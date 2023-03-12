Durante la noche de este domingo se celebró una nueva entrega de los Premios Oscar, que reconocen tanto a las películas como a las actuaciones más aclamadas por la crítica.

Entre las categorías más esperadas se encontraban Mejor Actor, Mejor Actriz, Mejor Película y Mejor Director. Sin embargo, también destacan los reconocimientos a mejor actor de reparto, mejor actriz de reparto, mejor guión y mejor película extranjera.

Revisa a continuación el listado completo de ganadores:

  • Mejor Película Animada: Pinocchio, Guillermo del Toro.

  • Mejor Actor de Reparto: Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once.

  • Mejor Actriz de Reparto: Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once.

  • Mejor Película Documental: Navalny.

  • Mejor Cortometraje de Acción: An Irish Goodbye.

  • Mejor Fotografía: All Quiet On The Western Front.

  • Mejor Maquillaje y Peluquería: The Whale.

  • Mejor Diseño de Vestuario: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

  • Mejor Película Extrajera: All Quiet On The Western Front.

  • Mejor Cortometraje Documental: The Elephant Whispers.

  • Mejor Cortometraje Animado: The boy, the mole, the fox and the horse.

  • Mejor Diseño de Producción: All Quiet on the Western Front.

  • Mejor Banda Sonora Original: All Quiet on the Western Front.

  • Mejores Efectos Visuales: Avatar: The Way of the Water.

  • Mejor Guion Original: Everything Everywhere All at Once.

  • Mejor Guion Adaptado: Women Talking.

  • Mejor Sonido: Top Gun: Maverick.

  • Mejor Canción Original: Naatu Naatu, RRR.

  • Mejor Montaje: Everything Everywhere All at Once.

  • Mejor Dirección: Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert por Everything Everywhere All at Once.

  • Mejor Actor: Brendan Fraser por The Whale.

  • Mejor Actriz: Michelle Yeoh por Everything Everywhere All at Once.

  • Mejor Película: Everything Everywhere All at Once.

