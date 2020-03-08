View this post on Instagram

Thousands of women and allies gathered in cities across the world 🌎 to protest for women’s rights and protection against violence. Demonstrations were seen in over a dozen countries, from Pakistan to Chile. For some, the risks of protesting were great. In many cities, women were often met with counter-protestors, sometimes in the form of riot police who used tear gas to disperse crowds. No matter the risk, women showed up and demanded to be heard, showing the fight for rights will continue well past this day for women. #internationalwomensday