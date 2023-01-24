Durante la mañana de este martes 24 de enero fueron anunciadas las nominaciones oficiales a los reconocidos Premios Oscar.
La ceremonia, transmitida en vivo por el canal de YouTube de los galardones, estuvo conducida por Allison Williams (M3GAN), y Riz Ahmed (The Long Goodbye), quienes dieron a conocer los nombres destacados.
Mejor película
– Im Westen nichts Neues (All Quiet on the Western Front en inglés y Sin novedad en el frente en español) (tráiler)
– The Banshees of Inisherin (Los espíritus de la isla en español) (tráiler)
– Avatar: The Way of Water (Avatar 2: El sentido del agua en español) (tráiler)
– Elvis (tráiler)
– Everything Everywhere All at Once (Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo en español) (tráiler)
– The Fabelmans (Los Fabelman en español) (tráiler)
– TÁR (tráiler)
– Top Gun Maverick (tráiler)
– Triangle of Sadness (El triángulo de la tristeza en español) (tráiler)
– Women Talking (Ellas hablan en español) (tráiler)
Mejor director
– Martin McDonagh, por The Banshees of Inisherin
– Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert, por Everything Everywhere All at Once
– Todd Field, por TÁR
– Steven Spielberg, por The Fabelmans
– Ruben Östlund, por Triangle of Sadness
Mejor actriz protagónica
– Cate Blanchett, por TÁR
– Ana de Armas, por Blonde (Rubia en español) (tráiler)
– Andrea Riseborough, por To Leslie (tráiler)
– Michelle Yeoh, por Everything Everywhere All at Once
– Michelle Williams, por The Fabelmans
Mejor actor protagónico
– Brendan Fraser, por The Whale (La ballena en español) (tráiler)
– Austin Butler, por Elvis
– Colin Farrell, por The Banshees of Inisherin
– Paul Mescal, en Aftersun (tráiler)
– Bill Nighy, por Living (tráiler)
Mejor actriz de reparto
– Angela Bassett, por Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Pantera Negra: Wakanda por siempre en español) (tráiler)
– Jamie Lee Curtis, por Everything Everywhere All at Once
– Kerry Condon, por The Banshees of Inisherin
– Hong Chau, por The Whale
– Stephanie Hsu, por Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mejor actriz de reparto
– Ke Huy Quan, por Everything Everywhere All at Once
– Brian Tyree Henry, por Causeway (tráiler)
– Judd Hirsh, por The Fabelmans
– Brendan Gleeson, por The Banshees of Inisherin
– Barry Keoghan, por The Banshees of Inisherin
Mejor guión original
– The Banshees of Inisherinn (Martin McDonagh)
– Everything Everywhere All at Once (Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert)
– The Fabelmans (Tony Kushner, Steven Spielberg)
– TÁR (Todd Field)
– Triangle of Sadness (Ruben Östlund)
Mejor guión adaptado
– Women Talking (Sarah Polley – basada en el libro de Miriam Toews)
– Im Westen nichts Neues (Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell – basada en la novela de Erich Maria Remarque)
– Living (Kazuo Ishiguro – basada en Ikiru, de Akira Kurosawa, Shinobu Hashimoto y Hideo Oguni)
– Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Rian Johnson) (en español Puñales por la espalda: El misterio de Glass Onion) (tráiler)
– Top Gun Maverick (Peter Craig, Justin Marks, Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, Christopher McQuarrie – basada en los personajes creados por Jim Cash y Jack Epps Jr.)
Mejor diseño de producción
– Im Westen nichts Neues
– Avatar: The Way of Water
– Babylon (tráiler)
– Elvis
– The Fabelmans
Mejor montaje
– TÁR
– Top Gun Maverick
– Elvis
– The Banshees of Inisherin
– Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mejor fotografía
– Im Westen nichts Neues
– Bardo (Bardo, falsa crónica de unas cuantas verdades en español) (tráiler)
– Elvis
– Empire of Light (El imperio de la luz en español) (tráiler)
– TÁR
Mejor película internacional
– Im Westen nichts Neues
– Argentina, 1985 (tráiler)
– Close (Cerca en español) (tráiler)
– EO (tráiler)
– The Quiet Girl (La aventura en español) (tráiler)
Mejor película animada
– Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (Pinocho de Guillermo del Toro en español) (tráiler)
– Marcel the Shell with Shoes On (Marcel la concha con los zapatos puestos en español) (tráiler)
– Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (El gato con botas: El último deseo en español) (tráiler)
– The Sea Beast (El monstruo marino en español) (tráiler)
– Red (tráiler)
Mejor diseño de vestuario
– Babylon
– Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
– Everything Everywhere All at Once
– Elvis
– Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris (El viaje a París de la señora Harris en español) (tráiler)
Mejor maquillaje y peluquería
– Im Westen nichts Neues
– The Batman (tráiler)
– Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
– Elvis
– The Whale
Mejor sonido
– Im Westen nichts Neues
– Avatar: The Way of Water
– Elvis
– The Batman
– Top Gun Maverick
Mejor canción
– Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Lift Me Up de Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna y Ryan Coogler
– RRR – Naatu Naatu, de Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani y Rahul Sipligunj
– Tell It Like a Woman – Applause, de Diane Warren
– Top Gun Maverick – Hold My Hand, de Lady Gaga
Mejor película documental
– All That Breathes (tráiler)
– All the beauty and the Bloodshed (tráiler)
– Fire of Love (tráiler)
– A House Made of Splinters (tráiler)
– Navalny (tráiler)
Mejor banda sonora
– Im Westen nichts Neues
– Babylon
– The Banshees of Inisherin
– The Fabelmans
– Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mejor cortometraje animado
– The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse (tráiler)
– The Flying Sailor (tráiler)
– Ice Merchants (tráiler)
– My Year of Dicks (tráiler)
– An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It (tráiler)
Mejor cortometraje en live-action
– An Irish Goodbye (tráiler)
– Ivalu (tráiler)
– Le Pupille (tráiler)
– The Red Suitcase (tráiler)
– Night Ride (tráiler)
