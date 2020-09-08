Tras 14 años, las Kardashian decidieron buscar nuevos rumbos y cambiar sus vidas, dejando de lado uno de sus proyectos más exitosos: el reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians.
Según lo anunció Kim Kardashian en su cuenta de Instagram, el espacio transmitido en televisión por el canal E! llegará a su fin tras la emisión de su última temporada que comenzará a emitirse a principios del 2021.
“Con gran pesar que hemos tomado la difícil decisión como familia de despedirnos de Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Después de lo que serán 14 años, 20 temporadas, cientos de episodios y numerosos programas derivados, estamos más que agradecidos con todos ustedes que nos han visto durante todos estos años, a través de los buenos tiempos, los malos tiempos, la felicidad, las lágrimas y las muchas relaciones e hijos. Siempre apreciaremos los maravillosos recuerdos y las innumerables personas que hemos conocido en el camino”, escribió la modelo y empresaria en su red social.
To our amazing fans – It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians. After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way. Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who’ve spent countless hours documenting our lives. Our last season will air early next year in 2021. Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years. This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever. With Love and Gratitude, Kim
Agregó además que “este programa nos hizo quienes somos y estaré siempre en deuda con todos los que desempeñaron un papel en la configuración de nuestras carreras y cambiaron nuestras vidas para siempre”.
El mismo mensaje fue compartido en Instagram por Kris Jenner y Khloe Kardashian.
Por su parte, un portavoz de E! señaló a CNN que “si bien ha sido un privilegio absoluto y las extrañaremos de todo corazón, respetamos la decisión de la familia de vivir sus vidas sin nuestras cámaras“.
