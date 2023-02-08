Confección propia / Warner Bros

Durante la mañana de este miércoles, el actor Matthew Lewis, mejor conocido por su interpretación del personaje Neville Longbottom en el universo cinematográfico de Harry Potter, publicó en Twitter que está actualmente en Punta Arenas.

Lewis, quien ya tiene 33 años, compartió que está “en el fin del mundo” y preguntó: “¿Algún fanático o seguidor del Leeds/Bielsa en Punta Arenas viendo el partido en algún buen lugar?”.

Esta no es la primera vez que el actor visita Chile, de hecho, hay registros fotográficos que datan de su presencia en suelo nacional en 2010 en Santiago.

Lewis, de la misma forma que reflejó en su tweet, cambió su descripción y agregó (en español) que se autodenomina una “viuda de Bielsa”.

