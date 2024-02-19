(CNN) – Oppenheimer fue una gran ganadora en los premios de cine BAFTA 2024, que se entregaron este domingo 19 de febrero en el Royal Festival Hall de Londres, Inglaterra.

La película favorita de la temporada de premios dirigida por Christopher Nolan lideró con 13 nominaciones este año y ganó siete premios, incluido el de director, actor principal y el codiciado premio a la mejor película. Al obtener su primer BAFTA, Nolan expresó su agradecimiento al Estudio Universal “por permitirnos abordar algo oscuro y ver el potencial de eso”.

Otras de las ganadoras fue Poor Things, destacada de la ceremonia con cinco triunfos, incluido el premio a Emma Stone a la actriz principal.

La estrella de The Holdovers, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, continúa dominando la categoría de actriz de reparto en este ciclo de temporada de premios. Al agradecer a su coprotagonista Paul Giamatti mientras aceptaba su BAFTA, Randolph dijo: “Dios, lloro cada vez que digo tu nombre. Representas todo lo bueno y grandioso de nuestro oficio”.

El escalofriante drama sobre el Holocausto The Zone of Interest, del director Jonathan Glazer, se llevó a casa el prestigioso premio a la película británica destacada, así como el de mejor película de habla no inglesa.

Mientras tanto, las películas de Barbie, Saltburn, Maestro y la épica Killers of the Flower Moon, dirigida por Martin Scorsese, también se quedaron con galardones este domingo.

La ceremonia también contó con la aparición de algunas leyendas del cine, entre ellos Tom Cruise (a través de un enlace de video) y Michael J. Fox, quien presentó la categoría de mejor película. El príncipe William también asistió a la ceremonia en servicio público tras la hospitalización de Catalina, princesa de Gales, y el diagnóstico de cáncer de su padre, el rey Carlos.

Esta semana se llevarán a cabo los Screen Actors Guild Awards, que se transmitirán por Netflix el 24 de febrero, y son el único otro evento importante de premios antes de los Oscar el 10 de marzo.

La ceremonia de los BAFTA fue transmitida por BBC One en el Reino Unido y estará disponible para transmitir en BBC iPlayer y BritBox.

Lista completa de nominados y ganadores del BAFTA:

Mejor película

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“The Holdovers”

“Killers of The Flower Moon”

“Oppenheimer” GANADORA

“Poor Things”

Mejor película británica

“All of Us Strangers”

“How to Have Sex”

“Napoleon”

“The Old Oak”

“Poor Things”

“Rye Lane”

“Saltburn”

“Scrapper”

“Wonka”

“The Zone of Interest” GANADORA

Mejor debut de un escritor, director o productor británico

“Blue Bag Life”

“Bobi Wine: The People’s President”

“Earth Mama” GANADOR

“How To Have Sex”

“Is There Anybody Out There?”

Mejor película de habla no inglesa

“20 Days In Mariupol”

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“Past Lives”

“La sociedad de la nieve”

“The Zone of Interest” GANADORA

Mejor documental

“20 Days In Mariupol” GANADOR

“American Symphony”

“Beyond Utopia”

“Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie”

“Wham!”

Mejor película animada

“The Boy And The Heron” GANADORA

“Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget”

“Elemental”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

Mejor director

Andrew Haigh, por “All of Us Strangers”

Justine Triet, por “Anatomy of a Fall”

Alexander Payne, por “The Holdovers”

Bradley Cooper, por “Maestro”

Christopher Nolan, por “Oppenheimer” GANADOR

Jonathan Glazer, por “The Zone of Interest”

Mejor guión adaptado

Andrew Haigh, por “All of Us Strangers”

Cord Jefferson, por “American Fiction” GANADOR

Christopher Nolan, por “Oppenheimer”

Tony McNamara, por “Poor Things”

Jonathan Glazer, por “The Zone of Interest”

Mejor guión original

Justine Triet y Arthur Harari, por “Anatomy of a Fall” GANADORES

Greta Gerwig y Noah Baumbach, por “Barbie”

David Hemingson, por “The Holdovers”

Bradley Cooper y Josh Singer, por “Maestro”

Celine Song, por “Past Lives”

Mejor actor

Barry Keoghan, “Saltburn”

Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”

Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer” GANADOR

Colman Domingo, “Rustin”

Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers”

Teo Yoo, “Past Lives”

Mejor actriz

Carey Mulligan, “Maestro”

Emma Stone, “Poor Things” GANADORA

Fantasia Barrino, “The Color Purple”

Margot Robbie, “Barbie”

Sandra Hüller, “Anatomy of a Fall”

Vivian Oparah, “Rye Lane”

Mejor actor de reparto

Dominic Sessa, “The Holdovers”

Jacob Elordi, “Saltburn”

Paul Mescal, “All of Us Strangers”

Robert De Niro, “Killers of The Flower Moon”

Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer” GANADOR

Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”

Mejor actriz de reparto

Claire Foy, “All of Us Strangers”

Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple”

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers” GANADORA

Emily Blunt, “Oppenheimer”

Rosamund Pike, “Saltburn”

Sandra Hüller, “The Zone of Interest”

Mejor banda sonora

Robbie Robertson, “Killers of The Flower Moon”

Ludwig Göransson, “Oppenheimer” GANADOR

Jerskin Fendrix, “Poor Things”

Anthony Willis, “Saltburn”

Daniel Pemberton, “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

Mejor diseño de vestuario

Jacqueline Durran, “Barbie”

Jacqueline West, “Killers of The Flower Moon”

Dave Crossman y Janty Yates, “Napoleon”

Ellen Mirojnick, “Oppenheimer”

Holly Waddington, “Poor Things” GANADOR

Mejor diseño de producción

Sarah Greenwood and Katie Spencer, “Barbie”

Jack Fisk y Adam Willis, “Killers of The Flower Moon”

Ruth De Jong y Claire Kaufman, “Oppenheimer”

Shona Heath, James Price y Zsuzsa Mihalek, “Poor Things” GANADORES

Chris Oddy, Joanna Maria Kuś y Katarzyna Sikora, “The Zone of Interest”

Mejores efectos visuales especiales

Jonathan Bullock, Charmaine Chan, Ian Comley y Jay Cooper, “The Creator”

Theo Bialek, Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot y Guy Williams, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”

Neil Corbould, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland y Alex Wuttke, “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”

Henry Badgett, Neil Corbould, Charley Henley y Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet, “Napoleon”

Tim Barter, Simon Hughes, Dean Koonjul y Jane Paton, “Poor Things” GANADORES

Mejor maquillaje y peinado

Kay Georgiou y Thomas Nellen, “Killers of The Flower Moon”

Sian Grigg, Kay Georgiou, Kazu Hiro y Lori McCoy-Bell, “Maestro”

Jana Carboni, Francesco Pegoretti, Satinder Chumber y Julia Vernon, “Napoleon”

Luisa Abel, Jaime Leigh McIntosh, Jason Hamer y Ahou Mofid, “Oppenheimer”

Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier y Josh Weston, “Poor Things” GANADORES

Mejor edición

Laurent Sénéchal, “Anatomy of a Fall”

Thelma Schoonmaker, “Killers of The Flower Moon”

Jennifer Lame, “Oppenheimer” GANADORA

Yorgos Mavropsaridis, “Poor Things”

Paul Watts, “The Zone of Interest”

Mejor fotografía

Rodrigo Prieto, “Killers of The Flower Moon”

Matthew Libatique, “Maestro”

Hoyte van Hoytema, “Oppenheimer” GANADOR

Robbie Ryan, “Poor Things”

Łukasz Żal, “The Zone of Interest”

Mejor casting

Kahleen Crawford, “All of Us Strangers”

Cynthia Arra, “Anatomy of a Fall”

Susan Shopmaker, “The Holdovers” GANADOR

Isabella Odoffin, “How to Have Sex”

Ellen Lewis and Rene Haynes, “Killers of The Flower Moon”

Mejor sonido

Angelo Bonanni, Tony Lamberti, Andy Nelson, Lee Orloff y Bernard Weiser, “Ferrari”

Richard King, Steve Morrow, Tom Ozanich, Jason Ruder y Dean Zupancic, “Maestro”

Chris Burdon, James H. Mather, Chris Munro y Mark Taylor, “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”

Willie Burton, Richard King, Kevin O’Connell y Gary A. Rizzo, “Oppenheimer”

Johnnie Burn y Tarn Willers, “The Zone of Interest” GANADORES

Mejor corto animado británico

“Crab Day” GANADOR

“Visible Mending”

“Wild Summon”

Mejor corto británico

“Festival of Slaps”

“Gorka”

“Jellyfish and Lobster” GANADOR

“Such A Lovely Day”

“Yellow”

Mejor actor revelación

Phoebe Dynevor

Ayo Edebiri

Jacob Elordi

Mia Mckenna-Bruce GANADORA

Sophie Wilde