Este lunes se entregaron las nominaciones a los Oscar 2021, en una ceremonia liderada por Priyanka Chopra y Nick Jonas, quienes fueron los encargados de anunciar cada una de las categorías.

Entre las películas en carrera se encuentra la chilena El Agente Topo, de Maite Alberdi, como Mejor Documental, donde competirá con CollectiveCrip CampMy Octopus Teacher y Time. 

La edición número 93 de los Premios de la Academia se realizará el domingo 25 de abril y contará con 76 nominaciones a mujeres en diversas categorías, destacando Chloe Zhao (Nomadland) y Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman) a Mejor Dirección.

Un hito también se marca con la nominación de tres actores afroamericanos, Leslie Odom Jr. (One Night in Miami), Daniel Kaluuya y Lakeith Stanfield (Judas and the Black Messiah) a Mejor Actor de Reparto.

Mank, de David Fincher, es el título que reúne más nominaciones, llegando a participar en 10 categorías.

Transmite TNT

TNT y TNT Series realizarán una cobertura especial de los premios de la industria cinematográfica que comenzará con el pre-show a las 18:30 horas el domingo 25 de abril, donde se analizarán los detalles previos de la ceremonia, los favoritos, datos curiosos y entrevistas a distintas personalidades.

Una vez concluya el espacio, se dará paso a la emisión de la ceremonia, en vivo y en directo, a las 20:00 horas de la misma jornada.

Revisa todas las nominaciones a continuación:

Mejor Película

– The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

– Mank

Minari

Nomadland

– Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Mejor actriz de Reparto

– Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

– Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

– Olivia Colman, The Father

– Amanda Seyfried, Mank

– Youn Yuh-jung, Minari

Mejor Actor de Reparto

– Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

– Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

– Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami

– Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

– Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

Mejor Película de Habla no Inglesa

Another Round – Denmark

Better Days – Hong Kong

Collective – Romania

The Man Who Sold His Skin – Tunisia

– Qu Vadis, Aida? – Bosnia and Herzegovina

Mejor Corto Documental

– Colette

A Concerto Is a Conversation

Do Not Split

– Hunger Ward

A Love Song For Latasha

Mejor Documental

– Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent (El agente topo)

My Octopus Teacher

– Time

Mejor Canción Original

Fight For You de Judas and the Black Messiah

– Hear My Voice de The Trial of the Chicago 7

Husavik de Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Lo Sì (Seen) de The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)

Speak Now de One Night in Miami

Mejor Película Animada

– Onward

Over the Moon

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Soul

– Wolfwalkers

Mejor Guión Adaptado

Borat Subsequent MovieFilm

The Father

Nomadland

– One Night in Miami

– The White Tiger

Mejor Guión Original

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

TheTrial of the Chicago 7

Mejor Actor 

– Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

– Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

– Anthony Hopkins, The Father

– Gary Oldman, Mank

– Steven Yeun, Minari

Mejor Actriz 

– Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

– Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

– Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

– Frances McDormand, Nomadland

– Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Mejor Dirección

– Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round

– David Fincher, Mank

– Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

– Chloe Zhao, Nomadland

– Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Mejor Diseño de Producción

– The Father

– Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

News of the World

Tenet

Mejor Cinematografía

– Sean Bobbitt, Judas and the Black Messiah

– Erik Messerschmidt, Mank

– Dariusz Wolski, News of the World

– Joshua James Richards, Nomadland

– Phedon Papamichael, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Mejor Diseño de Vestuario

Emma

Ma Rainey’s Blackbottom

Mank

Mulan

Pinocchio

Mejor Diseño de Sonido

Greyhound

– Mank

News of the World

Soul

Sound of Metal

Mejor Corto Animado

Burrow

Genius Loci

If Anything Happens I Love You

Opera

Yes-People

Mejor Cortometraje

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers

White Eye

Mejor Banda Sonora

Da 5 Bloods

Mank

Minari

– News of the World

Soul

Mejor Efectos Visuales

Love and Monsters

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

– The One and Only Ivan

Tenet

Mejor Edición

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Mejor Maquillaje

Emma

Hillbilly Elegy

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Pinocchio

Revisa la entrega de las nominaciones acá:

