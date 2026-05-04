Met Gala 2026: Los mejores looks de Sabrina Carpenter, Nicole Kidman y otras celebridades
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(CNN Español) — Ya está aquí la noche más importante del mundo de la moda, la gala del Museo Metropolitano de Arte de Nueva York o Met Gala.
La temática de este 2026, “Costume Art” (El Arte del Vestuario) rinde homenaje a la moda como forma de expresión artística, pero también al Costume Institute mismo, el instituto al cual se destinan los donativos recaudados con gala.
“El título ‘Costume Art’ hace referencia a la historia del Costume Institute”, declaró Andrew Bolton, curador del Costume Institute y encargado de seleccionar la temática anual, en una rueda de prensa en noviembre de 2025. La moda, explicó, tiene “la categoría de arte debido a su relación con el cuerpo, y no a pesar de ella”.
Los organizadores han sugerido que los invitados podrían “expresar su propia relación con la moda como una forma de arte encarnada”. Se espera ver cuerpos como lienzos, atuendos como esculturas y el canon de la historia del arte como inspiración. A medida que los invitados lleguen para subir los escalones frontales, lo harán contra un telón de fondo verde y frondoso que recuerda a Monet. El museo ha creado un entorno tipo jardín con flores colgantes románticas, barreras de setos verdes, macetas de lavanda y una alfombra que se asemeja a ladrillos cubiertos de musgo.
Katy Perry arrived in statuesque Stella McCartney gown and a netted silver mask before revealing her identity underneath. Lanna Apisukh for CNN.
Gigi Hadid in a sheer flame and floral motif gown by Miu Miu. Lanna Apisukh for CNN.
Singer Rauw Alejandro in Saint Laurent. Lanna Apisukh for CNNSinger Rauw Alejandro in Saint Laurent. Lanna Apisukh for CNN.
Actor Connor Storie’s polkadot halter featured a long train billowing behind him. Lanna Apisukh for CNN
Theater producer Jordan Roth had a plus one literally in tow in this custom Robert Wun look. Lanna Apisukh for CNN
Lena Dunham’s Valentino dress takes bold inspiration from a rare female Baroque artist, transforming the blood spray of Artemisia Gentileschi’s “Judith Beheading Holofernes” into a vibrant red gown. Lanna Apisukh for CNN.
Actor Gwendoline Christie brings her own visage as an accessory for the evening. Lanna Apisukh for CNN
Anna Wintour arrives in a feathered Chanel ensemble. Lanna Apisukh for CNN
Model Cara Delevingne in a high-neck velvet Ralph Lauren column dress. Lanna Apisukh for CNN
A back view of Delevingne’s Ralph Lauren dress with cascading feathers and crystals. The design features 10,000 hand-embroidered crystals. Lanna Apisukh for CNN
Sombr Lanna Apisukh for CNN
Hailey Bieber Lanna Apisukh for CNN
“Devil Wears Prada 2” co-stars Stanley Tucci and Emily Blunt pose with Blunt’s sister Felicity. Lanna Apisukh for CNN
Heidi Klum tapped her longtime collaborator Mike Marino (responsible for her worm and E.T. Halloween costumes) for her commitment to being a moving, breathing sculpture for the night. Lanna Apisukh for CNN
US performer Beyonce poses on the red carpet for the 2026 Met Gala, the annual benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, in New York, New York, USA, 04 May 2026. The annual high-fashion fundraising event, held on the first Monday in May, benefits the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, with the 2026 exhibition theme being ‘Costume Art’. (Nueva York) EFE/EPA/SARAH YENESEL
Colombian musician and reggaeton performer Maluma poses on the red carpet for the 2026 Met Gala, the annual benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, in New York, New York, USA, 04 May 2026. The annual high-fashion fundraising event, held on the first Monday in May, benefits the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, with the 2026 exhibition theme being ‘Costume Art’. (Nueva York) EFE/EPA/SARAH YENESEL
US musician and actress Sabrina Carpenter poses on the red carpet for the 2026 Met Gala, the annual benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, in New York, New York, USA, 04 May 2026. The annual high-fashion fundraising event, held on the first Monday in May, benefits the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, with the 2026 exhibition theme being ‘Costume Art’. (Nueva York) EFE/EPA/SARAH YENESEL
Australian-American actress Nicole Kidman poses on the red carpet for the 2026 Met Gala, the annual benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, in New York, New York, USA, 04 May 2026. EFE/EPA/SARAH YENESEL
American actress Amanda Seyfried poses on the red carpet for the 2026 Met Gala, the annual benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, in New York, New York, USA, 04 May 2026. EFE/EPA/SARAH YENESEL
Emma Chamberlain takes cues from the Impressionist period, wearing a hand-painted custom Mugler gown that flows into deep watery blues. Lanna Apisukh for CNN