Sarasota County Sheriff's Office Helicopter Video from May 18, 2020

To continue our transparency involving the arrest of an individual on May 18, 2020 in the City of Sarasota, Government, we want to share with you the unedited video from the Sarasota County (FL) Sheriff's Office helicopter. Our Internal Affairs investigation is continuing. At this time, one Officer remains on administrative leave. Deputy Chief Robinson has spent all of today speaking individually with all media outlets who have reached out.

