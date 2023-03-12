Durante la noche de este domingo se celebró una nueva entrega de los Premios Oscar, que reconocen tanto a las películas como a las actuaciones más aclamadas por la crítica.
Entre las categorías más esperadas se encontraban Mejor Actor, Mejor Actriz, Mejor Película y Mejor Director. Sin embargo, también destacan los reconocimientos a mejor actor de reparto, mejor actriz de reparto, mejor guión y mejor película extranjera.
Revisa a continuación el listado completo de ganadores:
- Mejor Película Animada: Pinocchio, Guillermo del Toro.
- Mejor Actor de Reparto: Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once.
- Mejor Actriz de Reparto: Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once.
- Mejor Película Documental: Navalny.
- Mejor Cortometraje de Acción: An Irish Goodbye.
- Mejor Fotografía: All Quiet On The Western Front.
- Mejor Maquillaje y Peluquería: The Whale.
- Mejor Diseño de Vestuario: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
- Mejor Película Extrajera: All Quiet On The Western Front.
- Mejor Cortometraje Documental: The Elephant Whispers.
- Mejor Cortometraje Animado: The boy, the mole, the fox and the horse.
- Mejor Diseño de Producción: All Quiet on the Western Front.
- Mejor Banda Sonora Original: All Quiet on the Western Front.
- Mejores Efectos Visuales: Avatar: The Way of the Water.
- Mejor Guion Original: Everything Everywhere All at Once.
- Mejor Guion Adaptado: Women Talking.
- Mejor Sonido: Top Gun: Maverick.
- Mejor Canción Original: Naatu Naatu, RRR.
- Mejor Montaje: Everything Everywhere All at Once.
- Mejor Dirección: Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert por Everything Everywhere All at Once.
- Mejor Actor: Brendan Fraser por The Whale.
- Mejor Actriz: Michelle Yeoh por Everything Everywhere All at Once.
- Mejor Película: Everything Everywhere All at Once.
