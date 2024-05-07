Como cada mayo, la edición 2024 de la Met Gala fue uno de los eventos más comentados en redes sociales.

Con Zendaya, Jennifer López, Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth y Anna Wintour como anfitriones, el evento celebrado en las escalinatas del Museo Metropolitano de Arte de Nueva York fusiona moda y arte en una extravagante alfombra roja, seguida de una cena exclusiva, consolidándose como un hito cultural anual.

Este año, el dress code oficial es El Jardín del Tiempo, que toma su título de un relato corto escrito en 1962 por el escritor británico J.G. Ballard.

Aquí te traemos una selección de los posts más divertidos que compartieron los usuarios.

Los memes que dejó la Met Gala 2024

“Ese vestido es horrendo, quién la dejó salir en público”.

“Despide a tu estilista, chica”.

“Se ve demasiado aburrido”.

“that dress is disgusting, who let her out in public” “fire your stylist girl” “he looks boring as fuck”#MetGala #MetGala2024 pic.twitter.com/BJX6zkjqDq — moksh (fan account) (@evermokshh) May 6, 2024

“El Oompa Loompa de la Willy Wonka Experience en Glasgow ha llegado a la #MetGala”.

The Oompa Loompa from the Willy Wonka Experience in Glasgow has arrived at the #MetGala pic.twitter.com/jKxabjoF6e — Dylan / દિલન (@dylan_patel) May 6, 2024

“Mis dos personalidades intentando coexistir juntas”.

Both of my personalities trying to coexist together #MetGala pic.twitter.com/bWmQ4lJUEm — Abhay Rana (@Abheythere) May 6, 2024

“Recién salido del campo de batalla Montesco vs. Capuleto”.

fresh from the Montague vs capulet battlefield https://t.co/JWlATM5VxO — HOOD VOGUE is tired of poverty (@keyon) May 6, 2024

“Cuando estoy en el barbero”.

Me when I’m in the barbers https://t.co/ntzKCRy5iC — billy (@billydyson_) May 6, 2024

“Carrie de camino a que Mr. Big termine con ella por 82° vez”.

Carrie on her way to go get dumped by Big for the 82nd time https://t.co/mezOe7vaDV — jeremy allen black (@blackcindyy) May 6, 2024

“Los hombres invitados a la Met Gala cada año”.

“Actualizando Twitter para ver más looks”.

puede ser zendaya o puede ser una de las hermanas trix #MetGala #MetGala2024 pic.twitter.com/2MDHKPUX9K — ᴀʟᴇᴊᴀɴᴅʀᴏ ᴋɴᴏᴡʟᴇs-ᴄᴀʀᴛᴇʀ 🪩 (@by_aloo) May 6, 2024

met gala: concepto de hadas, flores, colores, la patria, animales los hombres: pic.twitter.com/Y5i3BqIEXB — angel ✧ (@angelcervantees) May 5, 2024

Miren ese compartió una imagen de Katy Perry con IA #MetGala #MetGala2024 pic.twitter.com/Rv3Jvom64k — Albert (@albert_andradem) May 7, 2024

rosalía inventando una historia q contar del vestido negro del zara #MetGala pic.twitter.com/wvv3Gsl9Qm — ejwkaoldjs (@peelayyo) May 6, 2024

“Así imaginé que iban a llegar todos”.

How i imagined everyone to show up like #MetGala pic.twitter.com/ArQoEcd8Pn — île eau ✭ (@ilocalzolari) May 6, 2024

“LA TEMÁTICA ES JARDÍN DEL TIEMPO. ¿QUÉ ES TAN DIFÍCIL DE ESO?”.

THE THEME IS GARDEN OF TIME. WHAT IS SO HARD ABOUT THAT? #MetGala pic.twitter.com/uYEobJwVBK — anna wintours sunglasses (@raquel2e) May 6, 2024

“Se parecen a las hermanas Featherington de Bridgerton“.

its giving the featherington sisters pic.twitter.com/91mYeTq4v7 — aisha. (@polinszn) May 6, 2024

“La Madre Naturaleza, su hija y su hermana malvada”.

Mother Nature, her daughter, and her evil sister #MetGala pic.twitter.com/EMui9bbWM9 — Sweet Honey Yaya🍯 (@Scorpiana95) May 6, 2024

“Maddie de Euphoria yendo a clase de álgebra”.