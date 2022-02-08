(CNN Español/CNN Chile) – La Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas anunció este martes los nominados a la edición 94 de los premios Oscar.

Entre las cintas con más nominaciones destacan The Power of the Dog y Dune, ambas en la carrera por Mejor película.

Entre los nominados también destaca el cortometraje chileno Bestia y la actriz Kristen Stewart por su papel en la cinta del chileno Pablo Larraín, Spencer.

Esta es la lista de nominados:

Mejor película

–Belfast

-Coda

-Don’t Look Up

-Drive My Car

-Dune

-King Richard

-Licorice Pizza

-Nightmare Alley

-The Power of the Dog

-West Side Story

Mejor director

-Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

-Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car

-Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

-Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

-Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Mejor actriz

-Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

-Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

-Penélope Cruz, Parallel Mothers

-Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

-Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Mejor actor

-Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

-Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

-Andrew Garfield, tick, tick… BOOM!

Will Smith, King Richard

-Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Mejor actriz de reparto

-Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

-Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

-Judi Dench, Belfast

-Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

-AunJanue Ellis, King Richard

Mejor actor de reparto

–Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

-Troy Kotsur, Coda

-Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog

-J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos

-Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Mejor diseño de vestuario

-Cruella

-Cyrano

–Dune

–Nightmare Alley

–West Side Story

Mejor edición de sonido

-Belfast

–Dune

–No Time To Die

–The Power of the Dog

–West Side Story

Mejor banda sonora

-Don’t Look Up

–Dune

–Encanto

–Parallel Mothers

–The Power of the Dog

Mejor guion adaptado

–Coda

–Drive My Car

-Dune

–The Lost Daughter

–The Power of the Dog

Mejor guion original

–Belfast

–Don’t Look Up

–King Richard

–Licorice Pizza

–The Worst Person in the World

Mejor película animada

–Encanto

–Luca

–Flee

–The Mitchells vs the Machine

–Raya and the Last Dragon

Mejor canción original

-“Be Alive”, de King Richard

-“Dos Oruguitas”, de Encanto

-“Down to Joy”, de Belfast

-“No Time to Die”, de No Time to Die

-“Somehow You Do”, de Four Good Days

Mejor cortometraje animado

–Affairs of the Art

–Bestia

–Boxballet

–Robin Robin

–The Windshield Wiper

Mejor cortometraje

–Ala Kachuu — Take and Run

–The Dress

–The Long Goodbye

–On My Mind

–Please Hold

Mejor fotografía

–Dune

–Nightmare Alley

–The Power of the Dog

–The Tragedy of Macbeth

–West Side Story

Mejor largometraje documental

–Ascension

–Attica

–Flee

–Summer of Soul

–Riding with Fire

Mejor documental corto

–Audible

–Lead Me Home

–The Queen of Basketball

–Three Songs for Benazir

–When We Were Bullies

Mejor montaje

–Dune

–Nightmare Alley

–The Power of the Dog

–The Tragedy of Macbeth

–West Side Story

Mejor película internacional

–Drive My Car

–Flee

–The Hand of God

–Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

–The Worst Person in the World

Mejor maquillaje y peluquería

–Coming 2 America

–Cruella

–Dune

–The Eyes of Tammy Faye

–House of Gucci

Mejor diseño de producción

–Dune

–Nightmare Alley

–The Power of the Dog

–The Tragedy of Macbeth

–West Side Story

Mejores efectos visuales

–Dune

–Free Guy

–No Time to Die

–Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

–Spider-Man: No Way Home