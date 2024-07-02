BET Awards 2024: Revisa aquí la lista completa de nominados y ganadores

La premiación, que este año fue conducida por Taraji P. Henson, rinde homenaje a lo mejor del espectáculo negro en los ámbitos de la música, el cine, la televisión y el deporte.

(CNN) — Los BET Awards arrancaron el domingo por la noche con una electrizante actuación de la única e inigualable Losarrancaron el domingo por la noche con una electrizante actuación de la única e inigualable Megan Thee Stallion

Drake lideró con siete nominaciones, incluyendo álbum del año por For All The Dogs (Scary Hours Edition), mejor artista masculino de R&B/pop, mejor artista masculino de hip-hop y dos al vídeo del año por First Person Shooter, con J. Cole y Rich Baby Daddy, con Sexyy Red y SZA.

Nicki Minaj le siguió de cerca con seis nominaciones, entre ellas la de Álbum del Año por Pink Friday 2, la de Mejor Artista Femenina de hip-hop y dos nominaciones a la mejor colaboración, una con Lil Uzi Vert por Everybody y otra por Barbie World con Ice Spice y Aqua.

Will Smith y Lauryn Hill fueron algunos de los artistas que subieron al escenario. Tras una actuación en su honor de Childish Gambino, Keke Palmer y Coco Jones, entre otros; Usher recibió el premio a la Trayectoria. El intérprete de Yeah! también se llevó a casa el trofeo al Mejor Artista Masculino de R&B/pop.

A continuación figura la lista completa de nominados, con los ganadores en negrita:

ÁLBUM DEL AÑO

11:11 – Chris Brown

A Gift & a Curse – Gunna

American Dream – 21 Savage

Coming Home – Usher

For All the Dogs (Scary Hours Edition) – Drake

Jaguar II – Victoria Monét

Michael – Killer Mike *WINNER

Pink Friday 2 – Nicki Minaj

MEJOR ARTISTA FEMENINA DE R&B/POP

Beyoncé

Coco Jones

Doja Cat

H.E.R.

Muni Largo

SZA *GANADORA

Tyla

Victoria Monét

MEJOR ARTISTA MASCULINO DE R&B/POP

Brent Faiyaz

Bryson Tiller

Burna Boy

Chris Brown

Drake

Viernes

Octubre Londres

Usher *GANADOR

MEJOR GRUPO

¥$ (Kanye West y Ty Dolla $ign) *GANADORES

2 Chainz y Lil Wayne

41

Blxst y Bino Rideaux

City Girls

FLO

Maverick City Music

WanMor

MEJOR COLABORACIÓN

All My Life – Lil Durk featuring J. Cole

America Has a Problem (Remix) – Beyoncé featuring Kendrick Lamar

Barbie World – Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice with Aqua

Bongos – Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion

Carnival – ¥$ (Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign) featuring Rich the Kid and Playboi Carti

Don’t Play with It (Remix) – Lola Brooke featuring Latto and Yung Miami

Everybody – Nicki Minaj featuring Lil Uzi Vert

Good Good – Usher, Summer Walker and 21 Savage

Rich Baby Daddy – Drake featuring Sexyy Red and SZA

MEJOR ARTISTA FEMENINA DE HIP-HOP

Cardi B

Doja Cat

GloRilla

Ice Spice

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj *GANADORA

Sexyy Red

MEJOR ARTISTA MASCULINO DE HIP-HOP

21 Savage

Burna Boy

Drake

Future

Gunna

J. Cole

Kendrick Lamar *GANADOR

Lil Wayne

VIDEO DEL AÑO

Agora Hills – Doja Cat

All My Life – Lil Durk featuring J. Cole

Barbie World – Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice with Aqua

Bongos – Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion

First Person Shooter – Drake featuring J. Cole

Good Good – Usher, Summer Walker and 21 Savage

On My Mama – Victoria Monét *GANADOR

Rich Baby Daddy – Drake featuring Sexyy Red and SZA

DIRECTOR DE VIDEOS MUSICALES DEL AÑO

Benny Boom

Child.

Cole Bennett *GANADOR

Dave Meyers

Janelle Monáe and Alan Ferguson

Offset

Tems

Tyler, the Creator

MEJOR ARTISTA NUEVO

41

4Batz

Ayra Starr

Bossman Dlow

Fridayy

October London

Sexyy Red

Tyla *GANADORA

DR. BOBBY JONES PREMIO AL MEJOR GOSPEL/INSPIRACIONAL

Award All of the Glory – Shirley Caesar

All Things – Kirk Franklin

Angel – Halle Bailey

Come Jesus Come – CeCe Winans

Do You Believe in Love? – Erica Campbell

God Problems – Maverick City Music, Naomi Raine and Chandler Moore

Me & U – Tems *GANADORA

Try Love – Kirk Franklin

PREMIO DEL PÚBLICO

Agora Hills – Doja Cat

All My Life – Lil Durk featuring J. Cole

F–umean – Gunna

Lovin on Me – Jack Harlow

Made for Me – Muni Long

On My Mama – Victoria Monét

Rich Baby Daddy – Drake featuring Sexyy Red and SZA

Sensational – Chris Brown featuring Davido and Lojay

Texas Hold ‘Em – Beyoncé *GANADORA

Water – Tyla

MEJOR ACTO INTERNACIONAL

Asake (Africa)

Aya Nakamura (France)

Ayra Starr (Africa)

BK’ (Brazil)

Cleo Sol (UK)

Focalistic (Africa)

Karol Conká (Brazil)

RAYE (UK)

Tiakola (France)

Tyla (Africa) *GANADORA

PREMIO DEL PÚBLICO: MEJOR NUEVO ACTO INTERNACIONAL

Bellah (UK)

Cristale (UK)

Duquesa (Brazil)

Holly G (France)

Jungeli (France)

Makhadzi (Africa)

Oruam (Brazil)

Seyi Vibez (Africa)

Tyler ICU (Africa)

BET ELLA

16 Carriages – Beyoncé

Blessings – Nicki Minaj featuring Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Commas – Ayra Starr

Fly Girl – FLO featuring Missy Elliott

Hiss – Megan Thee Stallion

On My Mama – Victoria Monét *GANADORA

Saturn – SZA

Yeah Glo! – GloRilla

MEJOR PELÍCULA

American Fiction

Bob Marley: One Love *GANADORA

Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Book of Clarence

The Color Purple

The Equalizer 3

The Little Mermaid

MEJOR ACTOR

Anthony Mackie

Colman Domingo

Damson Idris

Denzel Washington *GANADOR

Donald Glover

Idris Elba

Jeffrey Wright

Lakeith Stanfield

MEJOR ACTRIZ

Angela Bassett

Ayo Edebiri

Coco Jones

Danielle Brooks

Fantasia

Halle Bailey

Issa Rae

Regina King *GANADORA

PREMIO A LA ESTRELLA JOVEN

Akira Akbar

Blue Ivy Carter *GANADORA

Demi Singleton

Heiress Diana Harris

JaBria McCullum

Jalyn Hall

Leah Jeffries

Van Van

PREMIO A LA MUJER DEPORTISTA DEL AÑO

A’ja Wilson

Angel Reese *GANADORA

Coco Gauff

Flau’jae Johnson

Juju Watkins

Naomi Osaka

Sha’Carri Richardson

Simone Biles

PREMIO AL HOMBRE DEPORTISTA DEL AÑO

Anthony Edwards

Gervonta Davis

Jalen Brunson *GANADOR

Jalen Hurts

Kyrie Irving

LeBron James

Patrick Mahomes

Stephen Curry