“Descansa en paz, EVH. Uno de los músicos más grandes, más creativos y verdaderamente visionarios de todos los tiempos. Un titan sin paralelo en los anales del rock n’ roll. Te agradecemos desde lo más profundos de nuestros corazones por cada espectacular nota“.

Con esas palabras Tom Morello despidió a su colega Eddie Van Halen, el guitarrista y uno de los fundadores de la banda Van Halen, formada en 1972, y que murió este martes a los 65 años de un cáncer a la garganta.

Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, el verdadero nombre del músico, inspiró a millones de jóvenes a lo largo del mundo con su pirotécnica guitarra, con la que iluminaba los escenarios en los que se subió a lo largo de casi 50 años de carrera.

Jump, Panama, Hot for teacher, Why can’t this be loved, Right Now, Dreams y Runnin’ with de devil son algunos de los clásicos incombustibles que Van Halen entregó a lo largo de su carrera.

El hijo de Eddie, Wolf van Halen, también compartió unas palabras por su padre: “no puedo creer que vaya a escribir esto, pero mi padre Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, perdió su larga y ardua batalla con el cáncer de garganta esta mañana”.

“Él fue el mejor padre que pude pedir. Cada momento que compartí junto a él sobre y bajo los escenarios fue un regalo. Mi corazón está roto y no creo que me recupere de esta pérdida. Te amo mucho, pa“, concluyó.

En tanto que Gene Simmons, el líder de la también legendaria banda Kiss, comentó que “mi corazón está roto. Eddie no fue solo el Dios de la guitarra, también fue un alma hermosa. ¡Descansa en paz, Eddie!“.

My heart is broken. Eddie was not only a Guitar God, but a genuinely beautiful soul. Rest in peace, Eddie! …Eddie Van Halen Dead at 65 from Cancer https://t.co/gITtcndQVv — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) October 6, 2020

Incluso el youtuber español ShaunTrack se conmocionó con la noticia y comentó “joder. Acaba de fallecer Van Halen. Maldito cáncer. Descanse en paz por los siglos de los siglos“.

Joder! Acaba de fallecer Van Halen… Maldito cancer. Descanse en paz por los siglos de los siglos. — ShaunTrack (@ShaunTrack) October 6, 2020

Pero ellos no son los únicos músicos que le dedicaron emotivas palabras de despedida. Acá algunos de los mensajes que para Eddie van Halen.

Oh man, I just heard about Eddie. Fucking hell. I hope Wolfgang and Alex and the rest of his family are doing OK. The greatest of all time has left the building. RIP EVH. — Scott Ian (@Scott_Ian) October 6, 2020

I just heard about Eddie Van Halen and I feel terrible about it. Eddie was such a great guitarist and I remember how big Van Halen was, especially here in L.A. Love and Mercy to Eddie’s family & friends. pic.twitter.com/PY8fyrx1Lu — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) October 6, 2020

Oh NO! Speechless. A trailblazer and someone who always gave everything to his music. A good soul. I remember first seeing him playing at the Starwood in 1976 and he WAS Eddie Van Halen. So shocked and sad. My condolences to Wolfie and the family. https://t.co/ExAWzFAEYJ — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) October 6, 2020

RIP Eddie Van Halen pic.twitter.com/K2Lq9SouFQ — rage against the machine (@RATM) October 6, 2020

Oh man, bless his beautiful creative heart. I love you Eddie Van Halen, an LA boy, a true rocker. I hope you jam with Jimi tonight. Break through to the other side my brother. ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/XpcTlPJq9A — Flea (@flea333) October 6, 2020

So sad to hear this https://t.co/pawDmmLYCE — Tommy Thayer (@tommy_thayer) October 6, 2020

RIP @eddievanhalen – peace love n prayers to your family @WolfVanHalen @Wolfiesmom and fans whilrlwild! A huge loss to the music world! https://t.co/ZRP0DveWEY — Living Colour (@LivingColour) October 6, 2020

The world lost an icon, innovator, showman, virtuoso, master songwriter and perhaps one of the biggest inspirations ever to learn how to play guitar. Heartbroken to hear of Eddie Van Halen’s passing. Our love, condolences and best wishes to his his family, friends and fans. #RIP pic.twitter.com/pGhPUXRzyb — Nickelback (@Nickelback) October 6, 2020