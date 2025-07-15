Entre ellos Pedro Pascal: Revisa el listado completo de nominados y nominadas a los Emmy

Cultura cnn magazine

Por CNN Chile

15.07.2025 / 13:42

La serie “Severance” de Apple TV+ fue la más exitosa con 27 nominaciones. Revisa todos los nominados y nominadas.

(CNN) – Las nominaciones para la 77ª edición de los Premios Emmy, el máximo galardón de la televisión, fueron anunciadas este martes.

La serie Severance de Apple TV+ fue la más exitosa con 27 nominaciones, según la Academia de Televisión.

The Penguin de HBO Max le siguió con 24 nominaciones. The Studio y The White Lotus empataron en tercer lugar con 23 nominaciones cada una.

La lista completa de nominados fue anunciada por la estrella de “Running Point”, Brenda Song, y el actor de “What We Do in the Shadows” Harvey Guillén.

El comediante Nate Bargatze presentará los Emmy, que se transmitirán en vivo el 14 de septiembre.

Mejor serie de comedia

  • Abbott Elementary
  • The Bear
  • Nobody Wants This
  • Hacks
  • Only Murders In The Building
  • Shrinking
  • What We Do in the Shadows
  • The Studio

Mejor serie de drama

  • Andor
  • The Diplomat
  • The Last of Us
  • Paradise
  • The Pitt
  • Severance
  • Slow Horses
  • The White Lotus

Mejor serie limitada

  • Adolescence
  • Dying for Sex
  • Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
  • The Penguin
  • Black Mirror

Mejor actor en una serie de comedia

  • Adam Brody (Nobody Wants This)
  • Seth Rogen (The Studio)
  • Jason Segel (Shrinking)
  • Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
  • Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Mejor actriz en una serie de comedia

  • Kristen Bell (Nobody Wants This)
  • Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
  • Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)
  • Jean Smart (Hacks)
  • Uzo Aduba (The Residence)

Mejor actor en una serie de drama

  • Sterling K. Brown (Paradise)
  • Gary Oldman (Slow Horses)
  • Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)
  • Adam Scott (Severance)
  • Noah Wyle (The Pitt)

Mejor actriz en una serie de drama

  • Kathy Bates (Matlock)
  • Britt Lower (Severance)
  • Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)
  • Keri Russell (The Diplomat)
  • Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters)

Mejor actor en una serie limitada

  • Colin Farrell (The Penguin)
  • Stephen Graham (Adolescence)
  • Brian Tyree Henry (Dope Thief)
  • Cooper Koch (Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story)
  • Jake Gyllenhaal (Presumed Innocent)

Mejor actriz en una serie limitada

  • Cate Blanchett (Disclaimer)
  • Cristin Milioti (The Penguin)
  • Michelle Williams (Dying for Sex)
  • Meghann Fahy (Sirens)
  • Rashida Jones (Black Mirror)

Mejor actriz secundaria en una serie de comedia

  • Liza Colón-Zayas (The Bear)
  • Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)
  • Kathryn Hahn (The Studio)
  • Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)
  • Catherine O’Hara (The Studio)
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)
  • Jessica Williams (Shrinking)

Mejor actor secundario en una serie de comedia

  • Ike Barinholtz (The Studio)
  • Colman Domingo (The Four Seasons)
  • Harrison Ford (Shrinking)
  • Jeff Hiller (Somebody Somewhere)
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear)
  • Michael Urie (Shrinking)
  • Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)

Mejor actriz secundaria en una serie dramática

  • Patricia Arquette (Severance)
  • Carrie Coon (The White Lotus)
  • Katherine LaNasa (The Pitt)
  • Julianne Nicholson (Paradise)
  • Parker Posey (The White Lotus)
  • Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus)
  • Aimee Lou Wood (The White Lotus)

Mejor actor secundario en una serie dramática

  • Zach Cherry (Severance)
  • Walton Goggins (The White Lotus)
  • Jason Isaacs (The White Lotus)
  • James Marsden (Paradise)
  • Sam Rockwell (The White Lotus)
  • Tramell Tillman (Severance)
  • John Turturro (Severance)

Mejor actor secundario en una serie limitada

  • Javier Bardem (Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story)
  • Bill Camp (Presumed Innocent)
  • Owen Cooper (Adolescence)
  • Rob Delaney (Dying for Sex)
  • Peter Sarsgaard (Presumed Innocent)
  • Ashley Walters (Adolescence)

Mejor actriz secundaria en una serie limitada

  • Erin Doherty (Adolescence)
  • Ruth Negga (Presumed Innocent)
  • Deirdre O’Connell (The Penguin)
  • Chloe Sevigny (Monsters: The Erik and Lyle Menendez Story)
  • Jenny Slate (Dying for Sex)
  • Christine Tremarco (Adolescence)

 

