Cow chasing calves in trailer

There are millions of reasons to be dairy-free. Here is one of them 💔This video showing a cow chasing after a trailer was sent to SAFE by a concerned member of the public. In the dairy industry cows are impregnated every year, with calves taken from their mothers so humans can have their milk. In NZ up to two million are sent to slaughter at 4 days old, as 'wastage'.Choose kindness. Choose dairy-free.

Publicado por SAFE en Martes, 14 de noviembre de 2017