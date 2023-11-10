HECTOR VIVAS/TAS23/GETTY IMAGES FOR TAS RIGHTS MANAGEMENT

(CNN)  Este viernes se relevaron las nominaciones a los premios Grammy 2024.

La cantante y compositora SZA, lidera la lista de nominaciones, pues su nombre aparece en nueve categorías. Otras de las nominadas principales incluyen a Phoebe Bridgers, la estrella de R&B Victoria Monét, Jon Batiste, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish y Olivia Rodrigo.

Taylor Swift hizo historia al convertirse en la primera persona con siete nominaciones en la prestigiosa categoría de canción del año con su éxito “Anti-Hero”. También empató con Barbra Streisand en la mayor cantidad de nominaciones de todos los tiempos para una artista femenina con su álbum del año con “Midnights”.

Las nominaciones a los Grammy 2024 todavía se están dando a conocer, y se irán consignando aquí a medida que se revelen.

La ceremonia de premiación de los Grammy se llevará a cabo el 4 de febrero en la ciudad de Los Ángeles, en Estados Unidos.

Revisa aquí el listado de nominados:

Álbum del año

  • Boygenius – “The Record”.
  • Janelle Monáe – “The Age of Pleasure”.
  • Jon Batiste – “World Music Radio”.
  • Lana Del Rey – “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd”.
  • Miley Cyrus – “Endless Summer Vacation”.
  • Olivia Rodrigo – “Guts”.
  • SZA – “SOS”.
  • Taylor Swift – “Midnights”.

Grabación del año

  • Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?”.
  • Boygenius – “Not Strong Enough”.
  • Jon Batiste – “Worship”.
  • Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”.
  • Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”.
  • SZA – “Kill Bill”.
  • Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”.
  • Victoria Monét – “On My Mama”.

Canción del año

  • Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?”.
  • Dua Lipa – “Dance the Night”.
  • Jon Batiste – “Butterfly”.
  • Lana Del Rey – “A&W”.
  • Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”.
  • Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”.
  • SZA – “Kill Bill”.
  • Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”.

Mejor artista nuevo

  • Coco Jones
  • Gracie Abrams
  • Fred Again..
  • Ice Spice
  • Jelly Roll
  • Noah Kahan
  • Victoria Monét
  • The War and Treaty

Mejor actuación pop solista

  • Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?”.
  • Doja Cat – “Paint the Town Red”.
  • Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”.
  • Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”.
  • Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”.

Mejor actuación de dúo/grupo pop

  • Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish – “Never Felt So Alone”-
  • Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste – “Candy Necklace”.
  • Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile – “Thousand Miles”.
  • SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers – “Ghost in the Machine”.
  • Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice – “Karma”.

Productor del año – no clásico

  • Jack Antonoff
  • Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
  • Hit-Boy
  • Metro Boomin
  • Daniel Nigro

Mejor álbum de rap

  • Drake & 21 Savage – “Her Loss”
  • Killer Mike – “Michael”
  • Metro Boomin – “Heroes & Villains”
  • Nas – “King’s Disease III”
  • Travis Scott – “Utopia”

Mejor actuación de rap

  • Baby Keem ft. Kendrick Lamar – “The Hillbillies”
  • Black Thought – “Love Letter”
  • Coi Leray – “Players”
  • Drake & 21 Savage – “Rich Flex”
  • Killer Mike ft. André 3000,
  • Future, and Eryn Allen Kane – “Scientists & Engineers”

Mejor álbum country

  • Brothers Osborne – “Brothers Osborne”.
  • Kelsea Ballerini – “Rolling Up the Welcome Mat”.
  • Lainey Wilson – “Bell Bottom Country”.
  • Tyler Childers – “Rustin’ in the Rain”.
  • Zach Bryan – “Zach Bryan”.

Mejor actuación country solista

  • Brandy Clark – “Buried”.
  • Chris Stapleton – “White Horse”.
  • Dolly Parton – “The Last Thing on My Mind”.
  • Luke Combs – “Fast Car”.
  • Tyler Childers – “In Your Love”.

Mejor álbum de rock

  • Foo Fighters – “But Here We Are”.
  • Greta Van Fleet – “Starcatcher”.
  • Metallica – “72 Seasons”.
  • Paramore – “This Is Why”.
  • Queens of the Stone Age – “In Times New Roman…”.

Mejor actuación de rock

  • Arctic Monkeys – “Sculptures of Anything Goes”
  • Black Pumas – “More Than a Love Song”
  • Boygenius – “Not Strong Enough”
  • Foo Fighters – “Rescued”
  • Metallica – “Lux Æterna”

Mejor álbum de R&B

  • Babyface – “Girls Night Out”.
  • Coco Jones – “What I Didn’t Tell You”.
  • Emily King – “Special Occasion”.
  • Summer Walker – “Clear 2: Soft Life EP”.
  • Victoria Monét – “Jaguar II”.

Mejor actuación de R&B

  • Chris Brown – “Summer Too Hot”.
  • Coco Jones – “ICU”.
  • Robert Glasper Featuring Sir & Alex Isley – “Back to Love”.
  • SZA – “Kill Bill”.
  • Victoria Monét – “How Does It Make You Feel”.

Mejor álbum de música alternativa

  • Arctic Monkeys – “The Car”
  • Boygenius – “The Record”
  • Gorillaz – “Cracker Island”
  • Lana Del Rey – “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd”
  • PJ Harvey – “I Inside the Old Year Dying”
Tags:

Deja tu comentario

CNN Chile destaca

Entradas para Juegos Parapanamericanos: Dónde comprar y cuándo empiezan