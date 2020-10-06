“Descansa en paz, EVH. Uno de los músicos más grandes, más creativos y verdaderamente visionarios de todos los tiempos. Un titan sin paralelo en los anales del rock n’ roll. Te agradecemos desde lo más profundos de nuestros corazones por cada espectacular nota“.

Con esas palabras Tom Morello despidió a su colega Eddie Van Halen, el guitarrista y uno de los fundadores de la banda Van Halen, formada en 1972, y que murió este martes a los 65 años de un cáncer a la garganta.

Lee también: El legendario guitarrista Eddie Van Halen ha muerto

Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, el verdadero nombre del músico, inspiró a millones de jóvenes a lo largo del mundo con su pirotécnica guitarra, con la que iluminaba los escenarios en los que se subió a lo largo de casi 50 años de carrera.

Jump, Panama, Hot for teacher, Why can’t this be loved, Right Now, Dreams y Runnin’ with de devil son algunos de los clásicos incombustibles que Van Halen entregó a lo largo de su carrera.

El hijo de Eddie, Wolf van Halen, también compartió unas palabras por su padre: “no puedo creer que vaya a escribir esto, pero mi padre Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, perdió su larga y ardua batalla con el cáncer de garganta esta mañana”.

“Él fue el mejor padre que pude pedir. Cada momento que compartí junto a él sobre y bajo los escenarios fue un regalo. Mi corazón está roto y no creo que me recupere de esta pérdida. Te amo mucho, pa“, concluyó.

En tanto que Gene Simmons, el líder de la también legendaria banda Kiss, comentó que “mi corazón está roto. Eddie no fue solo el Dios de la guitarra, también fue un alma hermosa. ¡Descansa en paz, Eddie!“.

Incluso el youtuber español ShaunTrack se conmocionó con la noticia y comentó “joder. Acaba de fallecer Van Halen. Maldito cáncer. Descanse en paz por los siglos de los siglos“.

Pero ellos no son los únicos músicos que le dedicaron emotivas palabras de despedida. Acá algunos de los mensajes que para Eddie van Halen.

Tags:

Deja tu comentario

Destacamos

11 de septiembre de 1980, el día que se aprobó la Constitución de Pinochet