(CNN En Español) — La edición 96 de los premios Oscar se celebran este domingo 10 de marzo. Oppenheimer de Christopher Nolan parte como una de las grandes favoritas al ser la película con más nominaciones (trece) y tras obtener 5 galardones en los Globo de Oro. Le sigue Poor Things, la cinta dirigida por Yorgos Lanthimos que cuenta con once nominaciones y que también logró ganar el Globo de Oro a mejor comedia o musical y mejor interpretación femenina (Emma Stone).
Estos son los ganadores de los Premios Oscar 2024 divididos por categorías. La lista se irá actualizando progresivamente.
Ganadores de los Premios Oscar 2024 por categoría:
Mejor actriz de reparto
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers – Ganadora
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
America Ferrera, Barbie
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Mejor corto animado
War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko – Ganador
Letter to a Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
Mejor película animada
The Boy and the Heron – Ganadora
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Mejor guion original
Anatomy of a Fall – Ganadora
The Holdovers
Maestro
May December
Past Lives
Mejor guion adaptado
American Fiction– Ganadora
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Mejor maquillaje
Poor Things – Ganadora
Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Society of the Snow
Mejor diseño de producción
Poor Things – Ganadora
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Mejor diseño de vestuario
Poor Things – Ganadora
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Mejor película internacional
The Zone of Interest, Reino Unido – Ganadora
The Teachers’ Lounge, Germany
Io Capitano, Italia
Perfect Days, Japón
La sociedad de la nieve, España
Mejor actor de reparto
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer – Ganador
Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Charles Melton, May December
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Mejores efectos visuales
Godzilla Minus One – Ganadora
The Creator
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon
Mejor edición
Oppenheimer – Ganadora
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Poor Things
Mejor corto documental
The Last Repair Shop – Ganador
The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Island In Between
Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó
Mejor documental
20 Days in Mariupol – Ganador
Bobi Wine: The People’s President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
Mejor fotografía
Oppenheimer – Ganadora
El Conde
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Poor Things
Mejor cortometraje
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar – Ganador
The After
Invincible
Knight of Fortune
Red, White and Blue
Mejor sonido
The Zone of Interest – Ganadora
The Creator
Maestro
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
Mejor banda sonora
Oppenheimer – Ganadora
American Fiction
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
Poor Things
Mejor canción original
What Was I Made For? de Barbie – Ganadora
The Fire Inside de Flamin’ Hot
I’m Just Ken de Barbie
It Never Went Away de American Symphony
Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People), Killers of the Flower Moon
Mejor actor principal
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer – Ganador
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Mejor director
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer – Ganador
Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest
Mejor actriz principal
Emma Stone, Poor Things – Ganadora
Annette Bening, Nyad
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Mejor película
Oppenheimer – Ganadora
American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Past Lives
Poor Things
Zone of Interest
