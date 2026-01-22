Premios Oscar 2026: Revisa todas las nominaciones a lo mejor del cine

Conoce todos los nominados a los Oscar 2026, incluidos los candidatos a Mejor Película, Director, Actores y actuaciones destacadas de la temporada cinematográfica.

La 98° edición de los Premios Oscar, organizados por la Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), se realizará el 15 de marzo de 2026 en el Dolby Theatre de Hollywood, Los Ángeles, y premiará a las mejores películas estrenadas durante 2025.

Las nominaciones fueron anunciadas la mañana de este 22 de enero, desde el Samuel Goldwyn Theater, en una presentación en vivo con Danielle Brooks y Lewis Pullman como anfitriones.

Con Conan O’Brien confirmado como anfitrión por segundo año consecutivo, este año la ceremonia cuenta con 24 categorías competitivas e incluye por primera vez la nueva categoría de Mejor Casting.

Mejor Actriz Reparto

Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan – Weapons

Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners

Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another

Mejor Peinado y Maquillaje

Frankenstein

Kokuho

Sinners

The Smashing Machine

The Ugly Stepsister



Mejor Banda Sonora

Bugonia – Jerskin Fendrix

Frankenstein – Alexandre Desplat

Hamnet – Max Richter

One Battle After Another – Jonny Greenwood

Sinners – Ludwig Göransson

Mejor Cortometraje Live Action

Butcher’s Stain

A Friend of Dorothy

Jane Austen’s Period Drama

The Singers

Two People Exchanging Saliva

Mejor Cortometraje Animado

Butterfly

Forevergreen

The Girl Who Cried Pearls

Retirement Plan

The Three Sisters

Mejor Guion Adaptado

Bugonia – Will Tracy

Frankenstein – Guillermo del Toro

Hamnet – Chloé Zhao y Maggie O’Farrell

One Battle After Another – Paul Thomas Anderson

Train Dreams – Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar

Mejor Guion Original

Blue Moon – Robert Kaplow

It Was Just An Accident – Jafar Panahi

Marty Supreme – Ronald Bronstein y Josh Safdie

Sentimental Value – Eskil Vogt y Joachim Trier

Sinners – Ryan Coogler

Mejor Actor de Reparto

Benicio Del Toro – One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein

Delroy Lindo – Sinners

Sean Penn – One Battle After Another

Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value

Mejor Casting

Hamnet – Nina Gold

Marty Supreme – Jennifer Venditti

One Battle After Another – Cassandra Kulukundis

The Secret Agent – Gabriel Domingues

Sinners – Francine Mailer

Mejor Diseño de Vestuario

Avatar: Fire and Ash – Deborah L. Scott

Frankenstein – Kate Hawley

Hamnet – Malgosia Turzanska

Marty Supreme – Miyako Bellizzi

Sinners – Ruth E. Carter

Mejor Canción Original

Dear Me – Diane Warren: Relentless

Golden – KPop Demon Hunters

I Lied to You – Sinners

Sweet Dreams of Joy – Viva Verdi!

Train Dreams – Train Dreams

Mejor Documental

The Alabama Solution

Come See Me In The Good Light

Cutting Through Rocks

Mr. Nobody Against Putin

The Perfect Neighbor

Mejor Cortometraje Documental

All the Empty Rocks

Armed Only With A Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud

Children No More: Were And Are Gone

The Devil is Busy

Perfectly A Strangeness

Mejor Película Extranjera

The Secret Agent – Brasil

It Was Just an Accident – Francia

Sentimental Value – Noruega

Sirāt – España

The Voice of Hind Rajab – Túnez

Mejor Película Animada

Arco

Elio

KPop Demon Hunters

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

Mejor Diseño de Producción

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Mejor Edición

F1

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Mejor Sonido

F1 – Gareth John, Al Nelson, Juan Peralta, Gary A. Rizzo, Gwendowlyn Yates Whittle

Frankenstein – Greg Chapman, Christian Cooke, Nelson Ferreira, Nathan Robitaile, Brad Zoern

One Battle After Another – Jose Antonio García, Christopher Scarabosio, Tony Villaflor

Sinners – Benny Burt, Steve Boeddeker, David V. Butler, Felipe Pacheco, Chris Welcker

Sirât – Amanda Villavieja, Laia Casanovas and Yasmina Praderas

Mejores Efectos Visuales

Avatar: Fire and Ash – Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon, Daniel Barrett

F1 – Ryan Tudhope, Nicolas Chevallier, Robert Harrington, Keith Dawson

Jurassic World Rebirth – David Vickery, Stephen Aplin, Charmaine Chan y Neil Corbould

The Lost Bus – Charlie Noble, David Zaretti, Russell Bowen y Brandon K. McLaughlin

Sinners – Michael Ralla, Espen Nordahl, Guido Wolter, Donnie Dean

Mejor Fotografía

Frankenstein – Dan Laustsen

Marty Supreme – Darius Khondji

One Battle After Another – Michael Bauman

Sinners – Autumn Durald Arkapaw

Train Dreams – Adolpho Veloso

Mejor Actor Principal

Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke –Blue Moon

Michael B. Jordan – Sinners

Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent

Mejor Actriz Principal

Jessie Buckley – Hamnet

Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue

Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value

Emma Stone – Bugonia

Mejor Dirección

Chloé Zhao – Hamnet

Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme

Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another

Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value

Ryan Coogler – Sinners

Mejor Película

Bugonia

F1

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Train Dreams

