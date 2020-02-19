Los premios BRIT Awards 2020 se entregaron este martes en el O2 Arena de Londres.

El comediante británico Jack Whitehall fue el anfitrión mientras que artistas como Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Lewis Capaldi y Lizzo actuaron en el escenario.

Estos son los ganadores de la noche.

ARTISTA MASCULINO

Dave

Harry Styles

Lewis Capaldi

Michael Kiwanuka

Stormzy – GANADOR

ARTISTA FEMENINO

Charli XCX

FKA Twigs

Freya Ridings

Mabel – GANADOR

Mahalia

CANCIÓN DEL AÑO

AJ Tracey – “Ladbroke Grove”

Calvin Harris & Rag’n’Bone Man – “Giant”

Dave feat. Burna Boy – “Location”

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – “I Don’t Care”

Lewis Capaldi – “Someone You Loved” – GANADOR

Mabel – “Don’t Call Me Up”

Mark Ronson feat. Miley Cyrus – “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart”

Sam Smith & Normani – “Dancing With A Stranger”

Stormzy – “Vossi Bop”

Tom Walker – “Just You and I”

MEJOR GRUPO

Bastille

Bring Me The Horizon

Coldplay

D-Block Europe

Foals – GANADOR

DISCO DEL AÑO

Dave – “Psychodrama” – GANADOR

Harry Styles – “Fine Line”

Lewis Capaldi – “Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent”

Michael Kiwanuka – “Kiwanuka”

Stormzy – “Heavy Is The Head”

MEJOR ARTISTA NUEVO

Aitch

Dave

Lewis Capaldi – GANADOR

Mabel

Sam Fender

ARTISTA FEMENINO INTERNACIONAL

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish – GANADOR

Camila Cabello

Lana Del Rey

Lizzo

ARTISTA MASCULINO INTERNACIONAL

Bruce Springsteen

Burna Boy

Dermot Kennedy

Post Malone

Tyler the Creator – GANADOR