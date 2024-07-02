BET Awards 2024: Revisa aquí la lista completa de nominados y ganadores

La premiación, que este año fue conducida por Taraji P. Henson, rinde homenaje a lo mejor del espectáculo negro en los ámbitos de la música, el cine, la televisión y el deporte.
(CNN) —
Los BET Awards
arrancaron el domingo por la noche con una electrizante actuación de la única e inigualable Megan Thee Stallion
.
El acto, presentado por Taraji P. Henson, rinde homenaje a lo mejor del espectáculo negro en los ámbitos de la música, el cine, la televisión y el deporte.
Drake lideró con siete nominaciones, incluyendo álbum del año por For All The Dogs (Scary Hours Edition), mejor artista masculino de R&B/pop, mejor artista masculino de hip-hop y dos al vídeo del año por First Person Shooter, con J. Cole y Rich Baby Daddy, con Sexyy Red y SZA.
Nicki Minaj le siguió de cerca con seis nominaciones, entre ellas la de Álbum del Año por Pink Friday 2, la de Mejor Artista Femenina de hip-hop y dos nominaciones a la mejor colaboración, una con Lil Uzi Vert por Everybody y otra por Barbie World con Ice Spice y Aqua.
Lee también: Usher recibe el premio a la trayectoria en los BET Awards 2024
Will Smith y Lauryn Hill fueron algunos de los artistas que subieron al escenario. Tras una actuación en su honor de Childish Gambino, Keke Palmer y Coco Jones, entre otros; Usher recibió el premio a la Trayectoria. El intérprete de Yeah! también se llevó a casa el trofeo al Mejor Artista Masculino de R&B/pop.
A continuación figura la lista completa de nominados, con los ganadores en negrita:
ÁLBUM DEL AÑO
11:11 – Chris Brown
A Gift & a Curse – Gunna
American Dream – 21 Savage
Coming Home – Usher
For All the Dogs (Scary Hours Edition) – Drake
Jaguar II – Victoria Monét
Michael – Killer Mike *WINNER
Pink Friday 2 – Nicki Minaj
MEJOR ARTISTA FEMENINA DE R&B/POP
Beyoncé
Coco Jones
Doja Cat
H.E.R.
Muni Largo
SZA *GANADORA
Tyla
Victoria Monét
MEJOR ARTISTA MASCULINO DE R&B/POP
Brent Faiyaz
Bryson Tiller
Burna Boy
Chris Brown
Drake
Viernes
Octubre Londres
Usher *GANADOR
MEJOR GRUPO
¥$ (Kanye West y Ty Dolla $ign) *GANADORES
2 Chainz y Lil Wayne
41
Blxst y Bino Rideaux
City Girls
FLO
Maverick City Music
WanMor
MEJOR COLABORACIÓN
All My Life – Lil Durk featuring J. Cole
America Has a Problem (Remix) – Beyoncé featuring Kendrick Lamar
Barbie World – Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice with Aqua
Bongos – Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion
Carnival – ¥$ (Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign) featuring Rich the Kid and Playboi Carti
Don’t Play with It (Remix) – Lola Brooke featuring Latto and Yung Miami
Everybody – Nicki Minaj featuring Lil Uzi Vert
Good Good – Usher, Summer Walker and 21 Savage
Rich Baby Daddy – Drake featuring Sexyy Red and SZA
MEJOR ARTISTA FEMENINA DE HIP-HOP
Cardi B
Doja Cat
GloRilla
Ice Spice
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj *GANADORA
Sexyy Red
MEJOR ARTISTA MASCULINO DE HIP-HOP
21 Savage
Burna Boy
Drake
Future
Gunna
J. Cole
Kendrick Lamar *GANADOR
Lil Wayne
VIDEO DEL AÑO
Agora Hills – Doja Cat
All My Life – Lil Durk featuring J. Cole
Barbie World – Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice with Aqua
Bongos – Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion
First Person Shooter – Drake featuring J. Cole
Good Good – Usher, Summer Walker and 21 Savage
On My Mama – Victoria Monét *GANADOR
Rich Baby Daddy – Drake featuring Sexyy Red and SZA
DIRECTOR DE VIDEOS MUSICALES DEL AÑO
Benny Boom
Child.
Cole Bennett *GANADOR
Dave Meyers
Janelle Monáe and Alan Ferguson
Offset
Tems
Tyler, the Creator
MEJOR ARTISTA NUEVO
41
4Batz
Ayra Starr
Bossman Dlow
Fridayy
October London
Sexyy Red
Tyla *GANADORA
DR. BOBBY JONES PREMIO AL MEJOR GOSPEL/INSPIRACIONAL
Award All of the Glory – Shirley Caesar
All Things – Kirk Franklin
Angel – Halle Bailey
Come Jesus Come – CeCe Winans
Do You Believe in Love? – Erica Campbell
God Problems – Maverick City Music, Naomi Raine and Chandler Moore
Me & U – Tems *GANADORA
Try Love – Kirk Franklin
PREMIO DEL PÚBLICO
Agora Hills – Doja Cat
All My Life – Lil Durk featuring J. Cole
F–umean – Gunna
Lovin on Me – Jack Harlow
Made for Me – Muni Long
On My Mama – Victoria Monét
Rich Baby Daddy – Drake featuring Sexyy Red and SZA
Sensational – Chris Brown featuring Davido and Lojay
Texas Hold ‘Em – Beyoncé *GANADORA
Water – Tyla
MEJOR ACTO INTERNACIONAL
Asake (Africa)
Aya Nakamura (France)
Ayra Starr (Africa)
BK’ (Brazil)
Cleo Sol (UK)
Focalistic (Africa)
Karol Conká (Brazil)
RAYE (UK)
Tiakola (France)
Tyla (Africa) *GANADORA
PREMIO DEL PÚBLICO: MEJOR NUEVO ACTO INTERNACIONAL
Bellah (UK)
Cristale (UK)
Duquesa (Brazil)
Holly G (France)
Jungeli (France)
Makhadzi (Africa)
Oruam (Brazil)
Seyi Vibez (Africa)
Tyler ICU (Africa)
BET ELLA
16 Carriages – Beyoncé
Blessings – Nicki Minaj featuring Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Commas – Ayra Starr
Fly Girl – FLO featuring Missy Elliott
Hiss – Megan Thee Stallion
On My Mama – Victoria Monét *GANADORA
Saturn – SZA
Yeah Glo! – GloRilla
MEJOR PELÍCULA
American Fiction
Bob Marley: One Love *GANADORA
Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Book of Clarence
The Color Purple
The Equalizer 3
The Little Mermaid
MEJOR ACTOR
Anthony Mackie
Colman Domingo
Damson Idris
Denzel Washington *GANADOR
Donald Glover
Idris Elba
Jeffrey Wright
Lakeith Stanfield
MEJOR ACTRIZ
Angela Bassett
Ayo Edebiri
Coco Jones
Danielle Brooks
Fantasia
Halle Bailey
Issa Rae
Regina King *GANADORA
PREMIO A LA ESTRELLA JOVEN
Akira Akbar
Blue Ivy Carter *GANADORA
Demi Singleton
Heiress Diana Harris
JaBria McCullum
Jalyn Hall
Leah Jeffries
Van Van
PREMIO A LA MUJER DEPORTISTA DEL AÑO
A’ja Wilson
Angel Reese *GANADORA
Coco Gauff
Flau’jae Johnson
Juju Watkins
Naomi Osaka
Sha’Carri Richardson
Simone Biles
PREMIO AL HOMBRE DEPORTISTA DEL AÑO
Anthony Edwards
Gervonta Davis
Jalen Brunson *GANADOR
Jalen Hurts
Kyrie Irving
LeBron James
Patrick Mahomes
Stephen Curry