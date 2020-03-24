VIDEO RELACIONADO – Aplanar la curva de contagio del coronavirus (03:10)
La activista sueca Greta Thunberg hizo público que, tras viajar hace dos semanas a Europa Central, se sometió a un aislamiento preventivo junto a su padre.
La adolescente de 17 años ha presentado síntomas del coronavirus, como cansancio, escalofríos, dolor de garganta y tos, por lo cual tomó medidas preventivas para evitar contagios a otros miembros de su familia.
Thunberg explicó que en Suecia no se están realizando pruebas para detectar este virus, salvo que se precise tratamiento médico de emergencia.
“A todos los que se sienten enfermos se les dice que se queden en casa y se aíslen. Por lo tanto, no me hicieron la prueba de COVID-19, pero es extremadamente probable que lo haya tenido, dados los síntomas y las circunstancias”, aseguró en Instagram.
Lee también: Madrid está utilizando una pista de hielo como morgue para muertos por COVID-19
En esta misma red social, también ha hecho un llamado a los jóvenes a tomar conciencia respecto a la pandemia y recordar la importancia de quedarse en casa.
“Muchos -especialmente los jóvenes- pueden no notar ningún síntoma o síntomas muy leves. Entonces no saben que tienen el virus y pueden transmitirlo a las personas en los grupos de riesgo“, escribió.
Además, advierte que los adolescentes tienen “una enorme responsabilidad” y que sus “acciones pueden ser la diferencia entre la vida y la muerte para muchos otros”.
View this post on Instagram
The last two weeks I’ve stayed inside. When I returned from my trip around Central Europe I isolated myself (in a borrowed apartment away from my mother and sister) since the number of cases of COVID-19 (in Germany for instance) were similar to Italy in the beginning. Around ten days ago I started feeling some symptoms, exactly the same time as my father – who traveled with me from Brussels. I was feeling tired, had shivers, a sore throat and coughed. My dad experienced the same symptoms, but much more intense and with a fever. In Sweden you can not test yourself for COVID-19 unless you’re in need of emergent medical treatment. Everyone feeling ill are told to stay at home and isolate themselves. I have therefore not been tested for COVID-19, but it’s extremely likely that I’ve had it, given the combined symptoms and circumstances. Now I’ve basically recovered, but – AND THIS IS THE BOTTOM LINE: I almost didn’t feel ill. My last cold was much worse than this! Had it not been for someone else having the virus simultainously I might not even have suspected anything. Then I would just have thought I was feeling unusually tired with a bit of a cough. And this it what makes it so much more dangerous. Many (especially young people) might not notice any symptoms at all, or very mild symptoms. Then they don’t know they have the virus and can pass it on to people in risk groups. We who don’t belong to a risk group have an enormous responsibility, our actions can be the difference between life and death for many others. Please keep that in mind, follow the advice from experts and your local authorities and #StayAtHome to slow the spread of the virus. And remember to always take care of each other and help those in need. #COVID #flattenthecurve
Deja tu comentario