Shooting at Florida State University leaves at least six injured: one is in critical condition

The alleged attacker was arrested, and police continue to inspect the campus while a lockdown order is in place.

(CNN) — At least six people were injured in a shooting at Florida State University on Thursday, according to Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare, which had earlier confirmed to CNN it was receiving and treating patients from the campus.

One of those patients is in critical condition, while five are serious, a spokesperson said.

A suspect is in custody following a reported shooting at Florida State University on Thursday, according to two law enforcement sources with direct knowledge of the situation.

At least four people have been injured, CNN affiliate WCTV reported, citing hospital officials. A first responder on the scene gave CNN a similar account.

Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare is “actively receiving and caring for patients” from the shooting, a spokesperson said in a statement to CNN. “At this time, details are still unfolding, and we do not yet have specific information to share.”

The extent of those injuries is unclear, according to the law enforcement sources, citing preliminary reports.

“An active shooter has been reported in the area of Student Union,” the university said in a post on X. “Police are on scene or on the way. Continue to seek shelter and await further instructions. Lock and stay away from all doors and windows and be prepared to take additional protective measures.”

CNN has reached out to the Tallahassee Police Department, the Leon County Sheriff’s office and the university. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said it is “actively engaged in the incident on FSU’s campus.”

Students escorted with their hands up

Florida State University student Emily Palmer, 21, was near FSU’s student union when she was alerted to a “dangerous situation” on campus.

“I’m shaking … It’s just a lot going on,” Palmer told CNN from the safety of her student housing.

“I’m concerned about my friends,” she said. “I have friends in class right who are getting evacuated by police with their hands up.”

Joshua Sirmans was in the university’s main library when he said alarms began going off warning of an active shooter, according to the Associated Press. The 20-year-old junior said law enforcement officers escorted him and other students out of the library with their hands over their heads.

Messages sent via FSU Alert, the university’s emergency notifications system, urged people on campus to continue to shelter in place. “Law enforcement is actively clearing rooms on the main campus,” one message said.

Richard Rind, the university’s director of transportation and parking, told CNN he was sheltered in place Thursday as emergency vehicles descended on campus.

“Many emergency vehicles on scene but can’t see much as we are locked down in a building across the street,” Rind told CNN, adding he heard shots and saw people running as the incident unfolded Thursday afternoon.

Gov. Ron DeSantis extended his thoughts to the university in a post on X, writing, “Our prayers are with our FSU family and state law enforcement is actively responding.”

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier similarly posted that his office was responding to FSU’s campus.