El medio británico The Guardian destacó la movilización por el Día Internacional de la Mujer que se realizó en la Alameda y junto a miles de personas que avanzaron por la avenida principal de Santiago.
De acuerdo a la Coordinadora Feminista 8M, en Plaza Italia y durante el recorrido por el eje capitalino, se reunieron más de 2 millones de personas. Sin embargo, desde Carabineros apuntan que habrían sido 150 mil.
Es en ese contexto que el medio inglés compartió en su cuenta de Instagram un texto y una imagen sobre la movilización feminista en Chile señalando que “miles de mujeres y aliados se reunieron en las ciudades al rededor del mundo para protestar por los derechos de las mujeres y protección contra la violencia”.
“Las demostraciones se vieron en docena de países desde Pakistán a Chile“, agregaron.
En la misma línea, escribieron que “para algunos, los riesgos de protestar son altos. En muchas ciudades, mujeres se encuentran con contra protestantes, a veces en forma de revueltas donde la policía termina usando gas lacrimógeno para dispersas a los grupos“.
“No importa el riesgo, las mujeres se presentaron y demandaron ser escuchadas, demostrando que la pelea por los derechos continuará incluso pasado este día de la mujer“, concluyeron.
Thousands of women and allies gathered in cities across the world 🌎 to protest for women’s rights and protection against violence. Demonstrations were seen in over a dozen countries, from Pakistan to Chile. For some, the risks of protesting were great. In many cities, women were often met with counter-protestors, sometimes in the form of riot police who used tear gas to disperse crowds. No matter the risk, women showed up and demanded to be heard, showing the fight for rights will continue well past this day for women. #internationalwomensday
Eso fue este día, ya que el viernes compartieron otra publicación titulada “más de un millón de chilenas marcharán por el Día de la Mujer“.
“Las activistas han estado pidiendo que los problemas de los derechos de las mujeres estén en el centro de cualquier reforma social y económica”, escribieron en ese momento.
The slogan “Nunca más sin nosotras” – Never again without us women – will be ringing out once again across Chile this Sunday, as over one million women are expected to join protests for women's justice. Nationwide protests against social injustice and the high cost of living have been ongoing since last October, but female activists have been calling for women's rights issues to be at the centre of any social and economic reforms. In Chile, as in other parts of Latin America, gender-based violence has reached epidemic proportions. According to the Chilean Network Against Violence Towards Women, 130,000 cases of domestic violence are reported each year with 42 cases of sexual abuse reported to the police every day. Last year, 46 women were murdered by their partners. There is also a lack of faith towards Chile’s rightwing president, Sebastian Piñera, who earlier this week caused outrage by saying; “Sometimes it’s not just that men want to commit abuse, but also that women put themselves in a position where they are abused.” Sunday’s march will be the first mass demonstration in Chile since New Year’s Eve.
