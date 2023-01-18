El mundo de la lucha libre estadounidense está de luto, ya que este miércoles se anunció la muerte de la estrella de Ring of Honor (ROH), Jay Briscoe, cuyo verdadero nombre era Jamin Pugh, a los 38 años.

“Con gran pesar lamentamos el trágico fallecimiento de Jamin Pugh, conocido por los fanáticos de la lucha libre en todo el mundo como Jay Briscoe. Nuestros pensamientos están con su familia, sus amigos y sus seguidores”, señalaron desde la ROH en un comunicado.

La noticia fue inicialmente revelada por Tony Khan, presidente de All Elite Wrestling (AEW) y propietario de ROH. “Conocido por los fanáticos como Jay Briscoe, fue una estrella en ROH durante más de 20 años, desde el primer programa hasta el día de hoy”.

“Jay y su hermano Mark dominaron ROH, reinando como campeones hasta el día de hoy (…) Haremos todo lo que podamos para mantener a su familia. Descansa en paz Jamin”, escribió Khan en su cuenta oficial de Twitter.

Según información preliminar, Pugh murió en un accidente automovilístico en Laurel, Delaware, este martes. Los detalles del hecho aún no se han detallado, pero diversos medios informan que una segunda persona habría fallecido a causa del accidente.

Reacciones desde el mundo de la lucha libre

Jay Briscoe was just mentioned on #WWENXT Professional wrestling is a family. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/p5rcrWRgHf — THE™ Jessi Davin (@jessithebuckeye) January 18, 2023

An incredible performer who created a deep connection with wrestling fans across the globe. My condolences to the family and friends of Jay Briscoe. — Triple H (@TripleH) January 18, 2023

I don’t have the words right now to properly convey my sorrow. I love Jay & Mark Briscoe. Always have. I wouldn’t be here without them. I’m very lucky to have shared the ring & shared so many laughs with Jay Briscoe and I’m so sad to know neither will happen again. RIP my friend. — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) January 18, 2023

RIP Jay Briscoe — Shinsuke Nakamura (@ShinsukeN) January 18, 2023

RIP to the homie Jay Briscoe. Condolences to the your family. Rest in paradise uso.🙏@SussexCoChicken #DemBoyz — The Usos (@WWEUsos) January 18, 2023

I am shocked & devastated to hear of the passing of Jay Briscoe. I can’t believe it. I’ve known him & Mark since the beginning of ROH. My heart goes out to his entire family. A son, a brother, a father, & a friend to so many. There are no words. Rest in Paradise. 🙏🏼🦅♥️ pic.twitter.com/GvUgyG5SDR — Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) January 18, 2023

Jay Briscoe was one of the toughest men I ever had the privilege of sharing a ring with, as well as being a tremendous brother, father, and man. I’m so happy to have had the opportunity to know him and wrestle him as often as I did. Rest in Peace, Jay, I love you.#RIPJayBriscoe pic.twitter.com/6ZxNfgPcmw — Christopher Daniels (@facdaniels) January 18, 2023

I’m doing ok. Thanks everyone for checking on me. I love you, Jay. pic.twitter.com/ijE09akNeT — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) January 18, 2023

I’ve been in tears since I heard the news. I just don’t have the words. Rest in Peace Jay. — Daniel “Cash” Wheeler (@CashWheelerFTR) January 18, 2023

Just like everyone else, I'm heartbroken to learn of Jay Briscoe's passing. I've always enjoyed sharing a locker room with he & his brother Mark. Incredibly kind & respectful. Sending all my love to Mark & their family.🙏 #ripjaybriscoe pic.twitter.com/s8jbcDh0AO — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) January 18, 2023