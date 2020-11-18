Este 10 de diciembre se realizarán los The Game Awards 2020, el evento donde se premia a lo mejor de la industria de los videojuegos del año y cuyos competidores de esta edición fueron revelados esta jornada.

Por su puesto, la categoría más importante es la de Game of the Year o GOTY cuyos nominados son los siguientes: The Last of Us: Part II, Final Fantasy VII: Remake, DOOM Eternal, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Ghost of Tsushima y Hades.

Además, la exclusiva de Naughty Dog para PlayStation, el remake del clásico de Square Enix protagonizado por Cloud y el shooter de la saga desarrollada por id Software se encumbran como los favoritos de la noche, ya que están nominados en nueve, seis y cuatro categorías respectivamente.

Como es habitual, el periodista Geoff Keighley fue el encargado de dar a conocer las nominaciones a través de un streaming. Una de las sorpresas es la ausencia de Cyberpunk 2077, titulo que se perfilaba como otro de los favoritos pero debido a su retraso de salida no pudo ser considerado.

IICYMI here are your nominees for #TheGameAwards 2020!https://t.co/9SbbFbJIny — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) November 18, 2020

The Game Awards 2020 será un evento 100% digital, decisión que se tomó para evitar los contagios realizando una ceremonia presencial. La entrega de los premios se realizará el 10 de diciembre.

Esta es la lista completa de los nominados:

Juego del año (GOTY)

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

DOOM Eternal

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

The Last of Us Part II

Mejor dirección de juego

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Half-Life: Alyx

The Last of Us Part II

Mejor actuación en videojuego

Ashley Johnson (The Last of Us Part II)

Laura Bailey (The Last of Us Part II)

Daisuke Tsuji (Ghost of Tsushima)

Logan Cunningham (Hades)

Nadji Jeter (Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales)

Mejor dirección de arte

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

The Last of Us Part II

Mejor banda sonora

DOOM Eternal

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Hades

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

The Last of Us Part II

Mejor narrativa

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

The Last of Us Part II

Mejor juego indie

Carrion

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Hades

Spelunky 2

Spiritfarer

Mejor multijugador

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Among Us

Call of Duty: Warzone

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Valorant

Mejor juego como servicio

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Call of Duty Warzone

Fortnite

No Man’s Sky

Mejor diseño de audio

DOOM Eternal

Half-Life: Alyx

Ghost of Tsushima

Resident Evil 3

The Last of Us Part II

Mejor juego para móviles

Among Us

Call of Duty Mobile

Genshin Impact

Legends of Runeterra

Pokémon Café Mix

Mayor impacto social de un juego

If found…

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition

Spiritfare

Tell me why

Through the darkest of times

Mejor juego de realidad virtual

Dreams

Half-Life: Alyx

Marvel’s Iron Man VR

Star Wars: Squadrons

The Walking Dead: Saint’s Sinners

Mejor juego de innovación y accesibilidad

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla

Grounded

Hypedot

The Last of Us Part II

Watch Dogs: Legion

Mejor juego de acción

DOOM Eternal

Hades

Half-Life: Alyx

Nioh 2

Street of Rage 4

Mejor juego de acción y aventura

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Ghost of Tsushima

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

The Last of Us Part II

Mejor juego de rol

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Genshin Impact

Persona 5 Royal

Wasteland 3

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Mejor juego de pelea

Granblue Fantasy: Versus

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows

Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r]

Mejor juego familiar

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit

Minecraft Dungeons

Paper Mario: The Origami King

Mejor juego de simulación o estrategia

Crusader Kings III

Desperados III

Gears Tactics

Microsoft Flight Simulator

XCOM: Chimera Squad

Mejor juego de deportes

Dirt 5

F1 2020

FIFA 21

NBA 2K21

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2

Mejor creador de contenido

Alanah Pearce

FaZe Nickmercs

Timthetatman

Black Girl Gamers

Valkyrae

Mejor juego Esports

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Fortnite

League of Legends

Valorant

Mejor jugador de Esports

Ian “Crimsix” Porter

Heo “Showmaker” Su

Kim “Canyon” Geon-bu

Anthony “Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro

Matthieu “ZywOo” Herbaut