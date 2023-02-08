Durante la mañana de este miércoles, el actor Matthew Lewis, mejor conocido por su interpretación del personaje Neville Longbottom en el universo cinematográfico de Harry Potter, publicó en Twitter que está actualmente en Punta Arenas.
Lewis, quien ya tiene 33 años, compartió que está “en el fin del mundo” y preguntó: “¿Algún fanático o seguidor del Leeds/Bielsa en Punta Arenas viendo el partido en algún buen lugar?”.
I’m in Chile. Just about at the edge of the world. The scum game is on TV here, but it’s not on in UK. Madness. While we’re on subject, any Leeds/Bielsa fans in Punta Arenas watching the game somewhere good? 👀🇨🇱
— 🇺🇦Matthew Lewis🇺🇦 (@Mattdavelewis) February 8, 2023
Esta no es la primera vez que el actor visita Chile, de hecho, hay registros fotográficos que datan de su presencia en suelo nacional en 2010 en Santiago.
photo with you in 2010 at the Santiago de Chile airport for the HP 7.1 premiere! I’m glad you’re here again.!!! Enjoy the patagonia! pic.twitter.com/gY2S5VnbYo
— エステル ⚔️✨ShutenDoji (@Miruurin) February 8, 2023
Lewis, de la misma forma que reflejó en su tweet, cambió su descripción y agregó (en español) que se autodenomina una “viuda de Bielsa”.
