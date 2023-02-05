(CNN) Bad Bunny volvió a brillar con las nominaciones a los Premios Grammy, en categorías en las que habitualmente compiten solo artistas de habla inglesa como Álbum del año y Mejor interpretación pop solo del año.

Adele, Lizzo, Harry Styles y Taylor Swift destacaron también en las nominaciones a los Grammy que anunció la Academia Nacional de Artes y Ciencias de la Grabación y que se entregarán hoy domingo desde las 22:00 horas (Chile) en Los Ángeles.

Esta edición de los premios, la número 65 a celebrarse este domingo en Los Ángeles, llega con cinco nuevas categorías, entre ellas la de Compositor del año y Mejor interpretación de música alternativa. Aquí te decimos quiénes son los nominados a los Grammy en las principales categorías.

Grabación del año

  • “Don’t Shut Me Down”, Abba
  • “Easy on Me”, Adele
  • “Break My Soul”, Beyoncé
  • “Good Morning Gorgeous”, Mary J. Blige
  • “You and Me on the Rock”, Brandi Carlile featuring Lucius
  • “Woman”, Doja Cat
  • “Bad Habit”, Steve Lacy
  • “The Heart Part 5″, Kendrick Lamar
  • “About Damn Time”, Lizzo
  • “As It Was”, Harry Styles

Canción del año

  • “Abcdefu”, Sara Davis, Gayle and Dave Pittenger (interpretada por Gayle)
  • “About Damn Time”, Melissa “Lizzo” Jefferson, Eric Frederic, Blake Slatkin y Theron Makiel Thomas (Lizzo)
  • “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)”, Liz Rose y Taylor Swift (Taylor Swift)
  • “As It Was”, Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon y Harry Styles (Harry Styles)
  • “Bad Habit”, Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Fousheé, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby & Steve Lacy (Steve Lacy)
  • “Break My Soul”, Beyoncé, S. Carter, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant y Christopher A. Stewart (Beyoncé)
  • “Easy on Me”, Adele Adkins y Greg Kurstin (Adele)
  • “God Did”, Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts and Nicholas Warwar (DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy)
  • “The Heart Part 5″, Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar y Matt Schaeffer (Kendrick Lamar)
  • “Just Like That”, Bonnie Raitt(Bonnie Raitt)

Álbum del año

  • “Voyage”, Abba
  • “30”, Adele
  • “Un Verano Sin Ti”, Bad Bunny
  • “Renaissance”, Beyoncé
  • “Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)”, Mary J. Blige
  • “In These Silent Days”, Brandi Carlile
  • “Music of the Spheres”, Coldplay
  • “Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers”, Kendrick Lamar
  • “Special”, Lizzo
  • “Harry’s House”, Harry Styles

Mejor artista nuevo

  • Anitta
  • Omar Apollo
  • Domi & JD Beck
  • Muni Long
  • Samara Joy
  • Latto
  • Maneskin
  • Tobe Nwigwe
  • Molly Tuttle
  • Wet Leg

Mejor interpretación pop solista

  • “Easy on Me”, Adele
  • “Moscow Mule”, Bad Bunny
  • “Woman”, Doja Cat
  • “Bad Habit”, Steve Lacy
  • “About Damn Time”, Lizzo
  • “As It Was”, Harry Styles

Mejor interpretación de dúo o grupo pop

  • “Don’t Shut Me Down”, Abba
  • “Bam Bam”, Camila Cabello featuring Ed Sheeran
  • “My Universe”, Coldplay and BTS
  • “I Like You (A Happier Song)”, Post Malone and Doja Cat
  • “Unholy”, Sam Smith and Kim Petras

Mejor álbum pop vocal tradicional

  • “Higher”, Michael Bublé
  • “When Christmas Comes Around…”, Kelly Clarkson
  • “I Dream of Christmas (Extended)”, Norah Jones
  • “Evergreen”. Pentatonix
  • “Thank You”, Diana Ross

Mejor álbum pop local

  • “Voyage”, Abba
  • “30”, Adele
  • “Music of the Spheres”, Coldplay
  • “Special”, Lizzo
  • “Harry’s House”, Harry Styles

Mejor grabación dance/electrónica

  • “Break My Soul”, Beyoncé
  • “Rosewood”, Bonobo
  • “Don’t Forget My Love”, Diplo y Miguel
  • “I’m Good (Blue)”, David Guetta y Bebe Rexha
  • “Intimidated”, Kaytranada featuring H.E.R.
  • “On My Knees”, Rüfüs du Sol

Mejor álbum musical dance/electrónica

  • “Renaissance”, Beyoncé
  • “Fragments”, Bonobo
  • “Diplo”, Diplo
  • “The Last Goodbye”, Odesza
  • “Surrender”, Rüfüs du Sol

Mejor álbum de rap

  • “God Did”, DJ Khaled
  • “I Never Liked You”, Future
  • “Come Home the Kids Miss You”, Jack Harlow
  • “Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers”, Kendrick Lamar
  • “It’s Almost Dry”, Pusha T

Mejor interpretación de rap

  • “God Did”, DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend y Fridayy “Vegas,” Doja Cat
  • “Pushin P”, Gunna y Future featuring Young Thug
  • “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)”, Hitkidd y Glorilla
  • “The Heart Part 5”, Kendrick Lamar

Mejor canción de rap

  • “Churchill Downs”, Ace G, BEDRM, Matthew Samuels, Tahrence Brown, Rogét Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Jack Harlow y Jose Velazquez (Jack Harlow featuring Drake)
  • “God Did”, Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts y Nicholas Warwar (DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend y Fridayy)
  • “The Heart Part 5”, Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar y Matt Schaeffer (Kendrick Lamar)
  • “Pushin P”, Lucas Depante, Nayvadius Wilburn, Sergio Kitchens, Wesley Tyler Glass y Jeffery Lamar Williams, (Gunna y Future featuring Young Thug)
  • “Wait for U”, Tejiri Akpoghene, Floyd E. Bentley III, Jacob Canady, Isaac De Boni, Aubrey Graham, Israel Ayomide Fowobaje, Nayvadius Wilburn, Michael Mule, Oluwatoroti Oke y Temilade Openiyi (Future yDrake and Tems)

Mejor álbum pop latino

  • “Aguilera”, Christina Aguilera
  • “Pasieros”, Rubén Blades y Boca Livre
  • “De Adentro Pa Afuera”, Camilo
  • “Viajante”. Fonseca
  • “Dharma+”, Sebastián Yatra

Mejor álbum de música urbana

  • “Trap Cake, Vol. 2”, Rauw Alejandro
  • “Un Verano Sin Ti”, Bad Bunny
  • “Legendaddy”, Daddy Yankee
  • “La 167”, Farruko
  • “The Love & Sex Tape”, Maluma

Mejor álbum de música alternativa

  • “We”, Arcade Fire
  • “Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You”, Big Thief
  • “Fossora”, Björk
  • “Wet Leg”, Wet Leg
  • “Cool It Down”, Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Mejor interpretación de R&B

  • “Virgo’s Groove”, Beyoncé
  • “Hurt Me So Good”, Jazmine Sullivan
  • “Over”, Lucky Daye
  • “Here With Me”, Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson .Paak
  • “Hrs & Hrs”, Muni Long

Mejor canción de R&B

  • “Cuff It”, Denisia “Blu June” Andrews, Beyoncé, Mary Christine Brockert, Brittany “Chi” Coney, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Morten Ristorp, Nile Rodgers y Raphael Saadiq (Beyoncé)
  • “Good Morning Gorgeous”, Mary J. Blige, David Brown, Dernst Emile II, Gabriella Wilson and Tiara Thomas, songwriters (Mary J. Blige)
  • “Hrs & Hrs,” Hamadi Aaabi, Dylan Graham, Priscilla Renea, Thaddis “Kuk” Harrell, Brandon John-Baptiste, Isaac Wriston y Justin Nathaniel Zim (Muni Long)
  • “Hurt Me So Good”, Akeel Henry, Michael Holmes, Luca Mauti, Jazmine Sullivan y Elliott Trent (Jazmine Sullivan)
  • “Please Don’t Walk Away”, PJ Morton (PJ Morton)

Mejor álbum de R&B

  • “Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)”, Mary J. Blige
  • “Breezy (Deluxe)”, Chris Brown
  • “Black Radio III”, Robert Glasper
  • “Candydrip”, Lucky Daye
  • “Watch the Sun”, PJ Morton

Mejor interpretación solo de country

  • “Heartfirst”, Kelsea Ballerini
  • “Something in the Orange”, Zach Bryan
  • “In His Arms”, Miranda Lambert
  • “Circles Around This Town”, Maren Morris
  • “Live Forever”, Willie Nelson

Mejor interpretación en dúo o grupo de country

  • “Wishful Drinking”, Ingrid Andress y Sam Hunt
  • “Midnight Rider’s Prayer”, Brothers Osborne
  • “Outrunnin’ Your Memory”, Luke Combs y Miranda Lambert
  • “Does He Love You — Revisited”, Reba McEntire y Dolly Parton
  • “Never Wanted to Be That Girl”, Carly Pearce y Ashley McBryde
  • “Going Where the Lonely Go”, Robert Plant y Alison Krauss

Mejor canción country

  • “Circles Around This Town”, Ryan Hurd, Julia Michaels, Maren Morris y Jimmy Robbins (Maren Morris)
  • “Doin’ This”, Luke Combs, Drew Parker y Robert Williford (Luke Combs)
  • “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)”, Lori McKenna y Taylor Swift (Taylor Swift)
  • “If I Was a Cowboy”, Jesse Frasure y Miranda Lambert (Miranda Lambert)
  • “I’ll Love You Till The Day I Die”, Rodney Crowell y Chris Stapleton (Willie Nelson)
  • “‘Til You Can’t”, Matt Rogers y Ben Stennis (Cody Johnson)

Mejor álbum de country

  • “Growin’ Up”, Luke Combs
  • “Palomino”, Miranda Lambert
  • “Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville”, Ashley McBryde
  • “Humble Quest”, Maren Morris
  • “A Beautiful Time,” Willie Nelson

Mejor interpretación de rock

  • “So Happy It Hurts”, Bryan Adams
  • “Old Man”, Beck
  • “Wild Child”, The Black Keys
  • “Broken Horses”, Brandi Carlie
  • “Crawl!”, Idles
  • “Patent Number 9”, Ozzy Osbourne featureing Jeff Beck
  • “Holiday”, Turnstile

Mejor canción de rock

  • “Black Summer”, Flea, John Frusciante, Anthony Kiedis y Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers)
  • “Blackout”, Brady Ebert, Daniel Fang, Franz Lyons, Pat McCrory y Brendan Yates (Turnstile)
  • “Broken Horses”, Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth y Tim Hanseroth (Brandi Carlile)
  • “Harmonia’s Dream”, Robbie Bennett y Adam Granduciel (The War on Drugs)
  • “Patient Number 9” John Osbourne, Chad Smith, Ali Tamposi, Robert Trujillo y  Andrew Wotman (Ozzy Osbourne featuring Jeff Beck)

Mejor álbum de rock

  • “Dropout Boogie”, The Black Keys
  • “The Boy Named If”, Elvis Costello & the Imposters
  • “Crawler”, Idles
  • “Mainstream Sellout”, Machine Gun Kelly
  • “Patient Number 9”, Ozzy Osbourne
  • “Lucifer on the Sofa”, Spoon

Mejor álbum de comedia

  • “The Closer”, Dave Chappelle
  • “Comedy Monster”, Jim Gaffigan
  • “A Little Brains, A Little Talent”, Randy Rainbow
  • “Sorry”, Louis CK
  • “We All Scream”, Patton Oswalt

Mejor compilación para un medio visual

  • “Elvis”, varios artistas
  • “Encanto”,  varios artistas
  • “Stranger Things: Soundtrack From the Netflix Series, Season 4 (Vol 2)”, varios artistas
  • “Top Gun: Maverick”, Harold Faltermeyer, Lady Gaga, Hans Zimmer y Lorne Balfe
  • “West Side Story”, varios artistas

En los Grammy 2022, Jon Batiste, que llegó como el máximo nominado, se coronó como el rey al llevarse a casa cinco gramófonos dorados. Le siguió Silk Sonic que arrasó en las cuatro categorías en las que estuvo nominado. Olivia Rodrigo y Foo Fighters se quedaron con tres Grammy cada uno. Puedes ver los resultados de esa edición aquí.

