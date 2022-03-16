(CNN en Español) – A días de la premiación de la Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas, que será transmitida en vivo por CNN Chile el próximo 27 de marzo a las 21:00, el público busca conocer la lista completa de cintas nominadas a la edición 94 de los Premios Oscar.

Entre algunos datos, The Power of the Dog, protagonizada por Benedict Cumberbatch y disponible en Netflix, lidera la lista con 12 nominaciones. En tanto, la actriz Ariana DeBose, que interpreta a Anita en la versión actualizada de West Side Story, consiguió una nominación como actriz de reparto para los Oscar de 2022. DeBose asumió el papel que Rita Moreno realizó en la versión original de 1961, cuando la nacida en Puerto Rico se convirtió en la primera actriz latina en conseguir un premio de la Academia.

Esta es la lista completa de filmes nominados, cada una con enlaces a sus respectivos trailers:

Mejor película

Mejor director

Kenneth Branagh , Belfast

, Belfast Ryusuke Hamaguchi , Drive My Car

, Drive My Car Paul Thomas Anderson , Licorice Pizza

, Licorice Pizza Jane Campion , The Power of the Dog

, The Power of the Dog Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Mejor actriz

Mejor actor

Javier Bardem , Being the Ricardos

, Being the Ricardos Benedict Cumberbatch , The Power of the Dog

, The Power of the Dog Andrew Garfield , tick, tick… BOOM! (Lin-Manuel Miranda)

, tick, tick… BOOM! (Lin-Manuel Miranda) Will Smith , King Richard

, King Richard Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth (La tragedia de Macbeth, Joel Coen)

Mejor actriz de reparto

Jessie Buckley , The Lost Daughter

, The Lost Daughter Ariana DeBose , West Side Story

, West Side Story Judi Dench , Belfast

, Belfast Kirsten Dunst , The Power of the Dog

, The Power of the Dog AunJanue Ellis, King Richard

Mejor actor de reparto

Ciarán Hinds , Belfast

, Belfast Troy Kotsur , Coda

, Coda Jesse Plemons , The Power of the Dog

, The Power of the Dog J.K. Simmons , Being the Ricardos

, Being the Ricardos Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Mejor diseño de vestuario

Cruella (Craig Gillespie)

(Craig Gillespie) Cyrano (Joe Wright)

(Joe Wright) Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Mejor edición de sonido

Belfast

Dune

No Time To Die (Sin tiempo para morir, Cary Fukunaga)

(Sin tiempo para morir, Cary Fukunaga) The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Mejor banda sonora

Don’t Look Up

Dune

Encanto (Byron Howard, Jared Bush)

(Byron Howard, Jared Bush) Madres Paralelas

The Power of the Dog

Mejor guion adaptado

Coda

Drive My Car

Dune

The Lost Daughter

The Power of the Dog

Mejor guion original

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

The Worst Person in the World (La peor persona del mundo, Joachim Trier)

Mejor película animada

Mejor canción original

“Be Alive” , de King Richard

, de King Richard “Dos Oruguitas” , de Encanto

, de Encanto “Down to Joy” , de Belfast

, de Belfast “No Time to Die” , de No Time to Die

, de No Time to Die “Somehow You Do”, de Four Good Days (Cuatro días más, Rodrigo García)

Mejor cortometraje animado

Mejor cortometraje

Mejor fotografía

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Mejor largometraje documental

Mejor documental corto

Mejor montaje

Don’t Look Up

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

tick, tick… BOOM!

Mejor película internacional

Drive My Car

Flee

Fue la mano de Dios (Paolo Sorrentino)

(Paolo Sorrentino) Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Pawo Choyning Dorji)

(Pawo Choyning Dorji) The Worst Person in the World

Mejor maquillaje y peluquería

Coming 2 America (Un príncipe en Nueva York 2, Craig Brewer)

(Un príncipe en Nueva York 2, Craig Brewer) Cruella

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci (La Casa Gucci, Ridley Scott)

Mejor diseño de producción

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Mejores efectos visuales