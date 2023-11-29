Se acerca el cierre de 2023 y, con ello, el fin de un año cargado de títulos que trajeron mucho a la mesa. En esta edición, los contendientes al Game of the Year (GOTY), otorgado por los The Game Awards, cuentan con seis juegos reinstalaron la fe en que las experiencias singleplayer aún pueden marcar, no solo en la crítica, sino que también en el mercado.

La cuenta del sorteo ya está activa en redes sociales difundiendo las distintas categorías sujetas a votación, que serán elegidas de forma híbrida entre un jurado especializado y el público general.

Sin embargo, híbrido no significa equitativo, pues los votos de un lado valen más que el resto.

Here are your six nominees for GAME OF THE YEAR at #TheGameAwards Vote now: https://t.co/ExP93r9hmS Tune in December 7 to see who wins! pic.twitter.com/pR8S3ZExJW — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) November 13, 2023

¿Cómo funciona?

La fase previa, que ya se realizó, solo tiene participación del jurado especializado, compuesto por más de 100 medios de comunicación con derecho a voto.

Una vez se eligen los nominados, todo el mundo tiene la posibilidad de votar, como lo que se ha podido ver con los distintos post en X del organismo premiador.

Conforme explica The Game Awards en su sitio web, la opinión de los fans cuenta para la elección de los ganadores, pero el valor de su voto es mucho más reducido que el del jurado.

La decisión del jurado cuenta un 90%, una proporción que opaca el 10% asignado al voto popular.

¿Por qué el jurado vale más?

Usualmente, en este tipo de sorteos que alojan influencia del público, surge la duda de ¿por qué no simplemente hacer que el público decida? The Game Awards explica que la creación de un voto “100% dependiente de los seguidores” presenta múltiples desafíos. Entre ellos, la desventaja que sufren los títulos monoplataforma al llegar a menos gente.

Además, detallan que es importante que los ganadores no sean seleccionados bajo estrategaias de “ingeniería social”.

“Creemos que un voto híbrido es el método más creíble y auténtico para seleccionar a los ganadores”, señalan.

¿Cuándo son los Game Awards?

Los Game Awards se desarrollarán a partir del próximo 7 de diciembre, puedes votar en todas las categorías aquí.

En esta ocasión, son Alan Wake 2, Baldur’s Gate 3, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Resident Evil 4 Remake, Super Mario Bros Wonder y The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom los contendientes al mejor título. Tres lanzados durante el primer semestre y otros tres estrenados en el último tramo del año.

Estas son todas las categorías y sus nominados

Juego del año:

The nominees for GAME OF THE YEAR at #TheGameAwards are: 🔸 Alan Wake 2

🔸 Baldur’s Gate 3

🔸 Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

🔸 Resident Evil 4

🔸 Super Mario Bros. Wonder

🔸 Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom 🗳️ Vote Now: https://t.co/ExP93r9Pcq 📺 Streaming live December 7 pic.twitter.com/VhZCH3K5f8 — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) November 13, 2023

Mejor dirección de arte:

#TheGameAwards nominees for BEST ART DIRECTION are: 🔸 Alan Wake 2

🔸 Hi-Fi Rush

🔸 Lies of P

🔸 Super Mario Bros. Wonder

🔸 Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom 🗳️ Vote Now: https://t.co/ExP93r9Pcq 📺 Streaming live December 7 pic.twitter.com/h7OgO0QnhM — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) November 13, 2023

Mejor actuación

#TheGameAwards nominees for BEST PERFORMANCE are: 🔸 Ben Starr

🔸 Cameron Monaghan

🔸 Idris Elba

🔸 Melanie Liburd

🔸 Neil Newbon

🔸 Yuri Lowenthal 🗳️ Vote Now: https://t.co/ExP93r9hmS 📺 Streaming live December 7 pic.twitter.com/B2Ft7cTIC0 — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) November 13, 2023

Mejor banda sonora

#TheGameAwards nominees for BEST SCORE & MUSIC are: 🔸 Alan Wake 2

🔸 Baldur’s Gate 3

🔸 Final Fantasy XVI

🔸 Hi-Fi Rush

🔸 Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom 🗳️ Vote Now: https://t.co/ExP93r9hmS 📺 Streaming live December 7 pic.twitter.com/12CCTcWQFL — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) November 13, 2023

Mejor juego vigente

#TheGameAwards nominees for BEST ONGOING game are: 🔸 Apex Legends

🔸 Cyberpunk 2077

🔸 Final Fantasy XIV

🔸 Fortnite

🔸 Genshin Impact 🗳️ Vote Now: https://t.co/ExP93r9Pcq 📺 Streaming live December 7 pic.twitter.com/s0AWBms73g — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) November 13, 2023

Mejor adaptación

#TheGameAwards nominees for BEST ADAPTATION are: 🔸 Castlevania: Nocturne

🔸 Gran Turismo

🔸 The Last of Us

🔸 The Super Mario Bros. Movie

🔸 Twisted Metal 🗳️ Vote Now: https://t.co/ExP93r9hmS 📺 Streaming live December 7 pic.twitter.com/lZT2k47rRq — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) November 13, 2023

Mejor apoyo de la comunidad

#TheGameAwards nominees for BEST COMMUNITY SUPPORT are: 🔸 Baldur’s Gate 3

🔸 Cyberpunk 2077

🔸 Destiny 2

🔸 Final Fantasy XIV

🔸 No Man’s Sky 🗳️ Vote Now: https://t.co/ExP93r9Pcq 📺 Streaming live December 7 pic.twitter.com/PvKPNXHpcc — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) November 13, 2023

Mejor juego independiente

#TheGameAwards nominees for BEST INDEPENDENT GAME are: 🔸 Cocoon

🔸 Dave the Diver

🔸 Dredge

🔸 Sea of Stars

🔸 Viewfinder 🗳️ Vote Now: https://t.co/ExP93r9hmS 📺 Streaming live December 7 pic.twitter.com/YofACLvjVe — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) November 13, 2023

Mejor debut de juego independiente

#TheGameAwards nominees for BEST DEBUT INDIE are: 🔸 Cocoon

🔸 Dredge

🔸 Pizza Tower

🔸 Venba

🔸 Viewfinder 🗳️ Vote Now: https://t.co/ExP93r9hmS 📺 Streaming live December 7 pic.twitter.com/g3gCXlYLnG — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) November 13, 2023

Mejor creador de contenido

Mejor juego de acción/aventura

#TheGameAwards nominees for BEST ACTION/ADVENTURE GAME are: 🔸 Alan Wake 2

🔸 Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

🔸 Resident Evil 4

🔸 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

🔸 Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom 🗳️ Vote Now: https://t.co/ExP93r9hmS 📺 Streaming live December 7 pic.twitter.com/2fqvlufp1y — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) November 13, 2023

Mejor juego de rol

#TheGameAwards nominees for BEST RPG are: 🔸 Baldur’s Gate 3

🔸 Final Fantasy XVI

🔸 Lies of P

🔸 Sea of Stars

🔸 Starfield 🗳️ Vote Now: https://t.co/ExP93r9hmS 📺 Streaming live December 7 pic.twitter.com/iuHN6AjOeG — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) November 13, 2023

Mejor juego de acción

#TheGameAwards nominees for BEST ACTION GAME are: 🔸 Armored Core VI

🔸 Dead Island 2

🔸 Ghostrunner 2

🔸 Hi-Fi Rush

🔸 Remnant 2 🗳️ Vote Now: https://t.co/ExP93r9Pcq 📺 Streaming live December 7 pic.twitter.com/yXXWWg8Y87 — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) November 13, 2023

Mejor dirección