Este martes se anunciaron los nominados a The Game Awards 2026, instancia en la que Grand Theft Auto VI y The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time protagonizarán uno de los principales duelos al competir por el premio a “Juego del Año”.

La lista fue revelada por Geoff Keighley, creador y presentador de la premiación. En esta edición, GTA VI lidera las nominaciones con ocho menciones, incluida la categoría principal. También compite en mejor dirección de juego, mejor narrativa, mejor actuación, mejor diseño de audio, mejor dirección de arte, mejor banda sonora y mejor juego de acción y aventura.

Por su parte, la apuesta de Nintendo suma cuatro nominaciones, todas ellas en categorías en las que se enfrentará directamente con el título de Rockstar Games. Ambos competirán por Juego del Año, mejor dirección de arte, mejor banda sonora y música, y mejor juego de acción y aventura.

En la pelea por el GOTY también aparecen 07 First Light, de IO Interactive; Control Resonant, de Remedy Entertainment; Phantom Blade Zero, de S-Game, y Resident Evil Requiem, de Capcom.

Control Resonant y Resident Evil Requiem son, de hecho, los escoltas de GTA VI en recuento general, con seis nominaciones cada uno.

“Ser nominado es ganarse un lugar en la historia de The Game Awards”, afirmó Keighley al presentar a los seis candidatos al premio mayor elegidos por un jurado internacional entre más de 30 categorías.

Esta edición también estrena el premio a la mejor creación de usuarios, que reconoce a los jugadores que transforman sus juegos favoritos en espacios para su propia creatividad, con obras hechas en títulos como Minecraft, Fortnite, Roblox y Grand Theft Auto Online.

¿Cuándo son los Game Awards?

La ceremonia se transmitirá en vivo el jueves 10 de diciembre a las 21:30 horas en Chile. Las personas ya pueden votar en todas las categorías en el sitio oficial hasta el 9 de diciembre. El 30 de noviembre se darán a conocer los 30 nominados de “Players Voice”, el único premio que se define por votación del público.

Here are your six nominees for Game of the Year. #TheGameAwards streaming live on Thursday, December 10. https://t.co/wBl1DsWnEU — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) November 17, 2026

Revisa todos los nominados a The Game Awards

Juego del Año (GOTY)

007 First Light

CONTROL Resonant

Grand Theft Auto VI

Phantom Blade Zero

Resident Evil Requiem

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

Mejor Dirección

CONTROL Resonant

Grand Theft Auto VI

Phantom Blade Zero

PRAGMATA

Resident Evil Requiem

Mejor Narrativa

007 First Light

CONTROL Resonant

Grand Theft Auto VI

Resident Evil Requiem

The Blood of Dawnwalker

Mejor Dirección de Arte

CONTROL Resonant

Grand Theft Auto VI

MOUSE: P.I. for Hire

Phantom Blade Zero

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

Mejor Banda Sonora y Música

Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve

Grand Theft Auto VI

Mixtape

Phantom Blade Zero

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

Mejor Diseño de Audio

Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve

CONTROL Resonant

Grand Theft Auto VI

Resident Evil Requiem

Star Wars: Galactic Racer

Mejor Interpretación

Patrick Gibson — 007 First Light

Angela Sant’Albano — Resident Evil Requiem

Liam McIntyre — Marvel’s Wolverine

Manni L. Perez — Grand Theft Auto VI

Rahul Kohli — Saros

Juego por Impacto

Big Walk

Cairn

Forever Ago

Life is Strange: Reunion

Lily’s World XD

Mixtape

Mejor Juego con Soporte Continuo

ARC Raiders

Final Fantasy XIV Online

Fortnite

No Man’s Sky

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Mejor Soporte de Comunidad

Crimson Desert

Helldivers 2

No Man’s Sky

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Warframe

Mejor Juego Independiente

Big Walk

Cairn

Denshattack

Mewgenics

Mina the Hollower

Mejor Debut Indie

Dressmaker

Esoteric Ebb

Orbitals

Replaced

Silver Pines

Mejor Juego para Dispositivos Móviles

Arknights Endfield

Monster Hunter Outlanders

Neverness to Everness

Pokémon Champions

Where Winds Meet

Mejor Juego VR/AR

Forefront

Into the Radius 2

Little Nightmares VR: Altered Echoes

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Empire City

Thief VR: Legacy of Shadow

Mejor Juego de Acción

Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve

Gears of War: E-Day

Onimusha: Way of the Sword

Phantom Blade Zero

Saros

Mejor Juego de Acción/Aventura

007 First Light

CONTROL Resonant

Grand Theft Auto VI

PRAGMATA

Resident Evil Requiem

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

Mejor RPG

Final Fantasy Resonance

Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave

Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection

The Blood of Dawnwalker

Trails in the Sky: 2nd Chapter

Mejor Juego de Lucha

2XKO

Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game

Invincible VS

Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls

My Hero Academia: All’s Justice

Mejor Juego Familiar

Big Walk

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight

Nintendo Switch Sports Resort

Pokémon Pokopia

Yoshi and the Mysterious Book

Mejor Juego de Simulación/Estrategia

Mewgenics

Planet Zoo 2

Pokémon Pokopia

Slay the Spire 2

Star Wars Zero Company

Mejor Juego Deportivo/Juego de Carreras

EA Sports FC 27

Forza Horizon 6

Nintendo Switch Sports Resort

Screamer

Star Wars: Galactic Racer

Mejor Juego Multijugador

Big Walk

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4

Gears of War: E-Day

Marathon

Meccha Chameleon

Orbitals

Mejor Adaptación

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners — Temporada 2

Fallout — Temporada 2

Mortal Kombat II

Resident Evil

Super Mario Galaxy: La Película

Mejor Creación de Usuario

A Dream of Silence: Revamped — Baldur’s Gate 3

Create Aeronautics — Minecraft

NoPixel V — Grand Theft Auto Online

Star Wars Droid Tycoon — Fortnite

TTK Testing — Roblox

Creador de Contenido del Año

Cdawg

Cellbit

IShowSpeed

LilSimsie

OhnePixel

Innovación en Accesibilidad

Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag Resynced

Forza Horizon 6

Gears of War: E-Day

Marvel’s Wolverine

Rhythm Heaven Groove

Juego Más Anticipado