(CNN) — Este viernes se relevaron las nominaciones a los premios Grammy 2024.
La cantante y compositora SZA, lidera la lista de nominaciones, pues su nombre aparece en nueve categorías. Otras de las nominadas principales incluyen a Phoebe Bridgers, la estrella de R&B Victoria Monét, Jon Batiste, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish y Olivia Rodrigo.
Taylor Swift hizo historia al convertirse en la primera persona con siete nominaciones en la prestigiosa categoría de canción del año con su éxito “Anti-Hero”. También empató con Barbra Streisand en la mayor cantidad de nominaciones de todos los tiempos para una artista femenina con su álbum del año con “Midnights”.
Las nominaciones a los Grammy 2024 todavía se están dando a conocer, y se irán consignando aquí a medida que se revelen.
La ceremonia de premiación de los Grammy se llevará a cabo el 4 de febrero en la ciudad de Los Ángeles, en Estados Unidos.
Revisa aquí el listado de nominados:
Álbum del año
- Boygenius – “The Record”.
- Janelle Monáe – “The Age of Pleasure”.
- Jon Batiste – “World Music Radio”.
- Lana Del Rey – “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd”.
- Miley Cyrus – “Endless Summer Vacation”.
- Olivia Rodrigo – “Guts”.
- SZA – “SOS”.
- Taylor Swift – “Midnights”.
Grabación del año
- Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?”.
- Boygenius – “Not Strong Enough”.
- Jon Batiste – “Worship”.
- Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”.
- Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”.
- SZA – “Kill Bill”.
- Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”.
- Victoria Monét – “On My Mama”.
Canción del año
- Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?”.
- Dua Lipa – “Dance the Night”.
- Jon Batiste – “Butterfly”.
- Lana Del Rey – “A&W”.
- Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”.
- Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”.
- SZA – “Kill Bill”.
- Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”.
Mejor artista nuevo
- Coco Jones
- Gracie Abrams
- Fred Again..
- Ice Spice
- Jelly Roll
- Noah Kahan
- Victoria Monét
- The War and Treaty
Mejor actuación pop solista
- Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?”.
- Doja Cat – “Paint the Town Red”.
- Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”.
- Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”.
- Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”.
Mejor actuación de dúo/grupo pop
- Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish – “Never Felt So Alone”-
- Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste – “Candy Necklace”.
- Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile – “Thousand Miles”.
- SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers – “Ghost in the Machine”.
- Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice – “Karma”.
Productor del año – no clásico
- Jack Antonoff
- Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
- Hit-Boy
- Metro Boomin
- Daniel Nigro
Mejor álbum de rap
- Drake & 21 Savage – “Her Loss”
- Killer Mike – “Michael”
- Metro Boomin – “Heroes & Villains”
- Nas – “King’s Disease III”
- Travis Scott – “Utopia”
Mejor actuación de rap
- Baby Keem ft. Kendrick Lamar – “The Hillbillies”
- Black Thought – “Love Letter”
- Coi Leray – “Players”
- Drake & 21 Savage – “Rich Flex”
- Killer Mike ft. André 3000,
- Future, and Eryn Allen Kane – “Scientists & Engineers”
Mejor álbum country
- Brothers Osborne – “Brothers Osborne”.
- Kelsea Ballerini – “Rolling Up the Welcome Mat”.
- Lainey Wilson – “Bell Bottom Country”.
- Tyler Childers – “Rustin’ in the Rain”.
- Zach Bryan – “Zach Bryan”.
Mejor actuación country solista
- Brandy Clark – “Buried”.
- Chris Stapleton – “White Horse”.
- Dolly Parton – “The Last Thing on My Mind”.
- Luke Combs – “Fast Car”.
- Tyler Childers – “In Your Love”.
Mejor álbum de rock
- Foo Fighters – “But Here We Are”.
- Greta Van Fleet – “Starcatcher”.
- Metallica – “72 Seasons”.
- Paramore – “This Is Why”.
- Queens of the Stone Age – “In Times New Roman…”.
Mejor actuación de rock
- Arctic Monkeys – “Sculptures of Anything Goes”
- Black Pumas – “More Than a Love Song”
- Boygenius – “Not Strong Enough”
- Foo Fighters – “Rescued”
- Metallica – “Lux Æterna”
Mejor álbum de R&B
- Babyface – “Girls Night Out”.
- Coco Jones – “What I Didn’t Tell You”.
- Emily King – “Special Occasion”.
- Summer Walker – “Clear 2: Soft Life EP”.
- Victoria Monét – “Jaguar II”.
Mejor actuación de R&B
- Chris Brown – “Summer Too Hot”.
- Coco Jones – “ICU”.
- Robert Glasper Featuring Sir & Alex Isley – “Back to Love”.
- SZA – “Kill Bill”.
- Victoria Monét – “How Does It Make You Feel”.
Mejor álbum de música alternativa
- Arctic Monkeys – “The Car”
- Boygenius – “The Record”
- Gorillaz – “Cracker Island”
- Lana Del Rey – “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd”
- PJ Harvey – “I Inside the Old Year Dying”
