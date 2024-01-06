(CNN) – Ya conocemos la lista completa de nominados a la edición 81 de los Globo de Oro, que se entregarán en 2024.
Los nominados a las 27 categorías de televisión y cine fueron anunciados por Cedric “The Entertainer” y Wilmer Valderrama.
La película Barbie y la serie Succession son las producciones más nominadas en cine y TV, respectivamente, con nueve nominaciones cada una.
La entrega de los populares premios se hará el domingo 7 de enero y podrá seguirse en CBS y Parmount+.
Televisión
Mejor actuación de un actor en una serie de televisión — Musical o Comedia
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Mejor actuación de una actriz en una serie de televisión — Musical o Comedia
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Elle Fanning, The Great
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Mejor actuación de un actor en una serie de televisión — Drama
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Brian Cox, Succession
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Dominic West, The Crown
Mejor actuación de una actriz en una serie de televisión — Drama
Helen Mirren, 1923
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Sarah Snook, Succession
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Emma Stone, The Curse
Mejor actuación de un actor en una miniserie o película para televisión
Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones & the Six
Jon Hamm, Fargo
Woody Harrelson, White House Plumbers
David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Steven Yeun, Beef
Mejor actuación de una actriz en una serie limitada o película para televisión
Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Elizabeth Olsen, Love and Death
Juno Temple, Fargo
Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers
Ali Wong, Beef
Mejor serie de televisión dramática
1923
The Crown
The Diplomat
The Last of Us
The Morning Show
Succession
Mejor miniserie de televisión o película para televisión
Beef
Lessons in Chemistry
Daisy Jones & the Six
All the Light We Cannot See
Fellow Travelers
Fargo
Mejor actuación de un actor en un papel de reparto – Televisión
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
James Marsden, Jury Duty
Alan Ruck, Succession
Alexander Skarsgård, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Mejor actuación de una actriz en un papel de reparto – Televisión
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Abby Elliott, The Bear
Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Mejor actuación de una actriz en un papel secundario en una serie, miniserie o película para televisión
Harriet Sloane, Lessons in Chemistry
Patti Yasutake, Beef
Suki Waterhouse, Daisy Jones & the Six
Chloe Bailey, Swarm
Allison Williams, Fellow Travelers
Carla Gugino, Fall of the House of Usher
Mejor serie de televisión — Musical o comedia
The Bear
Ted Lasso
Abbott Elementary
Jury Duty
Only Murders in the Building
Barry
Mejor actuación en una comedia stand-up de televisión
Ricky Gervais, Ricky Gervais: Armageddon
Trevor Noah, Trevor Noah: Where Was I
Chris Rock, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
Amy Schumer, Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact
Sarah Silverman, Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love
Wanda Sykes, Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer
Películas nominadas a los Globo de Oro
Mejor película — Musical o comedia
Barbie
Poor Things
American Fiction
The Holdovers
May December
Air
Mejor película — Drama
Oppenheimer
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Past Lives
The Zone of Interest
Anatomy of a Fall
Mejor película en lengua extranjera
Anatomie d’une chute (“Anatomy of a Fall”)
Io Capitano
Past Lives
La sociedad de la nieve (“Society of the Snow”)
The Zone of Interest
Mejor guión
Barbie
Poor Things
Oppenheimer
Killers of the Flower Moon
Past Lives
Anatomy of a Fall
Mejor canción original
“Addicted to Romance” Bruce Springsteen, She Came to Me
“Dance the Night” Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, Barbie
“I’m Just Ken” Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, Barbie
“Peaches” Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond and John Spiker, The Super Mario Bros. Move
“Road to Freedom” Lenny Kravitz, Rustin
“What Was I Made For?” Billie Eilish & Finneas, Barbie
Mejor actor de reparto
Willem Dafoe, Poor Things
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Charles Melton, May December
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Mejor actriz de reparto
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Julianne Moore, May December
Rosamund Pike, Saltburn
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Mejor actor de comedia o musical
Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario
Timothée Chalamet, Wonka
Matt Damon, Air
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Joaquin Phoenix, Beau Is Afraid
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Mejor película animada
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Suzume
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Wish
Mejor actor de película – Drama
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Barry Keoghan, Saltburn
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers
Mejor actriz de película – Drama
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Annette Bening, Nyad
Greta Lee, Past Lives
Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla
Mejor actriz de película – Musical o comedia
Fantasia Barrino – The Color Purple
Jennifer Lawrence – No Hard Feelings
Natalie Portman – May December
Alma Pöysti – Fallen Leaves
Margot Robbie – Barbie
Emma Stone – Poor Things
Mejor director – Película
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Greta Gerwig, Barbie
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Celine Song, Past Lives
Mejor banda sonora
Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things
Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer
Mica Levi, The Zone of Interest
Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon
The Boy and the Heron
Logros cinematográficos y de taquilla
Barbie
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
John Wick: Chapter 4
Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
Deja tu comentario