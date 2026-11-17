Este martes se anunciaron los nominados a The Game Awards 2026, instancia en la que Grand Theft Auto VI y The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time protagonizarán uno de los principales duelos al competir por el premio a “Juego del Año”.
La lista fue revelada por Geoff Keighley, creador y presentador de la premiación. En esta edición, GTA VI lidera las nominaciones con ocho menciones, incluida la categoría principal. También compite en mejor dirección de juego, mejor narrativa, mejor actuación, mejor diseño de audio, mejor dirección de arte, mejor banda sonora y mejor juego de acción y aventura.
Por su parte, la apuesta de Nintendo suma cuatro nominaciones, todas ellas en categorías en las que se enfrentará directamente con el título de Rockstar Games. Ambos competirán por Juego del Año, mejor dirección de arte, mejor banda sonora y música, y mejor juego de acción y aventura.
En la pelea por el GOTY también aparecen 07 First Light, de IO Interactive; Control Resonant, de Remedy Entertainment; Phantom Blade Zero, de S-Game, y Resident Evil Requiem, de Capcom.
Control Resonant y Resident Evil Requiem son, de hecho, los escoltas de GTA VI en recuento general, con seis nominaciones cada uno.
“Ser nominado es ganarse un lugar en la historia de The Game Awards”, afirmó Keighley al presentar a los seis candidatos al premio mayor elegidos por un jurado internacional entre más de 30 categorías.
Esta edición también estrena el premio a la mejor creación de usuarios, que reconoce a los jugadores que transforman sus juegos favoritos en espacios para su propia creatividad, con obras hechas en títulos como Minecraft, Fortnite, Roblox y Grand Theft Auto Online.
¿Cuándo son los Game Awards?
La ceremonia se transmitirá en vivo el jueves 10 de diciembre a las 21:30 horas en Chile. Las personas ya pueden votar en todas las categorías en el sitio oficial hasta el 9 de diciembre. El 30 de noviembre se darán a conocer los 30 nominados de “Players Voice”, el único premio que se define por votación del público.
Here are your six nominees for Game of the Year.
#TheGameAwards streaming live on Thursday, December 10. https://t.co/wBl1DsWnEU
— The Game Awards (@thegameawards) November 17, 2026
Revisa todos los nominados a The Game Awards
Juego del Año (GOTY)
- 007 First Light
- CONTROL Resonant
- Grand Theft Auto VI
- Phantom Blade Zero
- Resident Evil Requiem
- The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
Mejor Dirección
- CONTROL Resonant
- Grand Theft Auto VI
- Phantom Blade Zero
- PRAGMATA
- Resident Evil Requiem
Mejor Narrativa
- 007 First Light
- CONTROL Resonant
- Grand Theft Auto VI
- Resident Evil Requiem
- The Blood of Dawnwalker
Mejor Dirección de Arte
- CONTROL Resonant
- Grand Theft Auto VI
- MOUSE: P.I. for Hire
- Phantom Blade Zero
- The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
Mejor Banda Sonora y Música
- Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve
- Grand Theft Auto VI
- Mixtape
- Phantom Blade Zero
- The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
Mejor Diseño de Audio
- Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve
- CONTROL Resonant
- Grand Theft Auto VI
- Resident Evil Requiem
- Star Wars: Galactic Racer
Mejor Interpretación
- Patrick Gibson — 007 First Light
- Angela Sant’Albano — Resident Evil Requiem
- Liam McIntyre — Marvel’s Wolverine
- Manni L. Perez — Grand Theft Auto VI
- Rahul Kohli — Saros
Juego por Impacto
- Big Walk
- Cairn
- Forever Ago
- Life is Strange: Reunion
- Lily’s World XD
- Mixtape
Mejor Juego con Soporte Continuo
- ARC Raiders
- Final Fantasy XIV Online
- Fortnite
- No Man’s Sky
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
Mejor Soporte de Comunidad
- Crimson Desert
- Helldivers 2
- No Man’s Sky
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- Warframe
Mejor Juego Independiente
- Big Walk
- Cairn
- Denshattack
- Mewgenics
- Mina the Hollower
Mejor Debut Indie
- Dressmaker
- Esoteric Ebb
- Orbitals
- Replaced
- Silver Pines
Mejor Juego para Dispositivos Móviles
- Arknights Endfield
- Monster Hunter Outlanders
- Neverness to Everness
- Pokémon Champions
- Where Winds Meet
Mejor Juego VR/AR
- Forefront
- Into the Radius 2
- Little Nightmares VR: Altered Echoes
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Empire City
- Thief VR: Legacy of Shadow
Mejor Juego de Acción
- Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve
- Gears of War: E-Day
- Onimusha: Way of the Sword
- Phantom Blade Zero
- Saros
Mejor Juego de Acción/Aventura
- 007 First Light
- CONTROL Resonant
- Grand Theft Auto VI
- PRAGMATA
- Resident Evil Requiem
- The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
Mejor RPG
- Final Fantasy Resonance
- Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave
- Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection
- The Blood of Dawnwalker
- Trails in the Sky: 2nd Chapter
Mejor Juego de Lucha
- 2XKO
- Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game
- Invincible VS
- Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls
- My Hero Academia: All’s Justice
Mejor Juego Familiar
- Big Walk
- LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight
- Nintendo Switch Sports Resort
- Pokémon Pokopia
- Yoshi and the Mysterious Book
Mejor Juego de Simulación/Estrategia
- Mewgenics
- Planet Zoo 2
- Pokémon Pokopia
- Slay the Spire 2
- Star Wars Zero Company
Mejor Juego Deportivo/Juego de Carreras
- EA Sports FC 27
- Forza Horizon 6
- Nintendo Switch Sports Resort
- Screamer
- Star Wars: Galactic Racer
Mejor Juego Multijugador
- Big Walk
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4
- Gears of War: E-Day
- Marathon
- Meccha Chameleon
- Orbitals
Mejor Adaptación
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners — Temporada 2
- Fallout — Temporada 2
- Mortal Kombat II
- Resident Evil
- Super Mario Galaxy: La Película
Mejor Creación de Usuario
- A Dream of Silence: Revamped — Baldur’s Gate 3
- Create Aeronautics — Minecraft
- NoPixel V — Grand Theft Auto Online
- Star Wars Droid Tycoon — Fortnite
- TTK Testing — Roblox
Creador de Contenido del Año
- Cdawg
- Cellbit
- IShowSpeed
- LilSimsie
- OhnePixel
Innovación en Accesibilidad
- Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag Resynced
- Forza Horizon 6
- Gears of War: E-Day
- Marvel’s Wolverine
- Rhythm Heaven Groove
Juego Más Anticipado
- Fable
- Final Fantasy VII: Revelation
- God of War: Laufey
- Resident Evil: Veronica
- The Witcher IV
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