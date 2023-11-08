La revista People nombró al “hombre vivo más sexy del año” y apostó por el actor de Grey’s Anatomy Patrick Dempsey.
Este nombramiento causó reacciones dispares en redes sociales, sobre todo porque buena parte de los seguidores y seguidoras de Pedro Pascal esperaban que él obtuviera el reconocimiento este año.
Comentarios como “le robaron a Pedro Pascal” llegaron tanto de sus fans chilenos como internacionales.
Pero si el más sexy del año es Pedro Pascal x favor jsjsjjs lo sabe el mundo entero 🇨🇱 https://t.co/J62ZwcM9jY
— Andrea Compton (@andreacompton) November 8, 2023
Me sumo a la indignación de rrss✊🏼
Le robaron el"Sexiest Man Alive" a nuestro Pedrito,a nuestra versión chilensis de Burt Reynolds..
Acaso fue por"la palta"🥑 o sus shorts🩳en la alfombra roja?
Esto es xenofobia gringa sres!!☝🏼😁
Sorry Patrick,pero ya fue tu turno.#PedroPascal https://t.co/b2ekrJlELh pic.twitter.com/hyMW6gdSkS
— Jennifer🪷 🇨🇱🇮🇹🐉 (@Irish_Raggi) November 8, 2023
Patrick Dempsey, siempre ok en nuestro cora sexy, pero DÓNDE ESTÁN PEDRO PASCAL O PAUL MESCAL??? Este 2023 ha sido devorado por ellos. ROBADÍSIMOS.
— Ana DMB (@Ana_dmati) November 8, 2023
Me to Pedro Pascal today: https://t.co/cCO5SOhw2z pic.twitter.com/1zFbZKDiOj
— -🤍- (@ADropOfMagic) November 8, 2023
Uhhh he is very sexy but probably should have gotten this title during his McDreamy days on Grey's Anatomy. I would have voted for Pedro Pascal. https://t.co/PbfPbot35R
— Clare Odell 🌹 (@ClareOdell18) November 8, 2023
y'all robbed pedro pascal for that man tho?? 😭 https://t.co/kRRFmifO0P pic.twitter.com/X1KO8pJTRV
— elle ✨ (din djarin's version)🍄 (@elliedjarin) November 8, 2023
No me gustan estas cosas de "hombre más sexy" pero ya que lo siguen haciendo y sorprendentemente no han puesto a Pedro Pascal o Henry Cavill como coño no esta Christian Bale en plan bro wtf 🤪🤪🤙🤙🤙 https://t.co/AkUG9wZHXF
— Mila (@milaplaaay) November 8, 2023
Urgent Press Release:
My client, Pedro Pascal, is disappointed but unsurprised at this egregious slight by People’s Sexiest Man Alive
We won’t be taking any questions at this time
He knows even though he is not People’s Sexiest Man Alive he is THE People’s Sexiest Man Alive pic.twitter.com/ukQmuRnDQ7
— Stick Qondi (@StickQondi) November 8, 2023
Pedro Pascal was robbed https://t.co/gP16Y36tfd pic.twitter.com/PBVcOUeUCh
— Nico 🌈 (@just_being_nico) November 8, 2023
Excuse me?
Did People magazine forget that the beginning of the year was dominated by Pedro Pascal?
The Mandalorian S.3, The Last of Us S.1, a great episode of SNL, a meme & that one TikTok.
He should have had this in the bag.
You had one job @people & you failed. https://t.co/yfQc6HNfci pic.twitter.com/NCsNfqBsxE
— 𝒦𝓇𝒾𝓈𝓉𝒶 🌸 kemmybelle.bsky.social (@Kemmybelle) November 8, 2023
Really people’s magazine?! Pedro Pascal was right there! 😭 #sexiestmanalive #PedroPascal pic.twitter.com/a2356rTbXL
— 𝙶𝚒𝚜𝚎𝚕𝚕𝚎✖️✖️// GEN V/Loki/DP ERA💥⏳🥀🐉 (@giselleb1234) November 8, 2023
