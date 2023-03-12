(CNN) – Los espectáculos de premios son a menudo el lugar donde las celebridades buscan hacer una declaración social o política, y los Premios de la Academia no son diferentes.

El domingo por la noche, algunos asistentes se pusieron cintas azules. La Agencia de la ONU para los Refugiados dijo en Twitter que el gesto era en apoyo de su campaña #WithRefugees.

“¿Lo mejor de los #Oscars esta noche? Las estrellas luciendo nuestras cintas azules en la alfombra roja”, decía el tuit. “RT si también estás con #ConRefugiados, sin importar quiénes sean o de dónde vengan”.

Director de “All Quiet on the Western Front”. Crédito: EFE

Cate Blanchett. Crédito: EFE.

Tags:

Deja tu comentario

Destacamos

Único canal nacional: CNN Chile transmitirá los premios Oscar 2023