Nuevo año, nuevos Game Awards, una ceremonia que reúne a la comunidad gamer del mundo en una instancia para destacar la mejor experiencia en videojuegos de 2023.

Este año, seis fuertes contendientes desarrollados por estudios con un amplio abanico de galardones y otros que buscan hacerse su nombre en la industria buscarán reunir la mayor cantidad de votos para alzarse como el mejor.

En esta ocasión, son Alan Wake 2, Baldur’s Gate 3, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Resident Evil 4 Remake, Super Mario Bros Wonder y The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom los contendientes al mejor título. Tres lanzados durante el primer semestre y otros tres estrenados en el último tramo del año.

Es imposible saber a ciencia cierta cuál de estos juegos se alzará con el premio. Sin embargo, sitios como Metacritic, que cuentan con reseñas tanto de críticos como de público general, pueden servir como muestra de lo que podría ser el resultado que veremos el próximo 7 de diciembre.

En esa línea, los potenciales líderes de la carrera son Baldur’s Gate 3 y TLoZ: Tears of the Kingdom, que se mantienen empatados con un increíble 96/100 en la escala Metacritic, formulada en una ecuación con el promedio de críticos y usuarios normales.

Le siguen Alan Wake 2 y Resident Evil 4 de cerca, con puntajes de 94 y 93 respectivamente.

Al final de la contienda se instalan Super Mario Bros. Wonder y Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, con 92 y 90.

La medición puede cambiar en cualquier momento, puesto que los puntajes están en constante desarrollo y tienen nuevas reseñas saliendo todos los días.

