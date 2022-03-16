VIDEO RELACIONADO - Cortometraje chileno “Bestia” es nominado a los premios Oscar 2022 (03:37)
(CNN en Español) – A días de la premiación de la Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas, que será transmitida en vivo por CNN Chile el próximo 27 de marzo a las 21:00, el público busca conocer la lista completa de cintas nominadas a la edición 94 de los Premios Oscar.
Entre algunos datos, The Power of the Dog, protagonizada por Benedict Cumberbatch y disponible en Netflix, lidera la lista con 12 nominaciones. En tanto, la actriz Ariana DeBose, que interpreta a Anita en la versión actualizada de West Side Story, consiguió una nominación como actriz de reparto para los Oscar de 2022. DeBose asumió el papel que Rita Moreno realizó en la versión original de 1961, cuando la nacida en Puerto Rico se convirtió en la primera actriz latina en conseguir un premio de la Academia.
Esta es la lista completa de filmes nominados, cada una con enlaces a sus respectivos trailers:
Mejor película
- Belfast (Kenneth Branagh)
- Coda (Los sonidos del silencio, Sian Heder)
- Don’t Look Up (No mires arriba, Adam McKay)
- Drive My Car (Ryusuke Hamaguchi)
- Dune (Duna, Denis Villeneuve)
- King Richard (Rey Richard: Una familia ganadora, Reinaldo Marcus Green)
- Licorice Pizza (Paul Thomas Anderson)
- Nightmare Alley (El callejón de las almas perdidas, Guillermo del Toro)
- The Power of the Dog (El poder del perro, Jane Campion)
- West Side Story (Amor sin barreras, Steven Spielberg)
Mejor director
- Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
- Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car
- Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
- Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
- Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Mejor actriz
- Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye (Los ojos de Tammy Faye, Michael Showalter)
- Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter (La hija oscura, Maggie Gyllenhaal)
- Penélope Cruz, Madres Paralelas (Pedro Almodóvar)
- Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos (Aaron Sorkin)
- Kristen Stewart, Spencer (Pablo Larraín)
Mejor actor
- Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
- Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
- Andrew Garfield, tick, tick… BOOM! (Lin-Manuel Miranda)
- Will Smith, King Richard
- Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth (La tragedia de Macbeth, Joel Coen)
Mejor actriz de reparto
- Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
- Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
- Judi Dench, Belfast
- Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
- AunJanue Ellis, King Richard
Mejor actor de reparto
- Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
- Troy Kotsur, Coda
- Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog
- J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos
- Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Mejor diseño de vestuario
Mejor edición de sonido
- Belfast
- Dune
- No Time To Die (Sin tiempo para morir, Cary Fukunaga)
- The Power of the Dog
- West Side Story
Mejor banda sonora
- Don’t Look Up
- Dune
- Encanto (Byron Howard, Jared Bush)
- Madres Paralelas
- The Power of the Dog
Mejor guion adaptado
- Coda
- Drive My Car
- Dune
- The Lost Daughter
- The Power of the Dog
Mejor guion original
- Belfast
- Don’t Look Up
- King Richard
- Licorice Pizza
- The Worst Person in the World (La peor persona del mundo, Joachim Trier)
Mejor película animada
- Encanto
- Luca (Enrico Casarosa)
- Flee (Jonas Poher Rasmussen)
- The Mitchells vs. the Machines (La Familia Mitchell vs. Las Máquinas, Michael Rianda)
- Raya and the Last Dragon (Raya y el último dragón, Carlos López Estrada, Don Hall)
Mejor canción original
- “Be Alive”, de King Richard
- “Dos Oruguitas”, de Encanto
- “Down to Joy”, de Belfast
- “No Time to Die”, de No Time to Die
- “Somehow You Do”, de Four Good Days (Cuatro días más, Rodrigo García)
Mejor cortometraje animado
- Affairs of the Art (Asuntos del arte, Joanna Quinn)
- Bestia (Hugo Covarrubias)
- Boxballet (Anton Dyakov)
- Robin Robin (Dan Ojari, Michael Please)
- The Windshield Wiper (El limpiaparabrisas, Alberto Mielgo)
Mejor cortometraje
- Ala Kachuu — Take and Run (Maria Brendle)
- The Dress (Tadeusz Lysiak)
- The Long Goodbye (Aneil Karia)
- On My Mind (Martin Strange-Hansen)
- Please Hold (Kristen Dávila)
Mejor fotografía
- Dune
- Nightmare Alley
- The Power of the Dog
- The Tragedy of Macbeth
- West Side Story
Mejor largometraje documental
- Ascension (Ascensión, Jessica Kingdon)
- Attica (Stanley Nelson, Traci A. Curry)
- Flee
- Summer of Soul (O Cuando la Revolución No Pudo Ser Televisada, Questlove)
- Wriding with Fire (Escribiendo con fuego, Rintu Thomas, Sushmit Ghosh)
Mejor documental corto
- Audible (Matthew Ogens)
- Lead Me Home (Enséñame el camino a casa, Pedro Kos, Jon Shenk)
- The Queen of Basketball (Ben Proudfoot)
- Three Songs for Benazir (Elizabeth Mirzaei, Gulistan Mirzaei)
- When We Were Bullies (Jay Rosenblatt)
Mejor montaje
- Don’t Look Up
- Dune
- King Richard
- The Power of the Dog
- tick, tick… BOOM!
Mejor película internacional
- Drive My Car
- Flee
- Fue la mano de Dios (Paolo Sorrentino)
- Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Pawo Choyning Dorji)
- The Worst Person in the World
Mejor maquillaje y peluquería
- Coming 2 America (Un príncipe en Nueva York 2, Craig Brewer)
- Cruella
- Dune
- The Eyes of Tammy Faye
- House of Gucci (La Casa Gucci, Ridley Scott)
Mejor diseño de producción
- Dune
- Nightmare Alley
- The Power of the Dog
- The Tragedy of Macbeth
- West Side Story
Mejores efectos visuales
- Dune
- Free Guy
- No Time to Die
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (Shang-Chi y la leyenda de los Diez Anillos, Destin Daniel Cretton)
- Spider-Man: No Way Home (Spider-Man: Sin camino a casa, Jon Watts)
Deja tu comentario