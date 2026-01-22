Premios Oscar 2026: Revisa todas las nominaciones a lo mejor del cine

SII anuncia medidas de alivio tributario para personas afectadas por incendios forestales en Ñuble y Biobío
Conoce todos los nominados a los Oscar 2026, incluidos los candidatos a Mejor Película, Director, Actores y actuaciones destacadas de la temporada cinematográfica.
La 98° edición de los Premios Oscar, organizados por la Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), se realizará el 15 de marzo de 2026 en el Dolby Theatre de Hollywood, Los Ángeles, y premiará a las mejores películas estrenadas durante 2025.
Las nominaciones fueron anunciadas la mañana de este 22 de enero, desde el Samuel Goldwyn Theater, en una presentación en vivo con Danielle Brooks y Lewis Pullman como anfitriones.
Con Conan O’Brien confirmado como anfitrión por segundo año consecutivo, este año la ceremonia cuenta con 24 categorías competitivas e incluye por primera vez la nueva categoría de Mejor Casting.
Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value
Amy Madigan – Weapons
Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners
Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another
Frankenstein
Kokuho
Sinners
The Smashing Machine
The Ugly Stepsister
Bugonia – Jerskin Fendrix
Frankenstein – Alexandre Desplat
Hamnet – Max Richter
One Battle After Another – Jonny Greenwood
Sinners – Ludwig Göransson
Butcher’s Stain
A Friend of Dorothy
Jane Austen’s Period Drama
The Singers
Two People Exchanging Saliva
Butterfly
Forevergreen
The Girl Who Cried Pearls
Retirement Plan
The Three Sisters
Bugonia – Will Tracy
Frankenstein – Guillermo del Toro
Hamnet – Chloé Zhao y Maggie O’Farrell
One Battle After Another – Paul Thomas Anderson
Train Dreams – Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar
Blue Moon – Robert Kaplow
It Was Just An Accident – Jafar Panahi
Marty Supreme – Ronald Bronstein y Josh Safdie
Sentimental Value – Eskil Vogt y Joachim Trier
Sinners – Ryan Coogler
Benicio Del Toro – One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein
Delroy Lindo – Sinners
Sean Penn – One Battle After Another
Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value
Hamnet – Nina Gold
Marty Supreme – Jennifer Venditti
One Battle After Another – Cassandra Kulukundis
The Secret Agent – Gabriel Domingues
Sinners – Francine Mailer
Avatar: Fire and Ash – Deborah L. Scott
Frankenstein – Kate Hawley
Hamnet – Malgosia Turzanska
Marty Supreme – Miyako Bellizzi
Sinners – Ruth E. Carter
Dear Me – Diane Warren: Relentless
Golden – KPop Demon Hunters
I Lied to You – Sinners
Sweet Dreams of Joy – Viva Verdi!
Train Dreams – Train Dreams
The Alabama Solution
Come See Me In The Good Light
Cutting Through Rocks
Mr. Nobody Against Putin
The Perfect Neighbor
All the Empty Rocks
Armed Only With A Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud
Children No More: Were And Are Gone
The Devil is Busy
Perfectly A Strangeness
The Secret Agent – Brasil
It Was Just an Accident – Francia
Sentimental Value – Noruega
Sirāt – España
The Voice of Hind Rajab – Túnez
Arco
Elio
KPop Demon Hunters
Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
Zootopia 2
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
F1
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sentimental Value
Sinners
F1 – Gareth John, Al Nelson, Juan Peralta, Gary A. Rizzo, Gwendowlyn Yates Whittle
Frankenstein – Greg Chapman, Christian Cooke, Nelson Ferreira, Nathan Robitaile, Brad Zoern
One Battle After Another – Jose Antonio García, Christopher Scarabosio, Tony Villaflor
Sinners – Benny Burt, Steve Boeddeker, David V. Butler, Felipe Pacheco, Chris Welcker
Sirât – Amanda Villavieja, Laia Casanovas and Yasmina Praderas
Avatar: Fire and Ash – Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon, Daniel Barrett
F1 – Ryan Tudhope, Nicolas Chevallier, Robert Harrington, Keith Dawson
Jurassic World Rebirth – David Vickery, Stephen Aplin, Charmaine Chan y Neil Corbould
The Lost Bus – Charlie Noble, David Zaretti, Russell Bowen y Brandon K. McLaughlin
Sinners – Michael Ralla, Espen Nordahl, Guido Wolter, Donnie Dean
Frankenstein – Dan Laustsen
Marty Supreme – Darius Khondji
One Battle After Another – Michael Bauman
Sinners – Autumn Durald Arkapaw
Train Dreams – Adolpho Veloso
Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke –Blue Moon
Michael B. Jordan – Sinners
Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent
Jessie Buckley – Hamnet
Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue
Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value
Emma Stone – Bugonia
Chloé Zhao – Hamnet
Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme
Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another
Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value
Ryan Coogler – Sinners
Bugonia
F1
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Train Dreams
