El mundo de la lucha libre estadounidense está de luto, ya que este miércoles se anunció la muerte de la estrella de Ring of Honor (ROH), Jay Briscoe, cuyo verdadero nombre era Jamin Pugh, a los 38 años.

Con gran pesar lamentamos el trágico fallecimiento de Jamin Pugh, conocido por los fanáticos de la lucha libre en todo el mundo como Jay Briscoe. Nuestros pensamientos están con su familia, sus amigos y sus seguidores”, señalaron desde la ROH en un comunicado.

La noticia fue inicialmente revelada por Tony Khan, presidente de All Elite Wrestling (AEW) y propietario de ROH. “Conocido por los fanáticos como Jay Briscoe, fue una estrella en ROH durante más de 20 años, desde el primer programa hasta el día de hoy”.

“Jay y su hermano Mark dominaron ROH, reinando como campeones hasta el día de hoy (…) Haremos todo lo que podamos para mantener a su familia. Descansa en paz Jamin”, escribió Khan en su cuenta oficial de Twitter.

Según información preliminar, Pugh murió en un accidente automovilístico en Laurel, Delaware, este martes. Los detalles del hecho aún no se han detallado, pero diversos medios informan que una segunda persona habría fallecido a causa del accidente.

Reacciones desde el mundo de la lucha libre

