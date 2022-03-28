CNN / GETTYIMAGES

(CNN en Español/CNN Chile) –Los Premios Oscar 2022 otorgaron un total de 23 estatuillas en las diferentes categorías en las que los nominados compitieron.

Revisa a continuación como quedó la lista completa de ganadores y cuáles son las películas que más galardones obtuvieron en la gran noche de Hollywood.

Recuento de las películas con más Premios Oscar de 2022

  • “Dune”: seis premios (mejor edición de sonido, banda sonora, montaje, diseño de producción, fotografía y mejores efectos visuales)
  • “CODA”: tres premios premios (mejor película, actor de reparto y guion adaptado)
  • “Los ojos de Tammy Faye”: dos premios (mejor maquillaje y peluquería y actriz protagonista)
  • “Belfast”: un premio (mejor guion original)
  • “Cruella”: un premio (mejor diseño de vestuario)
  • “Drive My Car”: un premio (mejor película internacional)
  • “El poder del perro”: un premio (mejor dirección)
  • “Encanto”: un premio (mejor película de animación)
  • “King Richard”: un premio (mejor actor protagonista)
  • “No time to die”: un premio (mejor canción original)
  • “Summer of Soul”: un premio (mejor largometraje documental)
  • “West side story”: un premio (mejor actriz de reparto)
  • “The Queen of Basketball”: un premio (mejor documental corto)
  • “The Windshield Wiper”: un premio (mejor cortometraje animado)
  • “The Long Goodbye”: un premio (mejor cortometraje)

Lista de ganadores de los Premios Oscar 2022

Mejor edición de sonido

  • “Dune” – Ganadora
  • “Belfast”
  • “No Time To Die”
  • “The Power of the Dog”
  • “West Side Story”

Mejor documental corto

  • “The Queen of Basketball” – Ganador
  • “Audible”
  • “Lead Me Home”
  • “Three Songs for Benazir”
  • “When We Were Bullies”

Mejor cortometraje animado

  • “The Windshield Wiper – Ganador
  • “Affairs of the Art”
  • “Bestia”
  • “Boxballet”
  • “Robin Robin”

Mejor cortometraje

  • “The Long Goodbye” – Ganador
  • “Ala Kachuu”
  • “Take and Run”
  • “The Dress”
  • “On My Mind”
  • “Please Hold”

Mejor banda sonora

  • “Dune” – Ganadora
  • “Don’t Look Up”
  • “Encanto”
  • “Madres Paralelas”
  • “The Power of the Dog”

Mejor montaje

  • “Dune” – Ganadora
  • “Don’t Look Up”
  • “King Richard”
  • “The Power of the Dog”
  • “tick, tick… BOOM!”

Mejor diseño de producción

  • “Dune” – Ganadora
  • “Nightmare Alley”
  • “The Power of the Dog”
  • “The Tragedy of Macbeth”
  • “West Side Story”

Mejor maquillaje y peluquería

  • “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” – Ganadora
  • “Coming 2 America”
  • “Cruella”
  • “Dune”
  • “House of Gucci”

Mejor actriz de reparto

  • Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story” – Ganadora
  • Jessie Buckley, “The Lost Daughter”
  • Judi Dench, “Belfast”
  • Kirsten Dunst, “The Power of the Dog”
  • AunJanue Ellis, “King Richard”

Mejor fotografía

  • “Dune” – Ganadora
  • “Nightmare Alley”
  • “The Power of the Dog”
  • “The Tragedy of Macbeth”
  • “West Side Story”

Mejores efectos visuales

  • “Dune” – Ganadora
  • “Free Guy”
  • “No Time to Die”
  • “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”
  • “Spider-Man: No Way Home”

Mejor película animada

  • “Encanto” – Ganadora
  • “Luca”
  • “Flee”
  • “The Mitchells vs. the Machine”
  • “Raya and the Last Dragon”

Mejor actor de reparto

  • Troy Kotsur, “CODA” – Ganador
  • Ciarán Hinds, “Belfast”
  • Jesse Plemons, “The Power of the Dog”
  • J.K. Simmons, “Being the Ricardos”
  • Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog”

Mejor película internacional

  • “Drive My Car” – Ganadora
  • “Flee”
  • “The Hand of God”
  • “Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom”
  • “The Worst Person in the World”

Mejor diseño de vestuario

  • “Cruella” – Ganadora
  • “Cyrano”
  • “Dune”
  • “Nightmare Alley”
  • “West Side Story”

Mejor guion original

  • “Belfast” – Ganadora
  • “Don’t Look Up”
  • “King Richard”
  • “Licorice Pizza”
  • “The Worst Person in the World”

Mejor guion adaptado

  • “CODA” – Ganadora
  • “Drive My Car”
  • “Dune”
  • “The Lost Daughter”
  • “The Power of the Dog”

Mejor canción original

  • “No Time to Die”, de No Time to Die – Ganadora
  • “Be Alive”, de King Richard
  • “Dos Oruguitas”, de Encanto
  • “Down to Joy”, de Belfast
  • “Somehow You Do”, de Four Good Days

Mejor largometraje documental

  • “Summer of Soul” – Ganador
  • “Ascension”
  • “Attica”
  • “Flee”
  • “Riding with Fire”

Mejor director

  • Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog” – Ganadora
  • Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast”
  • Ryusuke Hamaguchi, “Drive My Car”
  • Paul Thomas Anderson, “Licorice Pizza”
  • Steven Spielberg, “West Side Story”

Mejor actor

  • Will Smith, “King Richard” – Ganador
  • Javier Bardem, “Being the Ricardos”
  • Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”
  • Andrew Garfield, “tick, tick… BOOM!”
  • Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Mejor actriz

  • Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” – Ganadora
  • Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter”
  • Penélope Cruz, “Madres Paralelas”
  • Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos”
  • Kristen Stewart, “Spencer”

Mejor película

  • “CODA” – Ganadora
  • “Don’t Look Up”
  • “Belfast”
  • “Drive My Car”
  • “Dune”
  • “King Richard”
  • “Licorice Pizza”
  • “Nightmare Alley”
  • “The Power of the Dog”
  • “West Side Story”
