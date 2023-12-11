(CNN) — Ya conocemos la lista completa de nominados a la edición 81 de los Globos de Oro.

Los nominados a las 27 categorías de televisión y cine fueron anunciados por Cedric “The Entertainer” y Wilmer Valderrama.

La entrega de los populares premios se hará el domingo, 7 de enero de 2024 y podrá seguirse en CBS y Paramount+.

Televisión

Mejor actuación de un actor en una serie de televisión — Musical o Comedia

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Mejor actuación de una actriz en una serie de televisión — Musical o Comedia

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Elle Fanning, The Great

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Mejor actuación de un actor en una serie de televisión — Drama

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Brian Cox, Succession

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Dominic West, The Crown

Mejor actuación de una actriz en una serie de televisión — Drama

Helen Mirren, 1923

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Sarah Snook, Succession

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Emma Stone, The Curse

Mejor actuación de un actor en una miniserie o película para televisión

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones & the Six

Jon Hamm, Fargo

Woody Harrelson, White House Plumbers

David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Steven Yeun, Beef

Mejor actuación de una actriz en una serie limitada o película para televisión

Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six

Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry

Elizabeth Olsen, Love and Death

Juno Temple, Fargo

Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers

Ali Wong, Beef

Mejor serie de televisión dramática

1923

The Crown

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

The Morning Show

Succession

Mejor miniserie de televisión o película para televisión

Beef

Lessons in Chemistry

Daisy Jones & the Six

All the Light We Cannot See

Fellow Travelers

Fargo

Mejor actuación de un actor en un papel de reparto – Televisión

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

James Marsden, Jury Duty

Alan Ruck, Succession

Alexander Skarsgård, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Mejor actuación de una actriz en un papel de reparto – Televisión

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Abby Elliott, The Bear

Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets

J. Smith-Cameron, Succession

Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Mejor actuación de una actriz en un papel secundario en una serie, miniserie o película para televisión

Harriet Sloane, Lessons in Chemistry

Patti Yasutake, Beef

Suki Waterhouse, Daisy Jones & the Six

Chloe Bailey, Swarm

Allison Williams, Fellow Travelers

Carla Gugino, Fall of the House of Usher

Mejor serie de televisión — Musical o comedia

The Bear

Ted Lasso

Abbott Elementary

Jury Duty

Only Murders in the Building

Barry

Mejor actuación en una comedia stand-up de televisión

Ricky Gervais, Ricky Gervais: Armageddon

Trevor Noah, Trevor Noah: Where Was I

Chris Rock, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

Amy Schumer, Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact

Sarah Silverman, Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love

Wanda Sykes, Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer

Películas nominadas a los Globo de Oro

Mejor película — Musical o comedia

Barbie

Poor Things

American Fiction

The Holdovers

May December

Air

Mejor película — Drama

Oppenheimer

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Past Lives

The Zone of Interest

Anatomy of a Fall

Mejor película en lengua extranjera

Anatomy of a Fall

Io Capitano

Past Lives

Society of the Snow

The Zone of Interest

Mejor guión

Barbie

Poor Things

Oppenheimer

Killers of the Flower Moon

Past Lives

Anatomy of a Fall

Mejor canción original

Addicted to Romance (Bruce Springsteen – She Came to Me)

Dance the Night (Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt – Barbie)

I’m Just Ken (Mark Ronson y Andrew Wyatt – Barbie)

Peaches (Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond y John Spiker – The Super Mario Bros. Movie)

Road to Freedom (Lenny Kravitz –Rustin)

What Was I Made For? (Billie Eilish y Finneas – Barbie)

Mejor actor de reparto

Willem Dafoe, Poor Things

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Charles Melton, May December

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Mejor actriz de reparto

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Julianne Moore, May December

Rosamund Pike, Saltburn

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Mejor actor de comedia o musical

Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario

Timothée Chalamet, Wonka

Matt Damon, Air

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Joaquin Phoenix, Beau Is Afraid

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Mejor película animada

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Suzume

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Wish

Mejor actor de película – Drama

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Barry Keoghan, Saltburn

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers

Mejor actriz de película – Drama

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Annette Bening, Nyad

Greta Lee, Past Lives

Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla

Mejor actriz de película – Musical o comedia

Fantasia Barrino – The Color Purple

Jennifer Lawrence – No Hard Feelings

Natalie Portman – May December

Alma Pöysti – Fallen Leaves

Margot Robbie – Barbie

Emma Stone – Poor Things

Mejor director – Película

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Greta Gerwig, Barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Celine Song, Past Lives

Mejor banda sonora

Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things

Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer

Mica Levi, The Zone of Interest

Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon

The Boy and the Heron

Logros cinematográficos y de taquilla

Barbie

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour