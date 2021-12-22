Este martes, la Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas de EE.UU. anunció las listas de preseleccionados en 10 categorías para la edición 2022 de los reconocidos Premios Oscar.
Las nominaciones fueron dadas a conocer en las categorías Largometraje documental, Cortometraje documental, Largometraje internacional, Maquillaje y peinado, Música (partitura original), Música (canción original), Cortometraje de animación, Cortometraje de acción real, Efectos de sonido y Efectos visuales.
Entre las cintas destacadas se encuentra Dune con siete opciones para entrar y lograr obtener la estatuilla, y No Time To Die con seis postulaciones.
En tanto, el cine chileno participa con el corto animado Bestia, el cual fue preseleccionado en Mejor Cortometraje de Animación. Además, la película Spencer, dirigida por Pablo Larraín, es parte de la shortlist de Mejor Banda Sonora.
En cambio, el filme Blanco en blanco, que representaba a Chile en la carrera por los próximos premios Oscar, quedó fuera de la preselección.
Conoce la lista de nominados a continuación.
Mejor documental
- Ascension
- Attica
- Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry
- Faya Dayi
- The First Wave
- Flee
- In the Same Breath
- Julia
- President
- Procession
- The Rescue
- Simple as Water
- Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
- The Velvet Underground
- Writing with Fire
Mejor Cortometraje documental
- Águilas
- Audible
- A Broken House
- Camp Confidential: America’s Secret Nazis
- Coded: The Hidden Love of J. C. Leyendecker
- Day of Rage
- The Facility
- Lead Me Home
- Lynching Postcards: “Token of a Great Day”
- The Queen of Basketball
- Sophie & the Baron
- Takeover
- Terror Contagion
- Three Songs for Benazir
- When We Were Bullies
Mejor Película Internacional
- Austria, Great Freedom
- Belgica, Playground
- Bután, Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
- Dinamarca, Flee
- Finlandia, Compartment No. 6
- Alemania, I’m Your Man
- Islandia, Lamb
- Irán, A Hero
- Italia, The Hand of God
- Japón, Drive My Car
- Kosovo, Hive
- México, Prayers for the Stolen
- Noruega, The Worst Person in the World
- Panamá, Plaza Catedral
- España, The Good Boss
Maquillaje y Peinado
- Coming 2 America
- Cruella
- Cyrano
- Dune
- The Eyes of Tammy Faye
- House of Gucci
- Nightmare Alley
- No Time to Die
- The Suicide Squad
- West Side Story
Mejor Banda Sonora
- Being the Ricardos
- Candyman
- Don’t Look Up
- Dune
- Encanto
- The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun
- The Green Knight
- The Harder They Fall
- King Richard
- The Last Duel
- No Time to Die
- Parallel Mothers
- The Power of the Dog
- Spencer
- The Tragedy of Macbeth
Mejor Canción Original
- Annette (So May We Start?)
- Belfast (Down To Joy)
- Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road (Right Where I Belong)
- Bruised (Automatic Woman)
- Cinderella (Dream Girl)
- CODA (Beyond The Shore)
- Dear Evan Hansen (The Anonymous Ones)
- Don’t Look Up (Just Look Up)
- Encanto (Dos Oruguitas)
- Four Good Days (Somehow You Do)
- The Harder They Fall (Guns Go Bang)
- King Richard (Be Alive)
- No Time to Die (No Time To Die)
- Respect (Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)
- Sing 2 (Your Song Saved My Life)
Mejor Corto Animado
- Affairs of the Art
- Angakusajaujuq: The Shaman’s Apprentice
- Bad Seeds
- Bestia
- Boxballet
- Flowing Home
- Mum Is Pouring Rain
- The Musician
- Namoo
- Only a Child
- Robin Robin
- Souvenir Souvenir
- Step into the River
- Us Again
- The Windshield Wiper
Mejor cortometraje (Live-action)
- Ala Kachuu – Take and Run
- Censor of Dreams
- The Criminals
- Distances
- The Dress
- Frimas
- Les Grandes Claques
- The Long Goodbye
- On My Mind
- Please Hold
- Stenofonen
- Tala’vision
- Under the Heavens
- When the Sun Sets
- You’re Dead Helen
Mejor Sonido
- Belfast
- Dune
- Last Night in Soho
- The Matrix Resurrections
- No Time to Die
- The Power of the Dog
- A Quiet Place Part II
- Spider-Man: No Way Home
- tick, tick…BOOM!
- West Side Story
Mejores Efectos Visuales
- Black Widow
- Dune
- Eternals
- Free Guy
- Ghostbusters: Afterlife
- Godzilla vs. Kong
- The Matrix Resurrections
- No Time to Die
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
- Spider-Man: No Way Home
