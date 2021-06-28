(CNN) – Los premios BET, que honran la excelencia de la comunidad negra en entretenimiento y deportes, se entregaron el domingo.
La ceremonia contó con presentaciones de artistas como Lil Nas X, The Migos, Cardi B, Bruno Mars y DJ Khaled.
Dentro de los ganadores se encuentra Jazmine Sullivan por su álbum Heaux Tales, la explosiva colaboración de Cardi B y Megan Thee Stallion, y el premio póstumo para el actor Chadwick Boseman, quien falleció en 2020 a los 43 años.
Mira la lista completa de nominados con los ganadores indicados en negrita.
Disco del año
- After Hours – The Weeknd
- Blame It on Baby – DaBaby
- Good News”– Megan Thee Stallion
- Heaux Tales – Jazmine Sullivan *GANADOR
- King’s Disease – Nas
- Ungodly Hour – Chloe X Halle
Mejor artista femenino R&B / Artista Pop
- Beyoncé
- H.E.R. *GANADOR
- Jazmine Sullivan
- Jhené Aiko
- Summer Walker
- SZA
Mejor artista masculino R&B / Artista pop
- 6lack
- Anderson .Paak
- Chris Brown *GANADOR
Giveon
- Tank
- The Weeknd
Mejor artista femenino hip-hop
- Cardi B
- Coi Leray
Doja Cat
- Megan Thee Stallion *GANADOR
- Latto
- Saweetie
Mejor artista masculino hip-hop
- DaBaby
- Drake
- J. Cole
- Jack Harlow
- Lil Baby *GANADOR
- Pop Smoke
Mejor nuevo artista
- Coi Leray
- Flo Milli
- Giveon *GANADOR
- Jack Harlow
- Latto
- Pooh Shiesty
Mejor colaboración
- Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion — WAP *GANADOR
- DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch — Rockstar
- DJ Khaled featuring Drake — Popstar
- Jack Harlow featuring DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne — Whats Poppin (Remix)
- Megan Thee Stallion featuring DaBaby — Cry Baby
- Pop Smoke featuring Lil Baby & DaBaby — For the Night
Mejor grupo
- 21 Savage & Metro Boomin
- Chloe X Halle
- Chris Brown & Young Thug
- City Girls
- Migos
- Silk Sonic *GANADOR
Premio Dr. Bobby Jones al Mejor Gospel/Inspiracional
- Bebe Winans – In Jesus Name
- CeCe Winans – Never Lost
- H.E.R. – Hold Us Together
- Kirk Franklin – Strong God *GANADOR
- Marvin Sapp – Thank You for It All
- Tamela Mann — Touch From You
Premio Bet Her
- Alicia Keys featuring Khalid — So Done
- Brandy featuring Chance the Rapper — Baby Mama
- Bri Steves — Anti Queen
- Chloe X Halle — Baby Girl
- Ciara featuring Ester Dean — Rooted
- SZA — Good Days *GANADOR
Premio Selección del público
- Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion — WAP
- Chris Brown & Young Thug — Go Crazy
- DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch — Rockstar
- DJ Khaled featuring Drake — Popstar
- Drake featuring Lil Durk — Laugh Now Cry Later
- Lil Baby — The Bigger Picture
- Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé — Savage (Remix) *GANADOR
- Silk Sonic — Leave the Door Open
Video del año
- Cardi B — Up
- Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion — WAP *GANADOR
- Chloe X Halle — Do It
- Chris Brown & Young Thug — Go Crazy
- Drake featuring Lil Durk — Laugh Now Cry Later
- Silk Sonic — Leave the Door Open
Director de video del año
- Benny Boom
- Bruno Mars & Florent Déchard *GANADOR
- Cole Bennett
- Colin Tilley
- Dave Meyers
- Hype Williams
Mejor acto internacional
- Aya Nakamura (France)
- Burna Boy (Nigeria) *GANADOR
- Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)
- Emicida (Brazil)
- Headie One (Uk)
- Wizkid (Nigeria)
- Young T & Bugsey (Uk)
- Youssoupha (France)
Mejor película
- Coming 2 America
- Judas and the Black Messiah *GANADOR
- Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- One Night in Miami
- Soul
- The United States Vs. Billie Holiday
Mejor actriz
- Andra Day *GANADORA
- Angela Bassett
- Issa Rae
- Jurnee Smollett
- Viola Davis
- Zendaya
Mejor actor
- Aldis Hodge
- Chadwick Boseman *GANADOR
- Damson Idris
- Daniel Kaluuya
- Eddie Murphy
- Lakeith Stanfield
Premio Estrellas Jóvenes
- Alex R. Hibbert
- Ethan Hutchison
Lonnie Chavis
- Marsai Martin *GANADOR
- Michael Epps
- Storm Reid
Mujer deportista del año
- A’ja Wilson
- Candace Parker
- Claressa Shields
- Naomi Osaka *GANADORA
- Serena Williams
- Skylar Diggins-Smith
Hombre deportista del año
- Kyrie Irving
- Lebron James *GANADOR
- Patrick Mahomes
- Russell Westbrook
- Russell Wilson
- Stephen Curry
