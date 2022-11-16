(CNN) – Bad Bunny volvió a brillar este martes en las nominaciones a los Premios Grammy, en categorías en las que habitualmente compiten solo artistas de habla inglesa como Álbum del año y Mejor interpretación pop solo del año.

Adele, Lizzo, Harry Styles y Taylor Swift destacaron también en las nominaciones a los Grammy que anunció la Academia Nacional de Artes y Ciencias de la Grabación y que se entregarán el 5 de febrero de 2023 en Los Ángeles.

Esta edición de los premios, la número 65, llega con cinco nuevas categorías, entre ellas la de Compositor del año y Mejor interpretación de música alternativa. Aquí te decimos quiénes son los nominados a los Grammy en las principales categorías.

Grabación del año

  • Don’t Shut Me Down, Abba.
  • Easy on Me, Adele.
  • Break My Soul, Beyoncé.
  • Good Morning Gorgeous, Mary J. Blige.
  • You and Me on the Rock, Brandi Carlile featuring Lucius.
  • Woman, Doja Cat.
  • Bad Habit, Steve Lacy.
  • The Heart Part 5, Kendrick Lamar.
  • About Damn Time, Lizzo.
  • As It Was, Harry Styles.

Canción del año

  • Abcdefu, Sara Davis, Gayle and Dave Pittenger (interpretada por Gayle).
  • About Damn Time, Melissa “Lizzo” Jefferson, Eric Frederic, Blake Slatkin y Theron Makiel Thomas (Lizzo).
  • All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film), Liz Rose y Taylor Swift (Taylor Swift).
  • As It Was, Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon y Harry Styles (Harry Styles).
  • Bad Habit, Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Fousheé, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby & Steve Lacy (Steve Lacy).
  • Break My Soul, Beyoncé, S. Carter, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant y Christopher A. Stewart (Beyoncé).
  • Easy on Me, Adele Adkins y Greg Kurstin (Adele).
  • God Did, Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts and Nicholas Warwar (DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy).
  • The Heart Part 5, Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar y Matt Schaeffer (Kendrick Lamar).
  • Just Like That, Bonnie Raitt (Bonnie Raitt).

Album del año

  • Voyage, Abba.
  • 30, Adele.
  • Un Verano Sin Ti, Bad Bunny.
  • Renaissance, Beyoncé.
  • Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe), Mary J. Blige.
  • In These Silent Days, Brandi Carlile.
  • Music of the Spheres, Coldplay.
  • Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar.
  • Special, Lizzo.
  • Harry’s House, Harry Styles.

Mejor artista nuevo

  • Anitta.
  • Omar Apollo.
  • Domi & JD Beck.
  • Muni Long.
  • Samara Joy.
  • Latto.
  • Maneskin.
  • Tobe Nwigwe.
  • Molly Tuttle.
  • Wet Leg.

Mejor interpretación pop solista

  • Easy on Me, Adele.
  • Moscow Mule, Bad Bunny.
  • Woman, Doja Cat.
  • Bad Habit, Steve Lacy.
  • About Damn Time, Lizzo.
  • As It Was, Harry Styles.

Mejor interpretación de dúo o grupo pop

  • Don’t Shut Me Down, Abba.
  • Bam Bam, Camila Cabello featuring Ed Sheeran.
  • My Universe, Coldplay and BTS.
  • I Like You (A Happier Song), Post Malone and Doja Cat.
  • Unholy, Sam Smith and Kim Petras.

Mejor álbum pop vocal tradicional

  • Higher, Michael Bublé.
  • When Christmas Comes Around…, Kelly Clarkson.
  • I Dream of Christmas (Extended), Norah Jones.
  • Evergreen, Pentatonix.
  • Thank You, Diana Ross.

Mejor álbum pop local

  • Voyage, Abba.
  • 30, Adele.
  • Music of the Spheres, Coldplay.
  • Special, Lizzo.
  • Harry’s House, Harry Styles.

Mejor grabación dance/electrónica

  • Break My Soul, Beyoncé.
  • Rosewood, Bonobo.
  • Don’t Forget My Love, Diplo y Miguel.
  • I’m Good (Blue), David Guetta y Bebe Rexha.
  • Intimidated, Kaytranada featuring H.E.R..
  • On My Knees, Rüfüs du Sol.

Mejor álbum musical dance/electrónica

  • “Renaissance”, Beyoncé
  • “Fragments”, Bonobo
  • “Diplo”, Diplo
  • “The Last Goodbye”, Odesza
  • “Surrender”, Rüfüs du Sol

Mejor álbum de rap

  • “God Did”, DJ Khaled
  • “I Never Liked You”, Future
  • “Come Home the Kids Miss You”, Jack Harlow
  • “Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers”, Kendrick Lamar
  • “It’s Almost Dry”, Pusha T

Mejor interpretación de rap

  • “God Did”, DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend y Fridayy “Vegas,” Doja Cat
  • “Pushin P”, Gunna y Future featuring Young Thug
  • “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)”, Hitkidd y Glorilla
  • “The Heart Part 5”, Kendrick Lamar

Mejor canción de rap

  • “Churchill Downs”, Ace G, BEDRM, Matthew Samuels, Tahrence Brown, Rogét Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Jack Harlow y Jose Velazquez (Jack Harlow featuring Drake)
  • “God Did”, Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts y Nicholas Warwar (DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend y Fridayy)
  • “The Heart Part 5”, Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar y Matt Schaeffer (Kendrick Lamar)
  • “Pushin P”, Lucas Depante, Nayvadius Wilburn, Sergio Kitchens, Wesley Tyler Glass y Jeffery Lamar Williams, (Gunna y Future featuring Young Thug)
  • “Wait for U”, Tejiri Akpoghene, Floyd E. Bentley III, Jacob Canady, Isaac De Boni, Aubrey Graham, Israel Ayomide Fowobaje, Nayvadius Wilburn, Michael Mule, Oluwatoroti Oke y Temilade Openiyi (Future yDrake and Tems)
  • Christina Aguilera dice que su hija pone música en español cuando van en el auto 1:09
  • “Aguilera”, Christina Aguilera
  • “Pasieros”, Rubén Blades y Boca Livre
  • “De Adentro Pa Afuera”, Camilo
  • “Viajante”. Fonseca
  • “Dharma+”, Sebastián Yatra

Mejor álbum de música urbana

  • “Trap Cake, Vol. 2”, Rauw Alejandro
  • “Un Verano Sin Ti”, Bad Bunny
  • “Legendaddy”, Daddy Yankee
  • “La 167”, Farruko
  • “The Love & Sex Tape”, Maluma

Mejor álbum de música alternativa

  • “We”, Arcade Fire
  • “Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You”, Big Thief
  • “Fossora”, Björk
  • “Wet Leg”, Wet Leg
  • “Cool It Down”, Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Mejor interpretación de R&B

  • “Virgo’s Groove”, Beyoncé
  • “Hurt Me So Good”, Jazmine Sullivan
  • “Over”, Lucky Daye
  • “Here With Me”, Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson .Paak
  • “Hrs & Hrs”, Muni Long

Mejor canción de R&B

  • “Cuff It”, Denisia “Blu June” Andrews, Beyoncé, Mary Christine Brockert, Brittany “Chi” Coney, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Morten Ristorp, Nile Rodgers y Raphael Saadiq (Beyoncé)
  • “Good Morning Gorgeous”, Mary J. Blige, David Brown, Dernst Emile II, Gabriella Wilson and Tiara Thomas, songwriters (Mary J. Blige)
  • “Hrs & Hrs,” Hamadi Aaabi, Dylan Graham, Priscilla Renea, Thaddis “Kuk” Harrell, Brandon John-Baptiste, Isaac Wriston y Justin Nathaniel Zim (Muni Long)
  • “Hurt Me So Good”, Akeel Henry, Michael Holmes, Luca Mauti, Jazmine Sullivan y Elliott Trent (Jazmine Sullivan)
  • “Please Don’t Walk Away”, PJ Morton (PJ Morton)

Mejor álbum de R&B

  • “Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)”, Mary J. Blige
  • “Breezy (Deluxe)”, Chris Brown
  • “Black Radio III”, Robert Glasper
  • “Candydrip”, Lucky Daye
  • “Watch the Sun”, PJ Morton

Mejor interpretación solo de country

  • “Heartfirst”, Kelsea Ballerini
  • “Something in the Orange”, Zach Bryan
  • “In His Arms”, Miranda Lambert
  • “Circles Around This Town”, Maren Morris
  • “Live Forever”, Willie Nelson

Mejor interpretación en dúo o grupo de country

  • “Wishful Drinking”, Ingrid Andress y Sam Hunt
  • “Midnight Rider’s Prayer”, Brothers Osborne
  • “Outrunnin’ Your Memory”, Luke Combs y Miranda Lambert
  • “Does He Love You — Revisited”, Reba McEntire y Dolly Parton
  • “Never Wanted to Be That Girl”, Carly Pearce y Ashley McBryde
  • “Going Where the Lonely Go”, Robert Plant y Alison Krauss

Mejor canción country

  • “Circles Around This Town”, Ryan Hurd, Julia Michaels, Maren Morris y Jimmy Robbins (Maren Morris)
  • “Doin’ This”, Luke Combs, Drew Parker y Robert Williford (Luke Combs)
  • “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)”, Lori McKenna y Taylor Swift (Taylor Swift)
  • “If I Was a Cowboy”, Jesse Frasure y Miranda Lambert (Miranda Lambert)
  • “I’ll Love You Till The Day I Die”, Rodney Crowell y Chris Stapleton (Willie Nelson)
  • “‘Til You Can’t”, Matt Rogers y Ben Stennis (Cody Johnson)

Mejor álbum de country

  • “Growin’ Up”, Luke Combs
  • “Palomino”, Miranda Lambert
  • “Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville”, Ashley McBryde
  • “Humble Quest”, Maren Morris
  • “A Beautiful Time,” Willie Nelson

Mejor interpretación de rock

  • “So Happy It Hurts”, Bryan Adams
  • “Old Man”, Beck
  • “Wild Child”, The Black Keys
  • “Broken Horses”, Brandi Carlie
  • “Crawl!”, Idles
  • “Patent Number 9”, Ozzy Osbourne featureing Jeff Beck
  • “Holiday”, Turnstile

Mejor canción de rock

  • “Black Summer”, Flea, John Frusciante, Anthony Kiedis y Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers)
  • “Blackout”, Brady Ebert, Daniel Fang, Franz Lyons, Pat McCrory y Brendan Yates (Turnstile)
  • “Broken Horses”, Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth y Tim Hanseroth (Brandi Carlile)
  • “Harmonia’s Dream”, Robbie Bennett y Adam Granduciel (The War on Drugs)
  • “Patient Number 9” John Osbourne, Chad Smith, Ali Tamposi, Robert Trujillo y  Andrew Wotman (Ozzy Osbourne featuring Jeff Beck)

Mejor álbum de rock

  • “Dropout Boogie”, The Black Keys
  • “The Boy Named If”, Elvis Costello & the Imposters
  • “Crawler”, Idles
  • “Mainstream Sellout”, Machine Gun Kelly
  • “Patient Number 9”, Ozzy Osbourne
  • “Lucifer on the Sofa”, Spoon

Mejor álbum de comedia

  • “The Closer”, Dave Chappelle
  • “Comedy Monster”, Jim Gaffigan
  • “A Little Brains, A Little Talent”, Randy Rainbow
  • “Sorry”, Louis CK
  • “We All Scream”, Patton Oswalt

Mejor compilación para un medio visual

  • “Elvis”, varios artistas
  • “Encanto”,  varios artistas
  • “Stranger Things: Soundtrack From the Netflix Series, Season 4 (Vol 2)”, varios artistas
  • “Top Gun: Maverick”, Harold Faltermeyer, Lady Gaga, Hans Zimmer y Lorne Balfe
  • “West Side Story”, varios artistas

En los Grammy 2022, Jon Batiste, que llegó como el máximo nominado, se coronó como el rey al llevarse a casa cinco gramófonos dorados. Le siguió Silk Sonic que arrasó en las cuatro categorías en las que estuvo nominado. Olivia Rodrigo y Foo Fighters se quedaron con tres Grammy cada uno. Puedes ver los resultados de esa edición aquí.

