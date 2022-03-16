VIDEO RELACIONADO - Cortometraje chileno “Bestia” es nominado a los premios Oscar 2022 (03:37)
(CNN en Español) – A días de la premiación de la Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas, que será transmitida en vivo por CNN Chile el próximo 27 de marzo a las 21:00, el público busca conocer la lista completa de cintas nominadas a la edición 94 de los Premios Oscar.

Entre algunos datos, The Power of the Dog, protagonizada por Benedict Cumberbatch y disponible en Netflix, lidera la lista con 12 nominaciones. En tanto, la actriz Ariana DeBose, que interpreta a Anita en la versión actualizada de West Side Story, consiguió una nominación como actriz de reparto para los Oscar de 2022. DeBose asumió el papel que Rita Moreno realizó en la versión original de 1961, cuando la nacida en Puerto Rico se convirtió en la primera actriz latina en conseguir un premio de la Academia.

Esta es la lista completa de filmes nominados, cada una con enlaces a sus respectivos trailers:

Mejor película

Mejor director

  • Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
  • Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car
  • Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
  • Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
  • Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Mejor actriz

Mejor actor

  • Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
  • Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
  • Andrew Garfield, tick, tick… BOOM! (Lin-Manuel Miranda)
  • Will Smith, King Richard
  • Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth (La tragedia de Macbeth, Joel Coen)

Mejor actriz de reparto

  • Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
  • Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
  • Judi Dench, Belfast
  • Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
  • AunJanue Ellis, King Richard

Mejor actor de reparto

  • Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
  • Troy Kotsur, Coda
  • Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog
  • J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos
  • Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Mejor diseño de vestuario

  • Cruella (Craig Gillespie)
  • Cyrano (Joe Wright)
  • Dune
  • Nightmare Alley
  • West Side Story

Mejor edición de sonido

  • Belfast
  • Dune
  • No Time To Die (Sin tiempo para morir, Cary Fukunaga)
  • The Power of the Dog
  • West Side Story

Mejor banda sonora

  • Don’t Look Up
  • Dune
  • Encanto (Byron Howard, Jared Bush)
  • Madres Paralelas
  • The Power of the Dog

Mejor guion adaptado

  • Coda
  • Drive My Car
  • Dune
  • The Lost Daughter
  • The Power of the Dog

Mejor guion original

Mejor película animada

Mejor canción original

  • “Be Alive”, de King Richard
  • “Dos Oruguitas”, de Encanto
  • “Down to Joy”, de Belfast
  • “No Time to Die”, de No Time to Die
  • “Somehow You Do”, de Four Good Days (Cuatro días más, Rodrigo García)

Mejor cortometraje animado

Mejor cortometraje

Mejor fotografía

  • Dune
  • Nightmare Alley
  • The Power of the Dog
  • The Tragedy of Macbeth
  • West Side Story

Mejor largometraje documental

  • Ascension (Ascensión, Jessica Kingdon)
  • Attica (Stanley Nelson, Traci A. Curry)
  • Flee 
  • Summer of Soul (O Cuando la Revolución No Pudo Ser Televisada, Questlove)
  • Wriding with Fire (Escribiendo con fuego, Rintu Thomas, Sushmit Ghosh)

Mejor documental corto

Mejor montaje

  • Don’t Look Up
  • Dune
  • King Richard
  • The Power of the Dog
  • tick, tick… BOOM!

Mejor película internacional

Mejor maquillaje y peluquería

Mejor diseño de producción

  • Dune
  • Nightmare Alley
  • The Power of the Dog
  • The Tragedy of Macbeth
  • West Side Story

Mejores efectos visuales

