Durante la mañana de este miércoles, el actor Matthew Lewis, mejor conocido por su interpretación del personaje Neville Longbottom en el universo cinematográfico de Harry Potter, publicó en Twitter que está actualmente en Punta Arenas.

Lewis, quien ya tiene 33 años, compartió que está “en el fin del mundo” y preguntó: “¿Algún fanático o seguidor del Leeds/Bielsa en Punta Arenas viendo el partido en algún buen lugar?”.

I’m in Chile. Just about at the edge of the world. The scum game is on TV here, but it’s not on in UK. Madness. While we’re on subject, any Leeds/Bielsa fans in Punta Arenas watching the game somewhere good? 👀🇨🇱

— 🇺🇦Matthew Lewis🇺🇦 (@Mattdavelewis) February 8, 2023