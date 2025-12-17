Cultura premios oscar

Con información de CNN en Español

Premios Oscar 2026: Estas son las películas favoritas entre las preseleccionadas

Por Gonzalo Jiménez, CNN en Español

17.12.2025 / 13:22

{alt}

Dos películas destacaron por recibir más menciones en la preselección: "Sinners" y "Wicked: For Good".

(CNN en Español) — Las nominaciones a los premios Oscar serán anunciadas el 22 de enero de 2026. Sin embargo, la publicación de la lista de películas preseleccionadas en 12 categorías el martes revela cuáles cintas de 2025 se perfilan como favoritas a ser reconocidas por la Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas.

Dos películas destacaron por recibir más menciones en la preselección: Sinners, dirigida por Ryan Coogler, que mezcla el género de terror con una reafirmación de la cultura afroestadounidense y los prejuicios raciales en el sur de EE.UU.; y Wicked: For Good, la popular secuela del musical Wicked, que cuenta de nuevo con las actuaciones de Cynthia Erivo y Ariana Grande. (Sinners es una película producida por Warner Bros. Pictures que, al igual que CNN en Español, pertenece a la corporación Warner Bros. Discovery).

Ambas recibieron ocho menciones en la lista.

La cinta animada KPop Demon Hunters, de Netflix, avanzó un paso más en su dominio de la cultura pop al lograr que Golden fuese incluida en la preselección para mejor canción original. En esta lista aparecen temas musicales compuestos e interpretados por músicos famosos como Miley Cyrus, Ed Sheeran, Nick Cave, John Mayer, Sara Bareilles y Brandi Carlile, entre otros.

En películas Iberoamaericanas destacó el desempeño de la cinta española Sirât que, además de ser mencionada en la preselección de película internacional, también figuró en banda sonora, sonido, cinematografía y casting.

La ceremonia de entrega de premios tendrá lugar el 15 de marzo de 2026 en el Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles, California.

Película internacional

  • Argentina, Belén
  • Brasil, The Secret Agent
  • Francia, It Was Just an Accident
  • Alemania, Sound of Falling
  • India, Homebound
  • Iraq, The President’s Cake
  • Japón, Kokuho
  • Jordania, All That’s Left of You
  • Noruega, Sentimental Value
  • Palestina, Palestine 36
  • Corea del Sur, No Other Choice
  • España, Sirât
  • Suiza, Late Shift
  • Taiwán, Left-Handed Girl
  • Túnez, The Voice of Hind Rajab

Música (banda sonora)

  • Avatar: Fire and Ash
  • Bugonia
  • Captain America: Brave New World
  • Diane Warren: Relentless
  • F1
  • Frankenstein
  • Hamnet
  • Hedda
  • A House of Dynamite
  • Jay Kelly
  • Marty Supreme
  • Nuremberg
  • One Battle after Another
  • Sinners
  • Sirât
  • Train Dreams
  • Tron: Ares
  • Truth and Treason
  • Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery
  • Wicked: For Good

Música (canción original)

  • As Alive As You Need Me To Be de Tron: Ares
  • Dear Me de Diane Warren: Relentless
  • Dream As One de Avatar: Fire and Ash
  • Drive de F1
  • Dying To Live de Billy Idol Should Be Dead
  • The Girl In The Bubble de Wicked: For Good
  • Golden de KPop Demon Hunters
  • Highest 2 Lowest de Highest 2 Lowest
  • I Lied To You de Sinners
  • Last Time (I Seen The Sun) de Sinners
  • No Place Like Home de Wicked: For Good
  • Our Love de The Ballad of Wallis Island
  • Salt Then Sour Then Sweet de Come See Me in the Good Light
  • Sweet Dreams Of Joy de Viva Verdi!
  • Train Dreams de Train Dreams

Efectos visuales

  • Avatar: Fire and Ash
  • The Electric State
  • F1
  • Frankenstein
  • Jurassic World Rebirth
  • The Lost Bus
  • Sinners
  • Superman
  • Tron: Ares
  • Wicked: For Good

Cinematografía

  • Ballad of a Small Player
  • Bugonia
  • Die My Love
  • F1
  • Frankenstein
  • Hamnet
  • Marty Supreme
  • Nouvelle Vague
  • One Battle after Another
  • Sentimental Value
  • Sinners
  • Sirât
  • Song Sung Blue
  • Sound of Falling
  • Train Dreams
  • Wicked: For Good

Maquillaje y peinado

  • The Alto Knights
  • Frankenstein
  • Kokuho
  • Marty Supreme
  • Nuremberg
  • One Battle after Another
  • Sinners
  • The Smashing Machine
  • The Ugly Stepsister
  • Wicked: For Good

Sonido

  • Avatar: Fire and Ash
  • F1
  • Frankenstein
  • Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
  • One Battle after Another
  • Sinners
  • Sirât
  • Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere
  • Superman
  • Wicked: For Good

Largometraje documental

  • The Alabama Solution
  • Apocalypse in the Tropics
  • Coexistence, My Ass!
  • Come See Me in the Good Light
  • Cover-Up
  • Cutting through Rocks
  • Folktales
  • Holding Liat
  • Mr. Nobody against Putin
  • Mistress Dispeller
  • My Undesirable Friends: Part 1 – Last Air in Moscow
  • The Perfect Neighbor
  • Seeds
  • 2000 Meters to Andriivka
  • Yanuni

Cortometraje documental

  • All the Empty Rooms
  • All the Walls Came Down
  • Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud
  • Bad Hostage
  • Cashing Out
  • Chasing Time
  • Children No More: “Were and Are Gone
  • Classroom 4
  • The Devil Is Busy
  • Heartbeat
  • Last Days on Lake Trinity
  • On Healing Land, Birds Perch
  • Perfectly a Strangeness
  • Rovina’s Choice
  • We Were the Scenery

Casting

  • Frankenstein
  • Hamnet
  • Marty Supreme
  • One Battle after Another
  • The Secret Agent
  • Sentimental Value
  • Sinners
  • Sirât
  • Weapons
  • Wicked: For Good

Cortometraje animado

  • Autokar
  • Butterfly
  • Cardboard
  • Éiru
  • Forevergreen
  • The Girl Who Cried Pearls
  • Hurikán
  • I Died in Irpin
  • The Night Boots
  • Playing God
  • The Quinta’s Ghost
  • Retirement Plan
  • The Shyness of Trees
  • Snow Bear
  • The Three Sisters

Cortometraje de acción en vivo

  • Ado
  • Amarela
  • Beyond Silence
  • The Boy with White Skin
  • Butcher’s Stain
  • Butterfly on a Wheel
  • Dad’s Not Home
  • Extremist
  • A Friend of Dorothy
  • Jane Austen’s Period Drama
  • Pantyhose
  • The Pearl Comb
  • Rock, Paper, Scissors
  • The Singers
  • Two People Exchanging Saliva

DESTACAMOS

Servicios Pensión Garantizada Universal (PGU): ¿Cuál es el nuevo grupo que la recibirá en 2026?

LO ÚLTIMO

Cultura Bob Gray en Welcome to Derry: Bill Skarsgård y el origen “muy distinto en tono” que imaginó para Pennywise
650 deportistas desafiarán el estándar olímpico en el Scotiabank Triatlón de Zapallar
Jorge Quiroz y José Luis Daza se barajan como ministros del futuro gobierno de Kast
UDI exige renuncia del director de la "Tía Rica" tras millonarios empeños de personas con antecedentes penales
Contraloría detecta graves fallas de control en la Tía Rica: 1.681 personas con antecedentes penales empeñaron especies
Registran a tierno pudú de solo dos días de vida en Villarrica: Pesa menos de un kilo