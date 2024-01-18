Es temporada de premiaciones en el mundo del cine y la lista oficial de nominados a los BAFTAs 2024 ya está aquí.

Para esta edición de los British Academy Film Awards (Premios de cine de la Academia Británica), fueron seleccionadas 38 películas.

El título más repetido fue Oppenheimer, con 14 categorías que incluyen su nombre.

Además, La sociedad de la nieve -película del director español J. A. Bayona, cuya trama se centra en la tragedia aérea de la cordillera de los Andes en 1972– logró hacerse de un lugar entre las postuladas a Mejor filme en idioma extranjero.

La gala de los BAFTA 2024 se celebrará el domingo, 18 de febrero, y contará con la animación de David Tennant, actor reconocido por interpretar al decimocuarto Doctor Who.

NOMINACIONES

Mejor película

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Película británica destacada

All of Us Strangers

How to Have Sex

Napoleon

The Old Oak

Poor Things

Rye Lane

Saltburn

Scrapper

Wonka

The Zone of Interest

Debut destacado de un escritor británico, director o productor

Blue Bag Life – Lisa Selby (directora), Rebecca Lloyd-Evans (directora, productora), Alex Fry (productor)

Bobi Wine: The People’s President – Christopher Sharp (director) [también dirigida por Moses Bwayo]

Earth Mama – Savanah Leaf (escritora, directora, productora), Shirley O’Connor (productora), Medb Riordan (productora)

How to Have Sex – Molly Manning Walker (escritora, directora)

Is There Anybody Out There? – Ella Glendining (directora)

Mejor película en idioma extranjero

20 Days in Mariupol

Anatomy of a Fall

Past Lives

Society of the Snow (La sociedad de la nieve)

The Zone of Interest

Mejor documental

20 Days in Mariupol

American Symphony

Beyond Utopia

Still: A Michael J Fox Movie

Wham!

Mejor película animada

The Boy and the Heron

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Mejor director

Andrew Haigh, All of Us Strangers

Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall

Alexander Payne, The Holdovers

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

Mejor guión original

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Maestro

Past Lives

Mejor guión adaptado

All of Us Strangers

American Fiction

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Mejor actriz protagonista

Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Vivian Oparah, Rye Lane

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Mejor actor protagonista

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Barry Keoghan, Saltburn

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Teo Yoo, Past Lives

Mejor actriz de reparto

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Claire Foy, All of Us Strangers

Sandra Hüller, The Zone of Interest

Rosamund Pike, Saltburn

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Mejor actor de reparto

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer

Jacob Elordi, Saltburn

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Paul Mescal, All of Us Strangers

Dominic Sessa, The Holdovers

Mejor reparto

All of Us Strangers

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

How to Have Sex

Killers of the Flower Moon

Mejor fotografía

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Mejor edición

Anatomy of a Fall

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Mejor diseño de vestuario

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Mejor maquillaje y peinado

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Mejor banda sonora original

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Saltburn

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Mejor diseño de producción

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Mejor sonido

Ferrari

Maestro

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest

Mejores efectos especiales

The Creator

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

Poor Things

Mejor cortometraje animado británico

Crab Day

Visible Mending

Wild Summon

Mejor cortometraje británico

Festival of Slaps

Gorka

Jellyfish and Lobster

Such a Lovely Day

Yellow

Premio a la estrella en ascenso (votado por el público)

Phoebe Dynevor

Ayo Edebiri

Jacob Elordi

Mia McKenna-Bruce

Sophie Wilde