(CNN) – Los espectáculos de premios son a menudo el lugar donde las celebridades buscan hacer una declaración social o política, y los Premios de la Academia no son diferentes.

El domingo por la noche, algunos asistentes se pusieron cintas azules. La Agencia de la ONU para los Refugiados dijo en Twitter que el gesto era en apoyo de su campaña #WithRefugees.

“¿Lo mejor de los #Oscars esta noche? Las estrellas luciendo nuestras cintas azules en la alfombra roja”, decía el tuit. “RT si también estás con #ConRefugiados, sin importar quiénes sean o de dónde vengan”.

Best thing about the #Oscars tonight? The stars rocking our blue ribbons on the red carpet 💙

RT if you stand #WithRefugees too, no matter who they are, or where they come from. pic.twitter.com/mA6qTuCTyL

— UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency (@Refugees) March 12, 2023