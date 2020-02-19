Los premios BRIT Awards 2020 se entregaron este martes en el O2 Arena de Londres.
El comediante británico Jack Whitehall fue el anfitrión mientras que artistas como Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Lewis Capaldi y Lizzo actuaron en el escenario.
Estos son los ganadores de la noche.
ARTISTA MASCULINO
Dave
Harry Styles
Lewis Capaldi
Michael Kiwanuka
Stormzy – GANADOR
ARTISTA FEMENINO
Charli XCX
FKA Twigs
Freya Ridings
Mabel – GANADOR
Mahalia
CANCIÓN DEL AÑO
AJ Tracey – “Ladbroke Grove”
Calvin Harris & Rag’n’Bone Man – “Giant”
Dave feat. Burna Boy – “Location”
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – “I Don’t Care”
Lewis Capaldi – “Someone You Loved” – GANADOR
Mabel – “Don’t Call Me Up”
Mark Ronson feat. Miley Cyrus – “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart”
Sam Smith & Normani – “Dancing With A Stranger”
Stormzy – “Vossi Bop”
Tom Walker – “Just You and I”
MEJOR GRUPO
Bastille
Bring Me The Horizon
Coldplay
D-Block Europe
Foals – GANADOR
DISCO DEL AÑO
Dave – “Psychodrama” – GANADOR
Harry Styles – “Fine Line”
Lewis Capaldi – “Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent”
Michael Kiwanuka – “Kiwanuka”
Stormzy – “Heavy Is The Head”
MEJOR ARTISTA NUEVO
Aitch
Dave
Lewis Capaldi – GANADOR
Mabel
Sam Fender
ARTISTA FEMENINO INTERNACIONAL
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish – GANADOR
Camila Cabello
Lana Del Rey
Lizzo
ARTISTA MASCULINO INTERNACIONAL
Bruce Springsteen
Burna Boy
Dermot Kennedy
Post Malone
Tyler the Creator – GANADOR
