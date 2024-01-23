Ya está aquí la lista de nominaciones a los galardones más importantes del mundo cinematográficos: los Premios Oscar 2024.
Nuestro país destacó con filmes postulados en dos categorías diferentes por primera vez: Mejor documental (La Memoria Infinita) y Mejor fotografía (El Conde).
En tanto, La Sociedad de la Nieve también sorprendió con dos categorías: Mejor película extranjera y Mejor maquillaje y peinado.
Los actores Zazie Beetz (Atlanta) y Jack Quaid (The Boys) fueron los encargados de anunciar los nombres postulados a las 23 categorías, en directo desde el Samuel Goldwyn Theater de la Academia en Beverly Hills, California.
En tanto, Jimmy Kimmel será el presentador de la 96ª edición de los Premios de la Academia la noche del domingo, 10 de marzo.
NOMINACIONES (EN ORDEN)
1. Mejor actor de reparto
- Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction
- Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer
- Ryan Gosling – Barbie
- Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things
2. Mejor actriz de reparto
- Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple
- America Ferrera – Barbie
- Jodie Foster – Nyad
- Da’Vine Roy Randolph – The Holdovers
3. Mejor cortometraje animado
- Letter to a Pig
- Ninety-Five Senses
- Our Uniform
- Pachyderme
- War is over! Inspire by the music of John & Yoko
4. Mejor cortometraje
- The After
- Invincible
- Knifht of Fortune
- Red, White and Blue
- The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
5. Mejor diseño de vestuario
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
6. Mejor guión adaptado
- American Fiction
- Barbie
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
7. Mejor guión original
- Anatomy of a Fall
- The Holdovers
- Maestro
- May December
- Past Lives
8. Mejor maquillaje y peinado
- Golda
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Society of the Snow (La sociedad de la nieve)
9. Mejor canción original
- The Fire Inside – Flamin’ Hot
- I’m Just Ken – Barbie
- It Never Went Away – American Symphony
- Wahzhazhe (A song for my people) – Killers of the Flower Moon
- What Was I Made For? – Barbie
10. Mejor banda sonora
- American Fiction
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
11. Mejor documental
- Bobi Wine: The People’s President
- The Eternal Memory (La Memoria Infinita)
- Four Daughters
- To Kill a Tiger
- 20 Days in Mariupol
12. Mejor cortometraje animado
- The ABCs of Book Banning
- The Barber of Little Rock
- Island in Between
- The Last Repair Shop
- Nai Nai and Wài Pó
13. Mejor película extranjera
- Io Capitano – Italia
- Perfect Days – Japón
- Society of the Snow (La sociedad de la nieve) – España
- The Teachers’ Lounge – Alemania
- The Zone of Interest – Reino Unido
14. Mejor cortometraje animado
- The Boy and the Heron
- Elemental
- Nimona
- Robot Dreams
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
15. Mejor diseño de producción
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
16. Mejor edición
- Anatomy of a Fall
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
17. Mejor sonido
- The Creator
- Maestro
- Mission: Impossible – Dear Reckoning Part One
- Oppenheimer
- The Zone of Interest
18. Mejores efectos visuales
- The Creator
- Godzilla Minus One
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
- Napoleon
19. Mejor fotografía
- El Conde
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
20. Actor protagonista
- Bradley Cooper – Maestro
- Colman Domingo – Rustin
- Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
- Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
- Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction
21. Actriz protagonista
- Annete Bening – Nyad
- Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall
- Carey Mulligan – Maestro
- Emma Stone – Poor Things
22. Mejor director
- Anatomy of a Fall – Justine Triet
- Killers of the Flower Moon – Martin Scorsese
- Oppenheimer – Christopher Nolan
- Poor Things – Yorgos Lanthimos
- The Zone of Interest – Jonathan Glazer
23. Mejor película
- American Fiction
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Barbie
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Past Lives
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
Deja tu comentario