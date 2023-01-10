(CNN en Español) –Estos son los nominados a la 80ª edición de los Golden Globes 2023 (Globo de Oro).
El pasado 12 de diciembre, Mayan López y Selenis Leyva, dos de las estrellas de López vs. López, anunciaron la variedad de nominados para cine y televisión seleccionados por miembros de la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood (HFPA).
La candidata favorita a los Oscar The Banshees of Inisherin lideró las categorías cinematográficas con ocho nominaciones, incluida la de mejor película musical o de comedia. Está protagonizada por Colin Firth y Brendan Gleeson.
La ceremonia, que no se transmitió el año pasado debido a la controversia en torno a la HFPA, volverá a NBC el 10 de enero. El comediante Jerrod Carmichael será el anfitrión.
Televisión
Mejor Actuación de un Actor en una Serie de Televisión — Musical o Comedia
- Donald Glover, Atlanta
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Mejor Actuación de una Actriz en una Serie de Televisión — Musical o Comedia
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
- Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
- Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
- Jean Smart, Hacks
Mejor Actuación de un Actor en una Serie de Televisión
- Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
- Kevin Costner, Yellowstone
- Diego Luna, Andor
- Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
- Adam Scott, Severance
Mejor Actuación de una Actriz en una Serie de Televisión
- Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon
- Laura Linney, Ozark
- Imelda Staunton, The Crown
- Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily
- Zendaya, Euphoria
Mejor actuación de un actor en una serie limitada o película para televisión
- Taron Egerton, Black Bird
- Colin Firth, The Staircase
- Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
- Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Sebastian Stan, Pam and Tommy
Mejor actuación de una actriz en una serie limitada o película para televisión
- Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy
- Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
- Lily James, Pam and Tommy
- Julia Roberts, Gaslit
- Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
Mejor serie de televisión dramática
- Better Call Saul
- The Crown
- House of the Dragon
- Ozark
- Severance
Mejor serie limitada de televisión o película para televisión
- Black Bird
- Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Pam and Tommy
- The Dropout
- The White Lotus: Sicily
Mejor actuación de una actriz en un papel secundario en una serie de televisión de comedia musical o drama
- Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Julia Garner, Ozark
- Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Mejor actuación de una actriz en un papel secundario en una serie, miniserie o película para televisión
- Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
- Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble
- Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven
- Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
Mejor actuación de un actor en un papel secundario en una serie, miniserie o película para televisión
- F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
- Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient
- Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
- Richard Jenkins, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Seth Rogen, Pam and Tommy
Mejor Serie de Televisión — Musical o Comedia
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building
- Wednesday
Películas
Mejor Película — musical o comedia
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Triangle of Sadness
Mejor Película — Drama
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Elvis
- The Fabelmans
- TAR
- Top Gun: Maverick
Mejor Película en lengua extranjera
- RRR (India)
- All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)
- Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
- Close (Belgium)
- Decision to Leave (South Korea)
Mejor Guión
- Todd Field, Tár
- Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
- Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- The Banshees of Inisherin, Martin McDonagh
- Sarah Polley, Women Talking
Mejor Canción original
- Carolina, Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing)
- Ciao Papa, Guillermo del Toro & Roeban Katz (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio)
- Hold My Hand, Lady Gaga and Bloodpop (Top Gun: Maverick)
- Lift Me Up, Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
- Naatu Naatu, Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR)
Mejor Actor de reparto
- Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brad Pitt, Babylon
- Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
Mejor Actriz de reparto
- Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness
- Carey Mulligan, She Said
Mejor Actor de Comedia o Musical
- Diego Calva, Babylon
- Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Adam Driver, White Noise
- Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Ralph Fiennes, The Menu
Mejor Película animada
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- Turning Red
Mejor Actor de película – Drama
- Austin Butler, Elvis
- Brendan Fraser, The Whale
- Hugh Jackman, The Son
- Bill Nighy, Living
- Jeremy Pope, The Inspection
Mejor Actriz de película – Drama
- Cate Blanchett, TAR
- Olivia Colman, Empire of Light
- Viola Davis, The Woman King
- Ana de Armas, Blonde
- Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Mejor Actriz de película – Musical o comedia
- Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
- Margot Robbie, Babylon
- Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu
- Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You Leo Grande
- Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mejor Director -película
- James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water
- Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Baz Luhrmann, Elvis
- Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Mejor Banda sonora
- Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking
- Justin Hurwitz, Babylon
- John Williams, The Fabelmans
- Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin
