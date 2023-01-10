(CNN en Español) –Estos son los nominados a la 80ª edición de los Golden Globes 2023 (Globo de Oro).

El pasado 12 de diciembre, Mayan López y Selenis Leyva, dos de las estrellas de López vs. López, anunciaron la variedad de nominados para cine y televisión seleccionados por miembros de la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood (HFPA).

La candidata favorita a los Oscar The Banshees of Inisherin lideró las categorías cinematográficas con ocho nominaciones, incluida la de mejor película musical o de comedia. Está protagonizada por Colin Firth y Brendan Gleeson.

La ceremonia, que no se transmitió el año pasado debido a la controversia en torno a la HFPA, volverá a NBC el 10 de enero. El comediante Jerrod Carmichael será el anfitrión.

Televisión

Mejor Actuación de un Actor en una Serie de Televisión — Musical o Comedia

  • Donald Glover, Atlanta
  • Bill Hader, Barry
  • Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
  • Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
  • Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Mejor Actuación de una Actriz en una Serie de Televisión — Musical o Comedia

  • Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
  • Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
  • Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
  • Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
  • Jean Smart, Hacks

Mejor Actuación de un Actor en una Serie de Televisión

  • Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
  • Kevin Costner, Yellowstone
  • Diego Luna, Andor
  • Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
  • Adam Scott, Severance

Mejor Actuación de una Actriz en una Serie de Televisión

  • Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon
  • Laura Linney, Ozark
  • Imelda Staunton, The Crown
  • Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily
  • Zendaya, Euphoria

Mejor actuación de un actor en una serie limitada o película para televisión

  • Taron Egerton, Black Bird
  • Colin Firth, The Staircase
  • Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
  • Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
  • Sebastian Stan, Pam and Tommy

Mejor actuación de una actriz en una serie limitada o película para televisión

  • Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy
  • Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
  • Lily James, Pam and Tommy
  • Julia Roberts, Gaslit
  • Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Mejor serie de televisión dramática

  • Better Call Saul
  • The Crown
  • House of the Dragon
  • Ozark
  • Severance

Mejor serie limitada de televisión o película para televisión

  • Black Bird
  • Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
  • Pam and Tommy
  • The Dropout
  • The White Lotus: Sicily

Mejor actuación de una actriz en un papel secundario en una serie de televisión de comedia musical o drama

  • Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
  • Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
  • Julia Garner, Ozark
  • Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Mejor actuación de una actriz en un papel secundario en una serie, miniserie o película para televisión

  • Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
  • Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble
  • Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven
  • Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
  • Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

Mejor actuación de un actor en un papel secundario en una serie, miniserie o película para televisión

  • F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
  • Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient
  • Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
  • Richard Jenkins, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
  • Seth Rogen, Pam and Tommy

Mejor Serie de Televisión — Musical o Comedia

  • Abbott Elementary
  • The Bear
  • Hacks
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • Wednesday

Películas

Mejor Película — musical o comedia

  • Babylon
  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
  • Triangle of Sadness

Mejor Película — Drama

  • Avatar: The Way of Water
  • Elvis
  • The Fabelmans
  • TAR
  • Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor Película en lengua extranjera

  • RRR (India)
  • All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)
  • Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
  • Close (Belgium)
  • Decision to Leave (South Korea)

Mejor Guión

  • Todd Field, Tár
  • Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
  • Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • The Banshees of Inisherin, Martin McDonagh
  • Sarah Polley, Women Talking

Mejor Canción original

  • Carolina, Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing)
  • Ciao Papa, Guillermo del Toro & Roeban Katz (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio)
  • Hold My Hand, Lady Gaga and Bloodpop (Top Gun: Maverick)
  • Lift Me Up, Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
  • Naatu Naatu, Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR)

Mejor Actor de reparto

  • Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Brad Pitt, Babylon
  • Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Mejor Actriz de reparto

  • Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness
  • Carey Mulligan, She Said

Mejor Actor de Comedia o Musical

  • Diego Calva, Babylon
  • Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
  • Adam Driver, White Noise
  • Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Ralph Fiennes, The Menu

Mejor Película animada

  • Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
  • Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
  • Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
  • Turning Red

Mejor Actor de película – Drama

  • Austin Butler, Elvis
  • Brendan Fraser, The Whale
  • Hugh Jackman, The Son
  • Bill Nighy, Living
  • Jeremy Pope, The Inspection

Mejor Actriz de película – Drama

  • Cate Blanchett, TAR
  • Olivia Colman, Empire of Light
  • Viola Davis, The Woman King
  • Ana de Armas, Blonde
  • Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Mejor Actriz de película – Musical o comedia

  • Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
  • Margot Robbie, Babylon
  • Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu
  • Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You Leo Grande
  • Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mejor Director -película

  • James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water
  • Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Baz Luhrmann, Elvis
  • Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Mejor Banda sonora

  • Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
  • Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking
  • Justin Hurwitz, Babylon
  • John Williams, The Fabelmans
  • Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin
