes – “Nickel Boys”
Peter Straughan – “Conclave” *GANADOR
Denis Villeneuve, Jon Spaihts – “Dune: Part Two”
MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA
Jarin Blaschke – “Nosferatu” *GANADORA
Alice Brooks – “Wicked”
Lol Crawley – “The Brutalist”
Stéphane Fontaine – “Conclave”
Greig Fraser – “Dune: Part Two”
Jomo Fray – “Nickel Boys”
MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN
Judy Becker, Patricia Cuccia – “The Brutalist”
Nathan Crowley, Lee Sandales – “Wicked” *GANADORA
Suzie Davies – “Conclave”
Craig Lathrop – “Nosferatu”
Arthur Max, Jille Azis, Elli Griff – “Gladiator II”
Patrice Vermette, Shane Vieau – “Dune: Part Two”
MEJOR EDICIÓN
Sean Baker – “Anora”
Marco Costa – “Challengers” *GANADORA
Nick Emerson – “Conclave”
David Jancso – “The Brutalist”
Joe Walker – “Dune: Part Two”
Hansjörg Weißbrich – “September 5”
MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO
Lisy Christl – “Conclave”
Linda Muir – “Nosferatu”
Massimo Cantini Parrini – “Maria”
Paul Tazewell – “Wicked” *GANADORA
Jacqueline West – “Dune: Part Two”
Janty Yates, Dave Crossman – “Gladiator II”
MEJOR PEINADO Y MAQUILLAJE
Christine Blundell, Lesa Warrener, Neal Scanlan – “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice”
Hair and Makeup Team – “Dune: Part Two”
Hair and Makeup Team – “The Substance” *GANADORA
Frances Hannon, Sarah Nuth, Laura Blount – “Wicked”
Traci Loader, Suzanne Stokes-Munton, David White – “Nosferatu”
Mike Marino, Sarah Graalman, Aaron Saucier – “A Different Man”
BEST VISUAL
MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES
Mark Bakowski, Pietro Ponti, Nikki Penny, Neil Corbould – “Gladiator II”
Pablo Helman, Jonathan Fawkner, Paul Corbould, David Shirk – “Wicked”
Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Rhys Salcombe, Gerd Nefzer – “Dune: Part Two” *GANADORA
Luke Millar, David Clayton, Keith Herft, Peter Stubbs – “Better Man”
Visual Effects Team – “The Substance”
Erik Winquist, Stephen Unterfranz, Paul Story, Rodney Burke – “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes”
MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA
“Flow”
“Inside Out 2”
“Memoir of a Snail”
“Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl”
“The Wild Robot”*GANADORA
MEJOR COMEDIA
“A Real Pain” *GANADORA
“Deadpool & Wolverine” *WINNER
“Hit Man”
“My Old Ass”
“Saturday Night”
“Thelma”
MEJOR PELÍCULA EXTRANJERA
“All We Imagine as Light”
“Emilia Pérez” *GANADORA
“Flow”
“I’m Still Here”
“Kneecap”
“The Seed of the Sacred Fig”
MEJOR CANCIÓN
“Beautiful That Way” – “The Last Showgirl” – Miley Cyrus
“Compress / Repress” – “Challengers” – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
“El Mal” – “Emilia Pérez” – Zoe Saldaña, Karla Sofía Gascón, Camille *GANADORA
“Harper and Will Go West” – “Will & Harper” – Kristen Wiig
“Kiss the Sky” – “The Wild Robot” – Maren Morris
“Mi Camino” – “Emilia Pérez” – Selena Gomez
MEJOR BANDA SONORA ORIGINAL
Volker Bertelmann – “Conclave”
Daniel Blumberg – “The Brutalist”
Kris Bowers – “The Wild Robot”
Clément Ducol & Camille – “Emilia Pérez”
Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross – “Challengers” *GANADORA
Hans Zimmer – “Dune: Part Two”
Televisión
MEJOR SERIE DRAMÁTICA
“The Day of the Jackal”
“The Diplomat”
“Evil”
“Industry”
“Interview with the Vampire”
“The Old Man”
“Shōgun” *GANADORA
“Slow Horses”
MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA SERIE DRAMÁTICA
Jeff Bridges – “The Old Man”
Ncuti Gatwa – “Doctor Who”
Eddie Redmayne – “The Day of the Jackal”
Hiroyuki Sanada – “Shōgun” *GANADOR
Rufus Sewell – “The Diplomat”
Antony Starr – “The Boys”
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE DRAMÁTICA
Caitriona Balfe – “Outlander”
Kathy Bates – “Matlock” *GANADORA
Shanola Hampton – “Found”
Keira Knightley – “Black Doves”
Keri Russell – “The Diplomat”
Anna Sawai – “Shōgun”
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE DRAMÁTICA
Tadanobu Asano – “Shōgun” *GANADOR
Michael Emerson – “Evil”
Mark-Paul Gosselaar – “Found”
Takehiro Hira – “Shōgun”
John Lithgow – “The Old Man”
Sam Reid – “Interview with the Vampire”
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE DRAMÁTICA
Moeka Hoshi – “Shōgun” *GANADORA
Allison Janney – “The Diplomat”
Nicole Kidman – “Special Ops: Lioness”
Skye P. Marshall – “Matlock”
Anna Sawai – “Pachinko”
Fiona Shaw – “Bad Sisters”
MEJOR SERIE DE COMEDIA
“Abbott Elementary”
“English Teacher”
“Hacks” *GANADORA
“Nobody Wants This”
“Only Murders in the Building”
“Somebody Somewhere”
“St. Denis Medical”
“What We Do in the Shadows”
MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA
Brian Jordan Alvarez – “English Teacher”
Adam Brody – “Nobody Wants This” *GANADOR
David Alan Grier – “St. Denis Medical”
Steve Martin – “Only Murders in the Building”
Kayvan Novak – “What We Do in the Shadows”
Martin Short – “Only Murders in the Building”
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA
Kristen Bell – “Nobody Wants This”
Quinta Brunson – “Abbott Elementary”
Natasia Demetriou – “What We Do in the Shadows”
Bridget Everett – “Somebody Somewhere”
Jean Smart – “Hacks” *GANADORA
Kristen Wiig – “Palm Royale”
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA
Paul W. Downs – “Hacks”
Asher Grodman – “Ghosts”
Harvey Guillén – “What We Do in the Shadows”
Brandon Scott Jones – “Ghosts”
Michael Urie – “Shrinking” *GANADOR
Tyler James Williams – “Abbott Elementary”
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA
Liza Colón-Zayas – “The Bear”
Hannah Einbinder – “Hacks” *GANADORA
Janelle James – “Abbott Elementary”
Stephanie Koenig – “English Teacher”
Patti LuPone – “Agatha All Along”
Annie Potts – “Young Sheldon”
MEJOR MINISERIE
“Baby Reindeer” *GANADORA
“Disclaimer”
“Masters of the Air”
“Mr Bates vs the Post Office”
“The Penguin”
“Ripley”
“True Detective: Night Country”
“We Were the Lucky Ones”
MEJOR PELÍCULA HECHA PARA TELEVISIVIÓN
“The Great Lillian Hall”
“It’s What’s Inside”
“Música”
“Out of My Mind”
“Rebel Ridge” *GANADORA
“V/H/S/Beyond”
MEJOR ACTOR DE MINISERIE O PELÍCULA HECHA PARA TELEVISIVIÓN
Colin Farrell – “The Penguin” *GANADOR
Richard Gadd – “Baby Reindeer”
Tom Hollander – “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans”
Kevin Kline – “Disclaimer”
Ewan McGregor – “A Gentleman in Moscow”
Andrew Scott – “Ripley”
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE MINISERIE O PELÍCULA HECHA PARA TELEVISIVIÓN
Cate Blanchett – “Disclaimer”
Jodie Foster – “True Detective: Night Country”
Jessica Lange – “The Great Lillian Hall”
Cristin Milioti – “The Penguin”*GANADORA
Phoebe-Rae Taylor – “Out of My Mind”
Naomi Watts – “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans”
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN UNA MINISERIE O PELÍCULA HECHA PARA TELEVISIVIÓN
Robert Downey Jr. – “The Sympathizer”
Hugh Grant – “The Regime”
Ron Cephas Jones – “Genius: MLK/X”
Logan Lerman – “We Were the Lucky Ones”
Liev Schreiber – “The Perfect Couple” *GANADOR
Treat Williams – “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans”
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN UNA MINISERIE O PELÍCULA HECHA PARA TELEVISIVIÓN
Dakota Fanning – “Ripley”
Leila George – “Disclaimer”
Betty Gilpin – “Three Women”
Jessica Gunning – “Baby Reindeer” *GANADORA
Deirdre O’Connell – “The Penguin”
Kali Reis – “True Detective: Night Country”
MEJOR SERIE EXTRANJERA
“Acapulco”
“Citadel: Honey Bunny”
“La Máquina”
“The Law According to Lidia Poët”
“My Brilliant Friend”
“Pachinko”
“Senna”
“Squid Game” *GANADORA
MEJOR SERIE ANIMADA
“Batman: Caped Crusader”
“Bluey”
“Bob’s Burgers”
“Invincible”
“The Simpsons”
“X-Men ’97” *GANADORA
MEJOR PROGRAMA DE ENTREVISTAS
“Hot Ones”
“The Daily Show”
“The Graham Norton Show”
“John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in L.A.” *GANADOR
“The Kelly Clarkson Show”
“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”
MEJOR ESPECIAL DE COMEDIA
“Ali Wong: Single Lady” *GANADORA
“Jim Gaffigan: The Skinny”
“Kevin James: Irregardless”
“Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die”
“Rachel Bloom: Death, Let Me Do My Special”
“Ramy Youssef: More Feelings”