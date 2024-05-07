X

Como cada mayo, la edición 2024 de la Met Gala fue uno de los eventos más comentados en redes sociales.

Con Zendaya, Jennifer López, Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth y Anna Wintour como anfitriones, el evento celebrado en las escalinatas del Museo Metropolitano de Arte de Nueva York fusiona moda y arte en una extravagante alfombra roja, seguida de una cena exclusiva, consolidándose como un hito cultural anual.

Este año, el dress code oficial es El Jardín del Tiempo, que toma su título de un relato corto escrito en 1962 por el escritor británico J.G. Ballard.

Aquí te traemos una selección de los posts más divertidos que compartieron los usuarios.

Los memes que dejó la Met Gala 2024

“Ese vestido es horrendo, quién la dejó salir en público”.
“Despide a tu estilista, chica”.
“Se ve demasiado aburrido”.

“El Oompa Loompa de la Willy Wonka Experience en Glasgow ha llegado a la #MetGala”.

“Mis dos personalidades intentando coexistir juntas”.

“Recién salido del campo de batalla Montesco vs. Capuleto”.

“Cuando estoy en el barbero”.

“Carrie de camino a que Mr. Big termine con ella por 82° vez”.

“Los hombres invitados a la Met Gala cada año”.

“Actualizando Twitter para ver más looks”.

“Así imaginé que iban a llegar todos”.

“LA TEMÁTICA ES JARDÍN DEL TIEMPO. ¿QUÉ ES TAN DIFÍCIL DE ESO?”.

“Se parecen a las hermanas Featherington de Bridgerton“.

“La Madre Naturaleza, su hija y su hermana malvada”.

“Maddie de Euphoria yendo a clase de álgebra”.

