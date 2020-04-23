VIDEO RELACIONADO – Alex Muñoz: Los efectos del coronavirus en el medio ambiente (05:39)
El estreno de un clásico se realizará este sábado 25 de abril en YouTube: se trata de la película animada Yellow Submarine, de The Beatles, que estará disponible a nivel global en el canal oficial del cuarteto.
Se trata de la versión karaoke, Sing-a-Long, que fue lanzada en 2018 en cines para celebrar el aniversario 50º de la cinta animada, que fue diseñada por el alemán Heinz Edelman.
Esta versión incluye la letra de las canciones en la parte inferior de la pantalla.
La banda sonora de la película incluye distintos temas de la trayectoria de los fab four, entre ellos, Eleanor Rigby, When I’m Sixty-Four, Lucy in the Sky With Diamonds y All You Need Is Love.
Lee también: El nuevo disco de Nightwish viene cargado de “floorgasmos”
El lanzamiento se realizará en vivo a través de Estrenos de YouTube y estará disponible desde el mediodía de la hora de Chile.
El propio Ringo Starr invitó a los seguidores a ver la película a través de la cuenta de Instagram oficial de la banda de Liverpool.
View this post on Instagram
All aboard for the Yellow Submarine Sing-A-Long YouTube Watch Party! This Saturday, 25th April, join us on The Beatles @youtube Channel at 9am PDT / 12pm EDT / 5pm BST for @thebeatles ’ celebration of love, music, and surfacing from strange seas into a beautiful world free of the Blue Meanies! Escape with us to a place where, for a little while, nothing is real. Have some fun! Dress up as your favourite character from the film or in your Beatles finest. You can set a reminder on the Youtube Watch Page here: https://thebeatles.lnk.to/YellowSubLive (link in bio) Share your photos and videos with us of you singing along at home and tag them #YellowSubLive Following the film, we’ll be sharing your images and videos on Instagram Stories in our Yellow Submarine Sing-A-Long AfterParty. #YellowSubLive #stayhome and Sing-A-Long #withme
Deja tu comentario