The Weeknd lideró con nominaciones en 16 categorías, incluido mejor artista, mejor artista masculino y mejor artista Hot 100.
A continuación una lista de finalistas y ganadores en algunas de las principales categorías. Mira aquí la lista completa de canciones y álbumes nominados.
Mejor Artista
Drake
Juice WRLD
Pop Smoke
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd GANADOR
Mejor Artista Nuevo
Gabby Barrett
Doja Cat
Jack Harlow
Pop Smoke GANADOR
Rod Wave
Mejor Artista Masculino
Drake
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke
The Weeknd GANADOR
Mejor Artista Femenina
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Dua Lipa
Megan Thee Stallion
Taylor Swift GANADORA
Mejor Duo o Grupo
AC/DC
AJR
BTS GANADOR
Dan + Shay
Maroon 5
Mejor Artista Billboard 200
Drake
Juice WRLD
Pop Smoke
Post Malone
Taylor Swift GANADORA
Mejor Artista Hot 100
DaBaby
Drake
Dua Lipa
Pop Smoke
The Weeknd GANADOR
Mejor Artista en Streaming
DaBaby
Drake GANADOR
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke
The Weeknd
Artista con Mejores Ventas
Justin Bieber
BTS GANADOR
Megan Thee Stallion
Morgan Wallen
The Weeknd
Mejor Artista en la Radio
Justin Bieber
Lewis Capaldi
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
The Weeknd GANADOR
Mejor Artista en Redes Sociales (Voto del público)
BLACKPINK
BTS GANADOR
Ariana Grande
SB19
Seventeen
Mejor Artista R&B
Jhené Aiko
Justin Bieber
Chris Brown
Doja Cat
The Weeknd GANADOR
Categorías de música latina:
- Mejor artista latino: Bad Bunny
- Mejor artista masculino latino: Bad Bunny
- Mejor artista femenina latina: Karol G
- Mejor dúo/grupo latino: Eslabón Armado
- Mejor álbum latino: Bad Bunny, YHLQMDLG
- Mejor canción latina: Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, Dákiti
