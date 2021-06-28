(CNN) – Los premios BET, que honran la excelencia de la comunidad negra en entretenimiento y deportes, se entregaron el domingo.

La ceremonia contó con presentaciones de artistas como Lil Nas X, The Migos, Cardi B, Bruno Mars y DJ Khaled.

Dentro de los ganadores se encuentra Jazmine Sullivan por su álbum Heaux Tales, la explosiva colaboración de Cardi B y Megan Thee Stallion, y el premio póstumo para el actor Chadwick Boseman, quien falleció en 2020 a los 43 años.

Mira la lista completa de nominados con los ganadores indicados en negrita.

Disco del año

  • After Hours – The Weeknd
  • Blame It on Baby – DaBaby
  • Good News”– Megan Thee Stallion
  • Heaux Tales – Jazmine Sullivan *GANADOR
  • King’s Disease – Nas
  • Ungodly Hour – Chloe X Halle

Mejor artista femenino R&B / Artista Pop

  • Beyoncé
  • H.E.R. *GANADOR
  • Jazmine Sullivan
  • Jhené Aiko
  • Summer Walker
  • SZA

Mejor artista masculino R&B / Artista pop

  • 6lack
  • Anderson .Paak
  • Chris Brown *GANADOR
    Giveon
  • Tank
  • The Weeknd

Mejor artista femenino hip-hop

  • Cardi B
  • Coi Leray
    Doja Cat
  • Megan Thee Stallion *GANADOR
  • Latto
  • Saweetie

Mejor artista masculino hip-hop

  • DaBaby
  • Drake
  • J. Cole
  • Jack Harlow
  • Lil Baby *GANADOR
  • Pop Smoke

Mejor nuevo artista

  • Coi Leray
  • Flo Milli
  • Giveon *GANADOR
  • Jack Harlow
  • Latto
  • Pooh Shiesty

Mejor colaboración

  • Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion — WAP *GANADOR
  • DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch — Rockstar
  • DJ Khaled featuring Drake — Popstar
  • Jack Harlow featuring DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne — Whats Poppin (Remix)
  • Megan Thee Stallion featuring DaBaby — Cry Baby
  • Pop Smoke featuring Lil Baby & DaBaby — For the Night

Mejor grupo

  • 21 Savage & Metro Boomin
  • Chloe X Halle
  • Chris Brown & Young Thug
  • City Girls
  • Migos
  • Silk Sonic *GANADOR

Premio Dr. Bobby Jones al Mejor Gospel/Inspiracional

  • Bebe Winans – In Jesus Name
  • CeCe Winans – Never Lost
  • H.E.R. – Hold Us Together
  • Kirk Franklin – Strong God *GANADOR
  • Marvin Sapp – Thank You for It All
  • Tamela Mann — Touch From You

Premio Bet Her

  • Alicia Keys featuring Khalid — So Done
  • Brandy featuring Chance the Rapper — Baby Mama
  • Bri Steves — Anti Queen
  • Chloe X Halle — Baby Girl
  • Ciara featuring Ester Dean — Rooted
  • SZA — Good Days *GANADOR

Premio Selección del público

  • Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion — WAP
  • Chris Brown & Young Thug — Go Crazy
  • DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch — Rockstar
  • DJ Khaled featuring Drake — Popstar
  • Drake featuring Lil Durk — Laugh Now Cry Later
  • Lil Baby — The Bigger Picture
  • Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé — Savage (Remix) *GANADOR
  • Silk Sonic — Leave the Door Open

Video del año

  • Cardi B — Up
  • Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion — WAP *GANADOR
  • Chloe X Halle — Do It
  • Chris Brown & Young Thug — Go Crazy
  • Drake featuring Lil Durk — Laugh Now Cry Later
  • Silk Sonic — Leave the Door Open

Director de video del año

  • Benny Boom
  • Bruno Mars & Florent Déchard *GANADOR
  • Cole Bennett
  • Colin Tilley
  • Dave Meyers
  • Hype Williams

Mejor acto internacional

  • Aya Nakamura (France)
  • Burna Boy (Nigeria) *GANADOR
  • Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)
  • Emicida (Brazil)
  • Headie One (Uk)
  • Wizkid (Nigeria)
  • Young T & Bugsey (Uk)
  • Youssoupha (France)

Mejor película

  • Coming 2 America
  • Judas and the Black Messiah *GANADOR
  • Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
  • One Night in Miami
  • Soul
  • The United States Vs. Billie Holiday

Mejor actriz

  • Andra Day *GANADORA
  • Angela Bassett
  • Issa Rae
  • Jurnee Smollett
  • Viola Davis
  • Zendaya

Mejor actor

  • Aldis Hodge
  • Chadwick Boseman *GANADOR
  • Damson Idris
  • Daniel Kaluuya
  • Eddie Murphy
  • Lakeith Stanfield

Premio Estrellas Jóvenes

  • Alex R. Hibbert
  • Ethan Hutchison
    Lonnie Chavis
  • Marsai Martin *GANADOR
  • Michael Epps
  • Storm Reid

Mujer deportista del año

  • A’ja Wilson
  • Candace Parker
  • Claressa Shields
  • Naomi Osaka *GANADORA
  • Serena Williams
  • Skylar Diggins-Smith

Hombre deportista del año

  • Kyrie Irving
  • Lebron James *GANADOR
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • Russell Westbrook
  • Russell Wilson
  • Stephen Curry
