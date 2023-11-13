Nuevo año, nuevos Game Awards, una ceremonia que reúne a la comunidad gamer del mundo en una instancia para destacar la mejor experiencia en videojuegos de 2023.
Este año, seis fuertes contendientes desarrollados por estudios con un amplio abanico de galardones y otros que buscan hacerse su nombre en la industria buscarán reunir la mayor cantidad de votos para alzarse como el mejor.
En esta ocasión, son Alan Wake 2, Baldur’s Gate 3, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Resident Evil 4 Remake, Super Mario Bros Wonder y The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom los contendientes al mejor título. Tres lanzados durante el primer semestre y otros tres estrenados en el último tramo del año.
Es imposible saber a ciencia cierta cuál de estos juegos se alzará con el premio. Sin embargo, sitios como Metacritic, que cuentan con reseñas tanto de críticos como de público general, pueden servir como muestra de lo que podría ser el resultado que veremos el próximo 7 de diciembre.
En esa línea, los potenciales líderes de la carrera son Baldur’s Gate 3 y TLoZ: Tears of the Kingdom, que se mantienen empatados con un increíble 96/100 en la escala Metacritic, formulada en una ecuación con el promedio de críticos y usuarios normales.
Le siguen Alan Wake 2 y Resident Evil 4 de cerca, con puntajes de 94 y 93 respectivamente.
Al final de la contienda se instalan Super Mario Bros. Wonder y Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, con 92 y 90.
La medición puede cambiar en cualquier momento, puesto que los puntajes están en constante desarrollo y tienen nuevas reseñas saliendo todos los días.
Here are your six nominees for GAME OF THE YEAR at #TheGameAwards
Vote now: https://t.co/ExP93r9hmS
Tune in December 7 to see who wins! pic.twitter.com/pR8S3ZExJW
— The Game Awards (@thegameawards) November 13, 2023
¿Cómo votar?
Los Game Awards son elegidos por voto popular, puedes votar en todas las categorías aquí.
Estas son las categorías y sus nominados
Juego del año:
The nominees for GAME OF THE YEAR at #TheGameAwards are:
🔸 Alan Wake 2
🔸 Baldur’s Gate 3
🔸 Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
🔸 Resident Evil 4
🔸 Super Mario Bros. Wonder
🔸 Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
🗳️ Vote Now: https://t.co/ExP93r9Pcq
📺 Streaming live December 7 pic.twitter.com/VhZCH3K5f8
— The Game Awards (@thegameawards) November 13, 2023
Mejor dirección de arte:
#TheGameAwards nominees for BEST ART DIRECTION are:
🔸 Alan Wake 2
🔸 Hi-Fi Rush
🔸 Lies of P
🔸 Super Mario Bros. Wonder
🔸 Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
🗳️ Vote Now: https://t.co/ExP93r9Pcq
📺 Streaming live December 7 pic.twitter.com/h7OgO0QnhM
— The Game Awards (@thegameawards) November 13, 2023
Mejor actuación
#TheGameAwards nominees for BEST PERFORMANCE are:
🔸 Ben Starr
🔸 Cameron Monaghan
🔸 Idris Elba
🔸 Melanie Liburd
🔸 Neil Newbon
🔸 Yuri Lowenthal
🗳️ Vote Now: https://t.co/ExP93r9hmS
📺 Streaming live December 7 pic.twitter.com/B2Ft7cTIC0
— The Game Awards (@thegameawards) November 13, 2023
Mejor banda sonora
#TheGameAwards nominees for BEST SCORE & MUSIC are:
🔸 Alan Wake 2
🔸 Baldur’s Gate 3
🔸 Final Fantasy XVI
🔸 Hi-Fi Rush
🔸 Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
🗳️ Vote Now: https://t.co/ExP93r9hmS
📺 Streaming live December 7 pic.twitter.com/12CCTcWQFL
— The Game Awards (@thegameawards) November 13, 2023
Mejor juego vigente
#TheGameAwards nominees for BEST ONGOING game are:
🔸 Apex Legends
🔸 Cyberpunk 2077
🔸 Final Fantasy XIV
🔸 Fortnite
🔸 Genshin Impact
🗳️ Vote Now: https://t.co/ExP93r9Pcq
📺 Streaming live December 7 pic.twitter.com/s0AWBms73g
— The Game Awards (@thegameawards) November 13, 2023
Mejor adaptación
#TheGameAwards nominees for BEST ADAPTATION are:
🔸 Castlevania: Nocturne
🔸 Gran Turismo
🔸 The Last of Us
🔸 The Super Mario Bros. Movie
🔸 Twisted Metal
🗳️ Vote Now: https://t.co/ExP93r9hmS
📺 Streaming live December 7 pic.twitter.com/lZT2k47rRq
— The Game Awards (@thegameawards) November 13, 2023
Mejor apoyo de la comunidad
#TheGameAwards nominees for BEST COMMUNITY SUPPORT are:
🔸 Baldur’s Gate 3
🔸 Cyberpunk 2077
🔸 Destiny 2
🔸 Final Fantasy XIV
🔸 No Man’s Sky
🗳️ Vote Now: https://t.co/ExP93r9Pcq
📺 Streaming live December 7 pic.twitter.com/PvKPNXHpcc
— The Game Awards (@thegameawards) November 13, 2023
Mejor juego independiente
#TheGameAwards nominees for BEST INDEPENDENT GAME are:
🔸 Cocoon
🔸 Dave the Diver
🔸 Dredge
🔸 Sea of Stars
🔸 Viewfinder
🗳️ Vote Now: https://t.co/ExP93r9hmS
📺 Streaming live December 7 pic.twitter.com/YofACLvjVe
— The Game Awards (@thegameawards) November 13, 2023
Mejor debut de juego independiente
#TheGameAwards nominees for BEST DEBUT INDIE are:
🔸 Cocoon
🔸 Dredge
🔸 Pizza Tower
🔸 Venba
🔸 Viewfinder
🗳️ Vote Now: https://t.co/ExP93r9hmS
📺 Streaming live December 7 pic.twitter.com/g3gCXlYLnG
— The Game Awards (@thegameawards) November 13, 2023
Mejor creador de contenido
#TheGameAwards nominees for CONTENT CREATOR OF THE YEAR are:
🔸 @ironmouse
🔸 @chrisbratt / People Make Games
🔸 @quakity
🔸 @spreenDMC
🔸 @sypherpk
🗳️ Vote Now: https://t.co/ExP93r9hmS
📺 Streaming live December 7 pic.twitter.com/x5Y6aePX45
— The Game Awards (@thegameawards) November 13, 2023
Mejor juego de acción/aventura
#TheGameAwards nominees for BEST ACTION/ADVENTURE GAME are:
🔸 Alan Wake 2
🔸 Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
🔸 Resident Evil 4
🔸 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
🔸 Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
🗳️ Vote Now: https://t.co/ExP93r9hmS
📺 Streaming live December 7 pic.twitter.com/2fqvlufp1y
— The Game Awards (@thegameawards) November 13, 2023
Mejor juego de rol
#TheGameAwards nominees for BEST RPG are:
🔸 Baldur’s Gate 3
🔸 Final Fantasy XVI
🔸 Lies of P
🔸 Sea of Stars
🔸 Starfield
🗳️ Vote Now: https://t.co/ExP93r9hmS
📺 Streaming live December 7 pic.twitter.com/iuHN6AjOeG
— The Game Awards (@thegameawards) November 13, 2023
Mejor juego de acción
#TheGameAwards nominees for BEST ACTION GAME are:
🔸 Armored Core VI
🔸 Dead Island 2
🔸 Ghostrunner 2
🔸 Hi-Fi Rush
🔸 Remnant 2
🗳️ Vote Now: https://t.co/ExP93r9Pcq
📺 Streaming live December 7 pic.twitter.com/yXXWWg8Y87
— The Game Awards (@thegameawards) November 13, 2023
Mejor dirección
#TheGameAwards nominees for BEST GAME DIRECTION are:
🔸 Alan Wake 2
🔸 Baldur’s Gate 3
🔸 Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
🔸 Super Mario Bros. Wonder
🔸 Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
🗳️ Vote Now: https://t.co/ExP93r9hmS
📺 Streaming live December 7 pic.twitter.com/bAGoDpke4X
— The Game Awards (@thegameawards) November 13, 2023
