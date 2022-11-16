(CNN) – Bad Bunny volvió a brillar este martes en las nominaciones a los Premios Grammy, en categorías en las que habitualmente compiten solo artistas de habla inglesa como Álbum del año y Mejor interpretación pop solo del año.
Adele, Lizzo, Harry Styles y Taylor Swift destacaron también en las nominaciones a los Grammy que anunció la Academia Nacional de Artes y Ciencias de la Grabación y que se entregarán el 5 de febrero de 2023 en Los Ángeles.
Esta edición de los premios, la número 65, llega con cinco nuevas categorías, entre ellas la de Compositor del año y Mejor interpretación de música alternativa. Aquí te decimos quiénes son los nominados a los Grammy en las principales categorías.
Grabación del año
- Don’t Shut Me Down, Abba.
- Easy on Me, Adele.
- Break My Soul, Beyoncé.
- Good Morning Gorgeous, Mary J. Blige.
- You and Me on the Rock, Brandi Carlile featuring Lucius.
- Woman, Doja Cat.
- Bad Habit, Steve Lacy.
- The Heart Part 5, Kendrick Lamar.
- About Damn Time, Lizzo.
- As It Was, Harry Styles.
Canción del año
- Abcdefu, Sara Davis, Gayle and Dave Pittenger (interpretada por Gayle).
- About Damn Time, Melissa “Lizzo” Jefferson, Eric Frederic, Blake Slatkin y Theron Makiel Thomas (Lizzo).
- All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film), Liz Rose y Taylor Swift (Taylor Swift).
- As It Was, Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon y Harry Styles (Harry Styles).
- Bad Habit, Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Fousheé, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby & Steve Lacy (Steve Lacy).
- Break My Soul, Beyoncé, S. Carter, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant y Christopher A. Stewart (Beyoncé).
- Easy on Me, Adele Adkins y Greg Kurstin (Adele).
- God Did, Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts and Nicholas Warwar (DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy).
- The Heart Part 5, Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar y Matt Schaeffer (Kendrick Lamar).
- Just Like That, Bonnie Raitt (Bonnie Raitt).
Album del año
- Voyage, Abba.
- 30, Adele.
- Un Verano Sin Ti, Bad Bunny.
- Renaissance, Beyoncé.
- Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe), Mary J. Blige.
- In These Silent Days, Brandi Carlile.
- Music of the Spheres, Coldplay.
- Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar.
- Special, Lizzo.
- Harry’s House, Harry Styles.
Mejor artista nuevo
- Anitta.
- Omar Apollo.
- Domi & JD Beck.
- Muni Long.
- Samara Joy.
- Latto.
- Maneskin.
- Tobe Nwigwe.
- Molly Tuttle.
- Wet Leg.
Mejor interpretación pop solista
- Easy on Me, Adele.
- Moscow Mule, Bad Bunny.
- Woman, Doja Cat.
- Bad Habit, Steve Lacy.
- About Damn Time, Lizzo.
- As It Was, Harry Styles.
Mejor interpretación de dúo o grupo pop
- Don’t Shut Me Down, Abba.
- Bam Bam, Camila Cabello featuring Ed Sheeran.
- My Universe, Coldplay and BTS.
- I Like You (A Happier Song), Post Malone and Doja Cat.
- Unholy, Sam Smith and Kim Petras.
Mejor álbum pop vocal tradicional
- Higher, Michael Bublé.
- When Christmas Comes Around…, Kelly Clarkson.
- I Dream of Christmas (Extended), Norah Jones.
- Evergreen, Pentatonix.
- Thank You, Diana Ross.
Mejor álbum pop local
- Voyage, Abba.
- 30, Adele.
- Music of the Spheres, Coldplay.
- Special, Lizzo.
- Harry’s House, Harry Styles.
Mejor grabación dance/electrónica
- Break My Soul, Beyoncé.
- Rosewood, Bonobo.
- Don’t Forget My Love, Diplo y Miguel.
- I’m Good (Blue), David Guetta y Bebe Rexha.
- Intimidated, Kaytranada featuring H.E.R..
- On My Knees, Rüfüs du Sol.
Mejor álbum musical dance/electrónica
- “Renaissance”, Beyoncé
- “Fragments”, Bonobo
- “Diplo”, Diplo
- “The Last Goodbye”, Odesza
- “Surrender”, Rüfüs du Sol
Mejor álbum de rap
- “God Did”, DJ Khaled
- “I Never Liked You”, Future
- “Come Home the Kids Miss You”, Jack Harlow
- “Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers”, Kendrick Lamar
- “It’s Almost Dry”, Pusha T
Mejor interpretación de rap
- “God Did”, DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend y Fridayy “Vegas,” Doja Cat
- “Pushin P”, Gunna y Future featuring Young Thug
- “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)”, Hitkidd y Glorilla
- “The Heart Part 5”, Kendrick Lamar
Mejor canción de rap
- “Churchill Downs”, Ace G, BEDRM, Matthew Samuels, Tahrence Brown, Rogét Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Jack Harlow y Jose Velazquez (Jack Harlow featuring Drake)
- “God Did”, Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts y Nicholas Warwar (DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend y Fridayy)
- “The Heart Part 5”, Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar y Matt Schaeffer (Kendrick Lamar)
- “Pushin P”, Lucas Depante, Nayvadius Wilburn, Sergio Kitchens, Wesley Tyler Glass y Jeffery Lamar Williams, (Gunna y Future featuring Young Thug)
- “Wait for U”, Tejiri Akpoghene, Floyd E. Bentley III, Jacob Canady, Isaac De Boni, Aubrey Graham, Israel Ayomide Fowobaje, Nayvadius Wilburn, Michael Mule, Oluwatoroti Oke y Temilade Openiyi (Future yDrake and Tems)
- “Aguilera”, Christina Aguilera
- “Pasieros”, Rubén Blades y Boca Livre
- “De Adentro Pa Afuera”, Camilo
- “Viajante”. Fonseca
- “Dharma+”, Sebastián Yatra
Mejor álbum de música urbana
- “Trap Cake, Vol. 2”, Rauw Alejandro
- “Un Verano Sin Ti”, Bad Bunny
- “Legendaddy”, Daddy Yankee
- “La 167”, Farruko
- “The Love & Sex Tape”, Maluma
Mejor álbum de música alternativa
- “We”, Arcade Fire
- “Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You”, Big Thief
- “Fossora”, Björk
- “Wet Leg”, Wet Leg
- “Cool It Down”, Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Mejor interpretación de R&B
- “Virgo’s Groove”, Beyoncé
- “Hurt Me So Good”, Jazmine Sullivan
- “Over”, Lucky Daye
- “Here With Me”, Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson .Paak
- “Hrs & Hrs”, Muni Long
Mejor canción de R&B
- “Cuff It”, Denisia “Blu June” Andrews, Beyoncé, Mary Christine Brockert, Brittany “Chi” Coney, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Morten Ristorp, Nile Rodgers y Raphael Saadiq (Beyoncé)
- “Good Morning Gorgeous”, Mary J. Blige, David Brown, Dernst Emile II, Gabriella Wilson and Tiara Thomas, songwriters (Mary J. Blige)
- “Hrs & Hrs,” Hamadi Aaabi, Dylan Graham, Priscilla Renea, Thaddis “Kuk” Harrell, Brandon John-Baptiste, Isaac Wriston y Justin Nathaniel Zim (Muni Long)
- “Hurt Me So Good”, Akeel Henry, Michael Holmes, Luca Mauti, Jazmine Sullivan y Elliott Trent (Jazmine Sullivan)
- “Please Don’t Walk Away”, PJ Morton (PJ Morton)
Mejor álbum de R&B
- “Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)”, Mary J. Blige
- “Breezy (Deluxe)”, Chris Brown
- “Black Radio III”, Robert Glasper
- “Candydrip”, Lucky Daye
- “Watch the Sun”, PJ Morton
Mejor interpretación solo de country
- “Heartfirst”, Kelsea Ballerini
- “Something in the Orange”, Zach Bryan
- “In His Arms”, Miranda Lambert
- “Circles Around This Town”, Maren Morris
- “Live Forever”, Willie Nelson
Mejor interpretación en dúo o grupo de country
- “Wishful Drinking”, Ingrid Andress y Sam Hunt
- “Midnight Rider’s Prayer”, Brothers Osborne
- “Outrunnin’ Your Memory”, Luke Combs y Miranda Lambert
- “Does He Love You — Revisited”, Reba McEntire y Dolly Parton
- “Never Wanted to Be That Girl”, Carly Pearce y Ashley McBryde
- “Going Where the Lonely Go”, Robert Plant y Alison Krauss
Mejor canción country
- “Circles Around This Town”, Ryan Hurd, Julia Michaels, Maren Morris y Jimmy Robbins (Maren Morris)
- “Doin’ This”, Luke Combs, Drew Parker y Robert Williford (Luke Combs)
- “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)”, Lori McKenna y Taylor Swift (Taylor Swift)
- “If I Was a Cowboy”, Jesse Frasure y Miranda Lambert (Miranda Lambert)
- “I’ll Love You Till The Day I Die”, Rodney Crowell y Chris Stapleton (Willie Nelson)
- “‘Til You Can’t”, Matt Rogers y Ben Stennis (Cody Johnson)
Mejor álbum de country
- “Growin’ Up”, Luke Combs
- “Palomino”, Miranda Lambert
- “Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville”, Ashley McBryde
- “Humble Quest”, Maren Morris
- “A Beautiful Time,” Willie Nelson
Mejor interpretación de rock
- “So Happy It Hurts”, Bryan Adams
- “Old Man”, Beck
- “Wild Child”, The Black Keys
- “Broken Horses”, Brandi Carlie
- “Crawl!”, Idles
- “Patent Number 9”, Ozzy Osbourne featureing Jeff Beck
- “Holiday”, Turnstile
Mejor canción de rock
- “Black Summer”, Flea, John Frusciante, Anthony Kiedis y Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers)
- “Blackout”, Brady Ebert, Daniel Fang, Franz Lyons, Pat McCrory y Brendan Yates (Turnstile)
- “Broken Horses”, Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth y Tim Hanseroth (Brandi Carlile)
- “Harmonia’s Dream”, Robbie Bennett y Adam Granduciel (The War on Drugs)
- “Patient Number 9” John Osbourne, Chad Smith, Ali Tamposi, Robert Trujillo y Andrew Wotman (Ozzy Osbourne featuring Jeff Beck)
Mejor álbum de rock
- “Dropout Boogie”, The Black Keys
- “The Boy Named If”, Elvis Costello & the Imposters
- “Crawler”, Idles
- “Mainstream Sellout”, Machine Gun Kelly
- “Patient Number 9”, Ozzy Osbourne
- “Lucifer on the Sofa”, Spoon
Mejor álbum de comedia
- “The Closer”, Dave Chappelle
- “Comedy Monster”, Jim Gaffigan
- “A Little Brains, A Little Talent”, Randy Rainbow
- “Sorry”, Louis CK
- “We All Scream”, Patton Oswalt
Mejor compilación para un medio visual
- “Elvis”, varios artistas
- “Encanto”, varios artistas
- “Stranger Things: Soundtrack From the Netflix Series, Season 4 (Vol 2)”, varios artistas
- “Top Gun: Maverick”, Harold Faltermeyer, Lady Gaga, Hans Zimmer y Lorne Balfe
- “West Side Story”, varios artistas
En los Grammy 2022, Jon Batiste, que llegó como el máximo nominado, se coronó como el rey al llevarse a casa cinco gramófonos dorados. Le siguió Silk Sonic que arrasó en las cuatro categorías en las que estuvo nominado. Olivia Rodrigo y Foo Fighters se quedaron con tres Grammy cada uno. Puedes ver los resultados de esa edición aquí.
