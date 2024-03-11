(CNN En Español) — La edición 96 de los premios Oscar se celebran este domingo 10 de marzo. Oppenheimer de Christopher Nolan parte como una de las grandes favoritas al ser la película con más nominaciones (trece) y tras obtener 5 galardones en los Globo de Oro. Le sigue Poor Things, la cinta dirigida por Yorgos Lanthimos que cuenta con once nominaciones y que también logró ganar el Globo de Oro a mejor comedia o musical y mejor interpretación femenina (Emma Stone).

Estos son los ganadores de los Premios Oscar 2024 divididos por categorías. La lista se irá actualizando progresivamente.

Ganadores de los Premios Oscar 2024 por categoría:

Mejor actriz de reparto

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers – Ganadora

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

America Ferrera, Barbie

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Mejor corto animado

War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko – Ganador

Letter to a Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

Mejor película animada

The Boy and the Heron – Ganadora

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Mejor guion original

Anatomy of a Fall – Ganadora

The Holdovers

Maestro

May December

Past Lives

Mejor guion adaptado

American Fiction– Ganadora

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Mejor maquillaje

Poor Things – Ganadora

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Society of the Snow

Mejor diseño de producción

Poor Things – Ganadora

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Mejor diseño de vestuario

Poor Things – Ganadora

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Mejor película internacional

The Zone of Interest, Reino Unido – Ganadora

The Teachers’ Lounge, Germany

Io Capitano, Italia

Perfect Days, Japón

La sociedad de la nieve, España

Mejor actor de reparto

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer – Ganador

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Charles Melton, May December

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Mejores efectos visuales

Godzilla Minus One – Ganadora

The Creator

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

Mejor edición

Oppenheimer – Ganadora

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Poor Things

Mejor corto documental

The Last Repair Shop – Ganador

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Island In Between

Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó

Mejor documental

20 Days in Mariupol – Ganador

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

Mejor fotografía

Oppenheimer – Ganadora

El Conde

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Poor Things

Mejor cortometraje

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar – Ganador

The After

Invincible

Knight of Fortune

Red, White and Blue

Mejor sonido

The Zone of Interest – Ganadora

The Creator

Maestro

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

Mejor banda sonora

Oppenheimer – Ganadora

American Fiction

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

Poor Things

Mejor canción original

What Was I Made For? de Barbie – Ganadora

The Fire Inside de Flamin’ Hot

I’m Just Ken de Barbie

It Never Went Away de American Symphony

Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People), Killers of the Flower Moon

Mejor actor principal

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer – Ganador

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Mejor director

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer – Ganador

Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

Mejor actriz principal

Emma Stone, Poor Things – Ganadora

Annette Bening, Nyad

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Mejor película

Oppenheimer – Ganadora

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Past Lives

Poor Things

Zone of Interest