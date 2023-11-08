La revista People nombró al “hombre vivo más sexy del año” y apostó por el actor de Grey’s Anatomy Patrick Dempsey.

Este nombramiento causó reacciones dispares en redes sociales, sobre todo porque buena parte de los seguidores y seguidoras de Pedro Pascal esperaban que él obtuviera el reconocimiento este año.

Comentarios como “le robaron a Pedro Pascal” llegaron tanto de sus fans chilenos como internacionales.

Revisa los comentarios y memes

