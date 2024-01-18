Es temporada de premiaciones en el mundo del cine y la lista oficial de nominados a los BAFTAs 2024 ya está aquí.
Para esta edición de los British Academy Film Awards (Premios de cine de la Academia Británica), fueron seleccionadas 38 películas.
El título más repetido fue Oppenheimer, con 14 categorías que incluyen su nombre.
Además, La sociedad de la nieve -película del director español J. A. Bayona, cuya trama se centra en la tragedia aérea de la cordillera de los Andes en 1972– logró hacerse de un lugar entre las postuladas a Mejor filme en idioma extranjero.
La gala de los BAFTA 2024 se celebrará el domingo, 18 de febrero, y contará con la animación de David Tennant, actor reconocido por interpretar al decimocuarto Doctor Who.
NOMINACIONES
Mejor película
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Película británica destacada
All of Us Strangers
How to Have Sex
Napoleon
The Old Oak
Poor Things
Rye Lane
Saltburn
Scrapper
Wonka
The Zone of Interest
Debut destacado de un escritor británico, director o productor
Blue Bag Life – Lisa Selby (directora), Rebecca Lloyd-Evans (directora, productora), Alex Fry (productor)
Bobi Wine: The People’s President – Christopher Sharp (director) [también dirigida por Moses Bwayo]
Earth Mama – Savanah Leaf (escritora, directora, productora), Shirley O’Connor (productora), Medb Riordan (productora)
How to Have Sex – Molly Manning Walker (escritora, directora)
Is There Anybody Out There? – Ella Glendining (directora)
Mejor película en idioma extranjero
20 Days in Mariupol
Anatomy of a Fall
Past Lives
Society of the Snow (La sociedad de la nieve)
The Zone of Interest
Mejor documental
20 Days in Mariupol
American Symphony
Beyond Utopia
Still: A Michael J Fox Movie
Wham!
Mejor película animada
The Boy and the Heron
Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget
Elemental
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Mejor director
Andrew Haigh, All of Us Strangers
Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall
Alexander Payne, The Holdovers
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest
Mejor guión original
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Maestro
Past Lives
Mejor guión adaptado
All of Us Strangers
American Fiction
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Mejor actriz protagonista
Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Vivian Oparah, Rye Lane
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Emma Stone, Poor Things
Mejor actor protagonista
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Barry Keoghan, Saltburn
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Teo Yoo, Past Lives
Mejor actriz de reparto
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Claire Foy, All of Us Strangers
Sandra Hüller, The Zone of Interest
Rosamund Pike, Saltburn
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Mejor actor de reparto
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer
Jacob Elordi, Saltburn
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Paul Mescal, All of Us Strangers
Dominic Sessa, The Holdovers
Mejor reparto
All of Us Strangers
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
How to Have Sex
Killers of the Flower Moon
Mejor fotografía
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Mejor edición
Anatomy of a Fall
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Mejor diseño de vestuario
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Mejor maquillaje y peinado
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Mejor banda sonora original
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Saltburn
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Mejor diseño de producción
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Mejor sonido
Ferrari
Maestro
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest
Mejores efectos especiales
The Creator
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon
Poor Things
Mejor cortometraje animado británico
Crab Day
Visible Mending
Wild Summon
Mejor cortometraje británico
Festival of Slaps
Gorka
Jellyfish and Lobster
Such a Lovely Day
Yellow
Premio a la estrella en ascenso (votado por el público)
Phoebe Dynevor
Ayo Edebiri
Jacob Elordi
Mia McKenna-Bruce
Sophie Wilde
