La cantante inglesa Adele pausó su concierto en Las Vegas, Estados Unidos, para defender a un fan que estaba siendo “molestado” por personal de seguridad.

El hecho fue captado por múltiples personas en el recital que se desarrolló el domingo pasado, una de ellas el mismo chico que fue defendido, quien grababa el espectáculo con una cámara 360° que permitió ver cómo se desarrolló todo el episodio.

El joven, que estaba visiblemente conmocionado por el show, estaba cantando de pie a todo pulmón cuando una persona que estaba sentada detrás de él se le acercó para decirle “mira detrás de ti, todo el mundo está enojado contigo“.

Tras el llamado de atención, el joven se tranquilizó.

Sin embargo, cuando Adele cantó Water Under the Bridge, le dijo al público que “podían ponerse de pie”, lo que provocó que el chico saltara y gritara de emoción.

Fue en ese momento que un guardia de seguridad se le acercó y le pidió que mantuviese la calma.

Tras esto, la cantante detuvo el espectáculo y señaló directamente al personal de seguridad: “Qué ocurre con ese joven de ahí, qué hacen, por qué lo molestan, déjenlo tranquilo (…). Lo siento chicos, él está aquí para divertirse, todos ustedes están aquí para divertirse“, dijo.

“No volverán a molestarte, cariño… disfruta el espectáculo“, agregó la artista.

El guardia aludido se alejó del lugar y otro funcionario del personal se acercó al joven para decirle: “No es necesario que te sientes”.

