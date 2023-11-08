La revista People nombró al “hombre vivo más sexy del año” y apostó por el actor de Grey’s Anatomy Patrick Dempsey.

Este nombramiento causó reacciones dispares en redes sociales, sobre todo porque buena parte de los seguidores y seguidoras de Pedro Pascal esperaban que él obtuviera el reconocimiento este año.

Comentarios como “le robaron a Pedro Pascal” llegaron tanto de sus fans chilenos como internacionales.

Uhhh he is very sexy but probably should have gotten this title during his McDreamy days on Grey's Anatomy. I would have voted for Pedro Pascal. https://t.co/PbfPbot35R

No me gustan estas cosas de "hombre más sexy" pero ya que lo siguen haciendo y sorprendentemente no han puesto a Pedro Pascal o Henry Cavill como coño no esta Christian Bale en plan bro wtf 🤪🤪🤙🤙🤙 https://t.co/AkUG9wZHXF

Urgent Press Release:

My client, Pedro Pascal, is disappointed but unsurprised at this egregious slight by People’s Sexiest Man Alive

We won’t be taking any questions at this time

He knows even though he is not People’s Sexiest Man Alive he is THE People’s Sexiest Man Alive pic.twitter.com/ukQmuRnDQ7

— Stick Qondi (@StickQondi) November 8, 2023