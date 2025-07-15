Entre ellos Pedro Pascal: Revisa el listado completo de nominados y nominadas a los Emmy
15.07.2025 / 13:42
La serie “Severance” de Apple TV+ fue la más exitosa con 27 nominaciones. Revisa todos los nominados y nominadas.
(CNN) – Las nominaciones para la 77ª edición de los Premios Emmy, el máximo galardón de la televisión, fueron anunciadas este martes.
La serie Severance de Apple TV+ fue la más exitosa con 27 nominaciones, según la Academia de Televisión.
The Penguin de HBO Max le siguió con 24 nominaciones. The Studio y The White Lotus empataron en tercer lugar con 23 nominaciones cada una.
La lista completa de nominados fue anunciada por la estrella de “Running Point”, Brenda Song, y el actor de “What We Do in the Shadows” Harvey Guillén.
El comediante Nate Bargatze presentará los Emmy, que se transmitirán en vivo el 14 de septiembre.
Mejor serie de comedia
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Nobody Wants This
- Hacks
- Only Murders In The Building
- Shrinking
- What We Do in the Shadows
- The Studio
Mejor serie de drama
- Andor
- The Diplomat
- The Last of Us
- Paradise
- The Pitt
- Severance
- Slow Horses
- The White Lotus
Mejor serie limitada
- Adolescence
- Dying for Sex
- Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
- The Penguin
- Black Mirror
Mejor actor en una serie de comedia
- Adam Brody (Nobody Wants This)
- Seth Rogen (The Studio)
- Jason Segel (Shrinking)
- Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
- Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)
Mejor actriz en una serie de comedia
- Kristen Bell (Nobody Wants This)
- Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
- Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)
- Jean Smart (Hacks)
- Uzo Aduba (The Residence)
Mejor actor en una serie de drama
- Sterling K. Brown (Paradise)
- Gary Oldman (Slow Horses)
- Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)
- Adam Scott (Severance)
- Noah Wyle (The Pitt)
Mejor actriz en una serie de drama
- Kathy Bates (Matlock)
- Britt Lower (Severance)
- Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)
- Keri Russell (The Diplomat)
- Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters)
Mejor actor en una serie limitada
- Colin Farrell (The Penguin)
- Stephen Graham (Adolescence)
- Brian Tyree Henry (Dope Thief)
- Cooper Koch (Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story)
- Jake Gyllenhaal (Presumed Innocent)
Mejor actriz en una serie limitada
- Cate Blanchett (Disclaimer)
- Cristin Milioti (The Penguin)
- Michelle Williams (Dying for Sex)
- Meghann Fahy (Sirens)
- Rashida Jones (Black Mirror)
Mejor actriz secundaria en una serie de comedia
- Liza Colón-Zayas (The Bear)
- Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)
- Kathryn Hahn (The Studio)
- Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)
- Catherine O’Hara (The Studio)
- Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)
- Jessica Williams (Shrinking)
Mejor actor secundario en una serie de comedia
- Ike Barinholtz (The Studio)
- Colman Domingo (The Four Seasons)
- Harrison Ford (Shrinking)
- Jeff Hiller (Somebody Somewhere)
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear)
- Michael Urie (Shrinking)
- Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)
Mejor actriz secundaria en una serie dramática
- Patricia Arquette (Severance)
- Carrie Coon (The White Lotus)
- Katherine LaNasa (The Pitt)
- Julianne Nicholson (Paradise)
- Parker Posey (The White Lotus)
- Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus)
- Aimee Lou Wood (The White Lotus)
Mejor actor secundario en una serie dramática
- Zach Cherry (Severance)
- Walton Goggins (The White Lotus)
- Jason Isaacs (The White Lotus)
- James Marsden (Paradise)
- Sam Rockwell (The White Lotus)
- Tramell Tillman (Severance)
- John Turturro (Severance)
Mejor actor secundario en una serie limitada
- Javier Bardem (Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story)
- Bill Camp (Presumed Innocent)
- Owen Cooper (Adolescence)
- Rob Delaney (Dying for Sex)
- Peter Sarsgaard (Presumed Innocent)
- Ashley Walters (Adolescence)
Mejor actriz secundaria en una serie limitada
- Erin Doherty (Adolescence)
- Ruth Negga (Presumed Innocent)
- Deirdre O’Connell (The Penguin)
- Chloe Sevigny (Monsters: The Erik and Lyle Menendez Story)
- Jenny Slate (Dying for Sex)
- Christine Tremarco (Adolescence)