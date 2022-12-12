(CNN Español) – Este lunes se anunciaron los nominados a la 80ª edición de los Golden Globes 2023 (Globo de Oro).
Mayan López y Selenis Leyva, dos de las estrellas de “López vs. López”, anunciaron la variedad de nominados para cine y televisión seleccionados por miembros de la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood (HFPA).
La candidata favorita a los Oscar The Banshees Of Inisherin lideró las categorías cinematográficas con ocho nominaciones, incluida la de mejor película musical o de comedia. Está protagonizada por Colin Firth y Brendan Gleeson.
La ceremonia, que no se transmitió el año pasado debido a la controversia en torno a la HFPA, volverá a NBC el 10 de enero. El comediante Jerrod Carmichael será el anfitrión.
Televisión
Mejor Actuación de un Actor en una Serie de Televisión-Musical o Comedia:
- Donald Glover, “Atlanta”
- Bill Hader, “Barry”
- Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”
- Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”
- Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”
Mejor Actuación de una Actriz en una Serie de Televisión-Musical o Comedia:
- Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”
- Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”
- Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”
- Jenny Ortega, “Wednesday”
- Jean Smart, “Hacks”
Mejor Actuación de un Actor en una Serie de Televisión:
- Jeff Bridges, “The Old Man”
- Kevin Costner, “Yellowstone”
- Diego Luna, “Andor”
- Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”
- Adam Scott, “Severance”
Mejor Actuación de una Actriz en una Serie de Televisión:
- Emma D’Arcy, “House of the Dragon”
- Laura Linney, “Ozark”
- Imelda Staunton, “The Crown”
- Hilary Swank, “Alaska Daily”
- Zendaya, “Euphoria”
Mejor actuación de un actor en una serie limitada o película para televisión:
- Taron Egerton, “Black Bird”
- Colin Firth, “The Staircase”
- Andrew Garfield, “Under the Banner of Heaven”
- Evan Peters, “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”
- Sebastian Stan, “Pam and Tommy”
Mejor actuación de una actriz en una serie limitada o película para televisión:
- Jessica Chastain, “George and Tammy”
- Julia Garner, “Inventing Anna”
- Lily James, “Pam and Tommy”
- Julia Roberts, “Gaslit”
- Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout”
Mejor serie de televisión dramática:
- “Better Call Saul”
- “The Crown”
- “House of the Dragon”
- “Ozark”
- “Severance”
Mejor serie limitada de televisión o película para televisión:
- “Black Bird”
- “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”
- “Pam and Tommy”
- “The Dropout”
- “The White Lotus: Sicily”
Mejor actuación de una actriz en un papel secundario en una serie de televisión de comedia musical o drama
- Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”
- Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”
- Julia Garner, “Ozark”
- Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”
Mejor actuación de una actriz en un papel secundario en una serie, miniserie o película para televisión:
- Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”
- Claire Danes, “Fleishman Is in Trouble”
- Daisy Edgar-Jones, “Under the Banner of Heaven”
- Niecy Nash-Betts, “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”
- Aubrey Plaza, “The White Lotus”
Mejor actuación de un actor en un papel secundario en una serie, miniserie o película para televisión:
- F. Murray Abraham, “The White Lotus”
- Domhnall Gleeson, “The Patient”
- Paul Walter Hauser, “Black Bird”
- Richard Jenkins, “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”
- Seth Rogen, “Pam and Tommy”
Mejor Serie de Televisión — Musical o Comedia
- “Abbott Elementary”
- “The Bear”
- “Hacks”
- “Only Murders in the Building”
- “Wednesday”
Películas
Mejor Película-musical o comedia:
- “Babylon”
- “The Banshees of Inisherin”
- “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
- “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”
- “Triangle of Sadness”
Mejor Película-Drama:
- “Avatar: The Way of Water”
- “Elvis”
- “The Fabelmans”
- “TAR”
- “Top Gun: Maverick”
Mejor Película en lengua extranjera:
- “RRR” (India)
- “All Quiet on the Western Front” (Germany)
- “Argentina, 1985” (Argentina)
- “Close” (Belgium)
- “Decision to Leave” (South Korea)
Mejor Guión:
- Todd Field, “Tár”
- Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans”
- Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
- The Banshees of Inisherin, “Martin McDonagh”
- Sarah Polley, “Women Talking”
Mejor Canción original:
- “Carolina,” Taylor Swift (“Where the Crawdads Sing”)
- “Ciao Papa,” Guillermo del Toro & Roeban Katz (“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”)
- “Hold My Hand,” Lady Gaga and Bloodpop (“Top Gun: Maverick”)
- “Lift Me Up,” Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”)
- “Naatu Naatu,” Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj (“RRR”)
Mejor Actor de reparto:
- Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
- Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
- Brad Pitt, “Babylon”
- Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
- Eddie Redmayne, “The Good Nurse”
Mejor Actriz de reparto:
- Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
- Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
- Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
- Dolly De Leon, “Triangle of Sadness”
- Carey Mulligan, “She Said”
Mejor Actor de reparto en Comedia o Musical:
- Diego Calva, “Babylon”
- Daniel Craig, “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”
- Adam Driver, “White Noise”
- Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
- Ralph Fiennes, “The Menu”
Mejor Película animada:
- “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”
- “Marcel the Shell With Shoes On”
- “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”
- “Turning Red”
Mejor Actor de película-Drama:
- Austin Butler, “Elvis”
- Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”
- Hugh Jackman, “The Son”
- Bill Nighy, “Living”
- Jeremy Pope, “The Inspection”
Mejor Actriz de película-Drama:
- Cate Blanchett, “TAR”
- Olivia Colman, “Empire of Light”
- Viola Davis, “The Woman King”
- Ana de Armas, “Blonde”
- Michelle Williams, “The Fabelmans”
Mejor Actriz de película-Musical o comedia:
- Lesley Manville, “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”
- Margot Robbie, “Babylon”
- Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Menu”
- Emma Thompson, “Good Luck to You Leo Grande”
- Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
Mejor Director-película
- James Cameron, “Avatar: The Way of Water”
- Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
- Baz Luhrmann, “Elvis”
- Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
- Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans”
Mejor Banda sonora:
- Alexandre Desplat, “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”
- Hildur Guðnadóttir, “Women Talking”
- Justin Hurwitz, “Babylon”
- John Williams, “The Fabelmans”
- Carter Burwell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
