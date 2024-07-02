Cultura cnn magazine

Con información de CNN

BET Awards 2024: Revisa aquí la lista completa de nominados y ganadores

Por CNN Chile

02.07.2024 / 08:41

{alt}

La premiación, que este año fue conducida por Taraji P. Henson, rinde homenaje a lo mejor del espectáculo negro en los ámbitos de la música, el cine, la televisión y el deporte.

(CNN) — Los BET Awards arrancaron el domingo por la noche con una electrizante actuación de la única e inigualable Megan Thee Stallion.

El acto, presentado por Taraji P. Henson, rinde homenaje a lo mejor del espectáculo negro en los ámbitos de la música, el cine, la televisión y el deporte.

Drake lideró con siete nominaciones, incluyendo álbum del año por For All The Dogs (Scary Hours Edition), mejor artista masculino de R&B/pop, mejor artista masculino de hip-hop y dos al vídeo del año por First Person Shooter, con J. Cole y Rich Baby Daddy, con Sexyy Red y SZA.

Nicki Minaj le siguió de cerca con seis nominaciones, entre ellas la de Álbum del Año por Pink Friday 2, la de Mejor Artista Femenina de hip-hop y dos nominaciones a la mejor colaboración, una con Lil Uzi Vert por Everybody y otra por Barbie World con Ice Spice y Aqua.

Lee también: Usher recibe el premio a la trayectoria en los BET Awards 2024

Will Smith y Lauryn Hill fueron algunos de los artistas que subieron al escenario. Tras una actuación en su honor de Childish Gambino, Keke Palmer y Coco Jones, entre otros; Usher recibió el premio a la Trayectoria. El intérprete de Yeah! también se llevó a casa el trofeo al Mejor Artista Masculino de R&B/pop.

A continuación figura la lista completa de nominados, con los ganadores en negrita:

ÁLBUM DEL AÑO

11:11 – Chris Brown

A Gift & a Curse – Gunna

American Dream – 21 Savage

Coming Home – Usher

For All the Dogs (Scary Hours Edition) – Drake

Jaguar II – Victoria Monét

Michael – Killer Mike *WINNER

Pink Friday 2 – Nicki Minaj

MEJOR ARTISTA FEMENINA DE R&B/POP

Beyoncé

Coco Jones

Doja Cat

H.E.R.

Muni Largo

SZA *GANADORA

Tyla

Victoria Monét

MEJOR ARTISTA MASCULINO DE R&B/POP

Brent Faiyaz

Bryson Tiller

Burna Boy

Chris Brown

Drake

Viernes

Octubre Londres

Usher *GANADOR

MEJOR GRUPO

¥$ (Kanye West y Ty Dolla $ign) *GANADORES

2 Chainz y Lil Wayne

41

Blxst y Bino Rideaux

City Girls

FLO

Maverick City Music

WanMor

MEJOR COLABORACIÓN

All My Life – Lil Durk featuring J. Cole

America Has a Problem (Remix) – Beyoncé featuring Kendrick Lamar

Barbie World – Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice with Aqua

Bongos – Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion

Carnival – ¥$ (Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign) featuring Rich the Kid and Playboi Carti

Don’t Play with It (Remix) – Lola Brooke featuring Latto and Yung Miami

Everybody – Nicki Minaj featuring Lil Uzi Vert

Good Good – Usher, Summer Walker and 21 Savage

Rich Baby Daddy – Drake featuring Sexyy Red and SZA

MEJOR ARTISTA FEMENINA DE HIP-HOP

Cardi B

Doja Cat

GloRilla

Ice Spice

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj *GANADORA

Sexyy Red

MEJOR ARTISTA MASCULINO DE HIP-HOP

21 Savage

Burna Boy

Drake

Future

Gunna

J. Cole

Kendrick Lamar *GANADOR

Lil Wayne

VIDEO DEL AÑO

Agora Hills – Doja Cat

All My Life – Lil Durk featuring J. Cole

Barbie World – Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice with Aqua

Bongos – Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion

First Person Shooter – Drake featuring J. Cole

Good Good – Usher, Summer Walker and 21 Savage

On My Mama – Victoria Monét *GANADOR

Rich Baby Daddy – Drake featuring Sexyy Red and SZA

DIRECTOR DE VIDEOS MUSICALES DEL AÑO

Benny Boom

Child.

Cole Bennett *GANADOR

Dave Meyers

Janelle Monáe and Alan Ferguson

Offset

Tems

Tyler, the Creator

MEJOR ARTISTA NUEVO

41

4Batz

Ayra Starr

Bossman Dlow

Fridayy

October London

Sexyy Red

Tyla *GANADORA

DR. BOBBY JONES PREMIO AL MEJOR GOSPEL/INSPIRACIONAL

Award All of the Glory – Shirley Caesar

All Things – Kirk Franklin

Angel – Halle Bailey

Come Jesus Come – CeCe Winans

Do You Believe in Love? – Erica Campbell

God Problems – Maverick City Music, Naomi Raine and Chandler Moore

Me & U – Tems *GANADORA

Try Love – Kirk Franklin

PREMIO DEL PÚBLICO

Agora Hills – Doja Cat

All My Life – Lil Durk featuring J. Cole

F–umean – Gunna

Lovin on Me – Jack Harlow

Made for Me – Muni Long

On My Mama – Victoria Monét

Rich Baby Daddy – Drake featuring Sexyy Red and SZA

Sensational – Chris Brown featuring Davido and Lojay

Texas Hold ‘Em – Beyoncé *GANADORA

Water – Tyla

MEJOR ACTO INTERNACIONAL

Asake (Africa)

Aya Nakamura (France)

Ayra Starr (Africa)

BK’ (Brazil)

Cleo Sol (UK)

Focalistic (Africa)

Karol Conká (Brazil)

RAYE (UK)

Tiakola (France)

Tyla (Africa) *GANADORA

PREMIO DEL PÚBLICO: MEJOR NUEVO ACTO INTERNACIONAL

Bellah (UK)

Cristale (UK)

Duquesa (Brazil)

Holly G (France)

Jungeli (France)

Makhadzi (Africa)

Oruam (Brazil)

Seyi Vibez (Africa)

Tyler ICU (Africa)

BET ELLA

16 Carriages – Beyoncé

Blessings – Nicki Minaj featuring Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Commas – Ayra Starr

Fly Girl – FLO featuring Missy Elliott

Hiss – Megan Thee Stallion

On My Mama – Victoria Monét *GANADORA

Saturn – SZA

Yeah Glo! – GloRilla

MEJOR PELÍCULA

American Fiction

Bob Marley: One Love *GANADORA

Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Book of Clarence

The Color Purple

The Equalizer 3

The Little Mermaid

MEJOR ACTOR

Anthony Mackie

Colman Domingo

Damson Idris

Denzel Washington *GANADOR

Donald Glover

Idris Elba

Jeffrey Wright

Lakeith Stanfield

MEJOR ACTRIZ

Angela Bassett

Ayo Edebiri

Coco Jones

Danielle Brooks

Fantasia

Halle Bailey

Issa Rae

Regina King *GANADORA

PREMIO A LA ESTRELLA JOVEN

Akira Akbar

Blue Ivy Carter *GANADORA

Demi Singleton

Heiress Diana Harris

JaBria McCullum

Jalyn Hall

Leah Jeffries

Van Van

PREMIO A LA MUJER DEPORTISTA DEL AÑO

A’ja Wilson

Angel Reese *GANADORA

Coco Gauff

Flau’jae Johnson

Juju Watkins

Naomi Osaka

Sha’Carri Richardson

Simone Biles

PREMIO AL HOMBRE DEPORTISTA DEL AÑO

Anthony Edwards

Gervonta Davis

Jalen Brunson *GANADOR

Jalen Hurts

Kyrie Irving

LeBron James

Patrick Mahomes

Stephen Curry

DESTACAMOS

País Seminario | “En tiempos de desconfianza: ¿Cómo revitalizar la política?”

LO ÚLTIMO

Cultura Jamie Foxx comparte nuevos detalles sobre la crisis de salud que lo dejó "ido durante 20 días"
Abogado de Britney Spears, Mathew Rosengart, deja de representar a la cantante tras finalizar litigio por su tutela
BET Awards 2024: Revisa aquí la lista completa de nominados y ganadores
Diputados UDI emplazan a nuevo delegado de la RM a disculparse con Carabineros por haber usado polera del “perro matapacos”
Hoffmann reconoció tensiones en Chile Vamos, pero recalcó: “Soy la candidata más competitiva y así lo señalaron las encuestas”
Alza en las cuentas de luz: Recomendaciones de un experto para reducir el consumo de energía en el hogar