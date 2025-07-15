Entre ellos Pedro Pascal: Revisa el listado completo de nominados y nominadas a los Emmy

La serie “Severance” de Apple TV+ fue la más exitosa con 27 nominaciones. Revisa todos los nominados y nominadas.

(CNN) – Las nominaciones para la 77ª edición de los Premios Emmy, el máximo galardón de la televisión, fueron anunciadas este martes.

La serie Severance de Apple TV+ fue la más exitosa con 27 nominaciones, según la Academia de Televisión.

The Penguin de HBO Max le siguió con 24 nominaciones. The Studio y The White Lotus empataron en tercer lugar con 23 nominaciones cada una.

La lista completa de nominados fue anunciada por la estrella de “Running Point”, Brenda Song, y el actor de “What We Do in the Shadows” Harvey Guillén.

El comediante Nate Bargatze presentará los Emmy, que se transmitirán en vivo el 14 de septiembre.

Mejor serie de comedia

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Nobody Wants This

Hacks

Only Murders In The Building

Shrinking

What We Do in the Shadows

The Studio

Mejor serie de drama

Andor

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

Paradise

The Pitt

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

Mejor serie limitada

Adolescence

Dying for Sex

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

The Penguin

Black Mirror

Mejor actor en una serie de comedia

Adam Brody (Nobody Wants This)

Seth Rogen (The Studio)

Jason Segel (Shrinking)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Mejor actriz en una serie de comedia

Kristen Bell (Nobody Wants This)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Uzo Aduba (The Residence)

Mejor actor en una serie de drama

Sterling K. Brown (Paradise)

Gary Oldman (Slow Horses)

Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)

Adam Scott (Severance)

Noah Wyle (The Pitt)

Mejor actriz en una serie de drama

Kathy Bates (Matlock)

Britt Lower (Severance)

Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)

Keri Russell (The Diplomat)

Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters)

Mejor actor en una serie limitada

Colin Farrell (The Penguin)

Stephen Graham (Adolescence)

Brian Tyree Henry (Dope Thief)

Cooper Koch (Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story)

Jake Gyllenhaal (Presumed Innocent)

Mejor actriz en una serie limitada

Cate Blanchett (Disclaimer)

Cristin Milioti (The Penguin)

Michelle Williams (Dying for Sex)

Meghann Fahy (Sirens)

Rashida Jones (Black Mirror)

Mejor actriz secundaria en una serie de comedia

Liza Colón-Zayas (The Bear)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Kathryn Hahn (The Studio)

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)

Catherine O’Hara (The Studio)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)

Jessica Williams (Shrinking)

Mejor actor secundario en una serie de comedia

Ike Barinholtz (The Studio)

Colman Domingo (The Four Seasons)

Harrison Ford (Shrinking)

Jeff Hiller (Somebody Somewhere)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear)

Michael Urie (Shrinking)

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)

Mejor actriz secundaria en una serie dramática

Patricia Arquette (Severance)

Carrie Coon (The White Lotus)

Katherine LaNasa (The Pitt)

Julianne Nicholson (Paradise)

Parker Posey (The White Lotus)

Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus)

Aimee Lou Wood (The White Lotus)

Mejor actor secundario en una serie dramática

Zach Cherry (Severance)

Walton Goggins (The White Lotus)

Jason Isaacs (The White Lotus)

James Marsden (Paradise)

Sam Rockwell (The White Lotus)

Tramell Tillman (Severance)

John Turturro (Severance)

Mejor actor secundario en una serie limitada

Javier Bardem (Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story)

Bill Camp (Presumed Innocent)

Owen Cooper (Adolescence)

Rob Delaney (Dying for Sex)

Peter Sarsgaard (Presumed Innocent)

Ashley Walters (Adolescence)

Mejor actriz secundaria en una serie limitada