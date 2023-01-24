Durante la mañana de este martes 24 de enero fueron anunciadas las nominaciones oficiales a los reconocidos Premios Oscar.

La ceremonia, transmitida en vivo por el canal de YouTube de los galardones, estuvo conducida por Allison Williams (M3GAN), y Riz Ahmed (The Long Goodbye), quienes dieron a conocer los nombres destacados.

Mejor película

– Im Westen nichts Neues (All Quiet on the Western Front en inglés y Sin novedad en el frente en español) (tráiler)

– The Banshees of Inisherin (Los espíritus de la isla en español) (tráiler)

– Avatar: The Way of Water (Avatar 2: El sentido del agua en español) (tráiler)

– Elvis (tráiler)

– Everything Everywhere All at Once (Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo en español) (tráiler)

– The Fabelmans (Los Fabelman en español) (tráiler)

– TÁR (tráiler)

– Top Gun Maverick (tráiler)

– Triangle of Sadness (El triángulo de la tristeza en español) (tráiler)

– Women Talking (Ellas hablan en español) (tráiler)

Mejor director

– Martin McDonagh, por The Banshees of Inisherin

– Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert, por Everything Everywhere All at Once

– Todd Field, por TÁR

– Steven Spielberg, por The Fabelmans

– Ruben Östlund, por Triangle of Sadness

Mejor actriz protagónica

– Cate Blanchett, por TÁR

– Ana de Armas, por Blonde (Rubia en español) (tráiler)

– Andrea Riseborough, por To Leslie (tráiler)

– Michelle Yeoh, por Everything Everywhere All at Once

– Michelle Williams, por The Fabelmans

Mejor actor protagónico

– Brendan Fraser, por The Whale (La ballena en español) (tráiler)

– Austin Butler, por Elvis

– Colin Farrell, por The Banshees of Inisherin

– Paul Mescal, en Aftersun (tráiler)

– Bill Nighy, por Living (tráiler)

Mejor actriz de reparto

– Angela Bassett, por Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Pantera Negra: Wakanda por siempre en español) (tráiler)

– Jamie Lee Curtis, por Everything Everywhere All at Once

– Kerry Condon, por The Banshees of Inisherin

– Hong Chau, por The Whale

– Stephanie Hsu, por Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mejor actriz de reparto

– Ke Huy Quan, por Everything Everywhere All at Once

– Brian Tyree Henry, por Causeway (tráiler)

– Judd Hirsh, por The Fabelmans

– Brendan Gleeson, por The Banshees of Inisherin

– Barry Keoghan, por The Banshees of Inisherin

Mejor guión original

– The Banshees of Inisherinn (Martin McDonagh)

– Everything Everywhere All at Once (Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert)

– The Fabelmans (Tony Kushner, Steven Spielberg)

– TÁR (Todd Field)

– Triangle of Sadness (Ruben Östlund)

Mejor guión adaptado

– Women Talking (Sarah Polley – basada en el libro de Miriam Toews)

– Im Westen nichts Neues (Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell – basada en la novela de Erich Maria Remarque)

– Living (Kazuo Ishiguro – basada en Ikiru, de Akira Kurosawa, Shinobu Hashimoto y Hideo Oguni)

– Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Rian Johnson) (en español Puñales por la espalda: El misterio de Glass Onion) (tráiler)

– Top Gun Maverick (Peter Craig, Justin Marks, Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, Christopher McQuarrie – basada en los personajes creados por Jim Cash y Jack Epps Jr.)

Mejor diseño de producción

– Im Westen nichts Neues

– Avatar: The Way of Water

– Babylon (tráiler)

– Elvis

– The Fabelmans

Mejor montaje

– TÁR

– Top Gun Maverick

– Elvis

– The Banshees of Inisherin

– Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mejor fotografía

– Im Westen nichts Neues

– Bardo (Bardo, falsa crónica de unas cuantas verdades en español) (tráiler)

– Elvis

– Empire of Light (El imperio de la luz en español) (tráiler)

– TÁR

Mejor película internacional

– Im Westen nichts Neues

– Argentina, 1985 (tráiler)

– Close (Cerca en español) (tráiler)

– EO (tráiler)

– The Quiet Girl (La aventura en español) (tráiler)

Mejor película animada

– Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (Pinocho de Guillermo del Toro en español) (tráiler)

– Marcel the Shell with Shoes On (Marcel la concha con los zapatos puestos en español) (tráiler)

– Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (El gato con botas: El último deseo en español) (tráiler)

– The Sea Beast (El monstruo marino en español) (tráiler)

– Red (tráiler)

Mejor diseño de vestuario

– Babylon

– Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

– Everything Everywhere All at Once

– Elvis

– Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris (El viaje a París de la señora Harris en español) (tráiler)

Mejor maquillaje y peluquería

– Im Westen nichts Neues

– The Batman (tráiler)

– Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

– Elvis

– The Whale

Mejor sonido

– Im Westen nichts Neues

– Avatar: The Way of Water

– Elvis

– The Batman

– Top Gun Maverick

Mejor canción

– Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Lift Me Up de Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna y Ryan Coogler

– RRR – Naatu Naatu, de Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani y Rahul Sipligunj

– Tell It Like a Woman – Applause, de Diane Warren

– Top Gun Maverick – Hold My Hand, de Lady Gaga

Mejor película documental

– All That Breathes (tráiler)

– All the beauty and the Bloodshed (tráiler)

– Fire of Love (tráiler)

– A House Made of Splinters (tráiler)

– Navalny (tráiler)

Mejor banda sonora

– Im Westen nichts Neues

– Babylon

– The Banshees of Inisherin

– The Fabelmans

– Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mejor cortometraje animado

– The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse (tráiler)

– The Flying Sailor (tráiler)

– Ice Merchants (tráiler)

– My Year of Dicks (tráiler)

– An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It (tráiler)

Mejor cortometraje en live-action

– An Irish Goodbye (tráiler)

– Ivalu (tráiler)

– Le Pupille (tráiler)

– The Red Suitcase (tráiler)

– Night Ride (tráiler)