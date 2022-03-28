(CNN en Español/CNN Chile) –Los Premios Oscar 2022 otorgaron un total de 23 estatuillas en las diferentes categorías en las que los nominados compitieron.
Revisa a continuación como quedó la lista completa de ganadores y cuáles son las películas que más galardones obtuvieron en la gran noche de Hollywood.
Recuento de las películas con más Premios Oscar de 2022
- “Dune”: seis premios (mejor edición de sonido, banda sonora, montaje, diseño de producción, fotografía y mejores efectos visuales)
- “CODA”: tres premios premios (mejor película, actor de reparto y guion adaptado)
- “Los ojos de Tammy Faye”: dos premios (mejor maquillaje y peluquería y actriz protagonista)
- “Belfast”: un premio (mejor guion original)
- “Cruella”: un premio (mejor diseño de vestuario)
- “Drive My Car”: un premio (mejor película internacional)
- “El poder del perro”: un premio (mejor dirección)
- “Encanto”: un premio (mejor película de animación)
- “King Richard”: un premio (mejor actor protagonista)
- “No time to die”: un premio (mejor canción original)
- “Summer of Soul”: un premio (mejor largometraje documental)
- “West side story”: un premio (mejor actriz de reparto)
- “The Queen of Basketball”: un premio (mejor documental corto)
- “The Windshield Wiper”: un premio (mejor cortometraje animado)
- “The Long Goodbye”: un premio (mejor cortometraje)
Lista de ganadores de los Premios Oscar 2022
Mejor edición de sonido
- “Dune” – Ganadora
- “Belfast”
- “No Time To Die”
- “The Power of the Dog”
- “West Side Story”
Mejor documental corto
- “The Queen of Basketball” – Ganador
- “Audible”
- “Lead Me Home”
- “Three Songs for Benazir”
- “When We Were Bullies”
Mejor cortometraje animado
- “The Windshield Wiper – Ganador
- “Affairs of the Art”
- “Bestia”
- “Boxballet”
- “Robin Robin”
Mejor cortometraje
- “The Long Goodbye” – Ganador
- “Ala Kachuu”
- “Take and Run”
- “The Dress”
- “On My Mind”
- “Please Hold”
Mejor banda sonora
- “Dune” – Ganadora
- “Don’t Look Up”
- “Encanto”
- “Madres Paralelas”
- “The Power of the Dog”
Mejor montaje
- “Dune” – Ganadora
- “Don’t Look Up”
- “King Richard”
- “The Power of the Dog”
- “tick, tick… BOOM!”
Mejor diseño de producción
- “Dune” – Ganadora
- “Nightmare Alley”
- “The Power of the Dog”
- “The Tragedy of Macbeth”
- “West Side Story”
Mejor maquillaje y peluquería
- “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” – Ganadora
- “Coming 2 America”
- “Cruella”
- “Dune”
- “House of Gucci”
Mejor actriz de reparto
- Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story” – Ganadora
- Jessie Buckley, “The Lost Daughter”
- Judi Dench, “Belfast”
- Kirsten Dunst, “The Power of the Dog”
- AunJanue Ellis, “King Richard”
Mejor fotografía
- “Dune” – Ganadora
- “Nightmare Alley”
- “The Power of the Dog”
- “The Tragedy of Macbeth”
- “West Side Story”
Mejores efectos visuales
- “Dune” – Ganadora
- “Free Guy”
- “No Time to Die”
- “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”
- “Spider-Man: No Way Home”
Mejor película animada
- “Encanto” – Ganadora
- “Luca”
- “Flee”
- “The Mitchells vs. the Machine”
- “Raya and the Last Dragon”
Mejor actor de reparto
- Troy Kotsur, “CODA” – Ganador
- Ciarán Hinds, “Belfast”
- Jesse Plemons, “The Power of the Dog”
- J.K. Simmons, “Being the Ricardos”
- Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog”
Mejor película internacional
- “Drive My Car” – Ganadora
- “Flee”
- “The Hand of God”
- “Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom”
- “The Worst Person in the World”
Mejor diseño de vestuario
- “Cruella” – Ganadora
- “Cyrano”
- “Dune”
- “Nightmare Alley”
- “West Side Story”
Mejor guion original
- “Belfast” – Ganadora
- “Don’t Look Up”
- “King Richard”
- “Licorice Pizza”
- “The Worst Person in the World”
Mejor guion adaptado
- “CODA” – Ganadora
- “Drive My Car”
- “Dune”
- “The Lost Daughter”
- “The Power of the Dog”
Mejor canción original
- “No Time to Die”, de No Time to Die – Ganadora
- “Be Alive”, de King Richard
- “Dos Oruguitas”, de Encanto
- “Down to Joy”, de Belfast
- “Somehow You Do”, de Four Good Days
Mejor largometraje documental
- “Summer of Soul” – Ganador
- “Ascension”
- “Attica”
- “Flee”
- “Riding with Fire”
Mejor director
- Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog” – Ganadora
- Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast”
- Ryusuke Hamaguchi, “Drive My Car”
- Paul Thomas Anderson, “Licorice Pizza”
- Steven Spielberg, “West Side Story”
Mejor actor
- Will Smith, “King Richard” – Ganador
- Javier Bardem, “Being the Ricardos”
- Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”
- Andrew Garfield, “tick, tick… BOOM!”
- Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”
Mejor actriz
- Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” – Ganadora
- Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter”
- Penélope Cruz, “Madres Paralelas”
- Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos”
- Kristen Stewart, “Spencer”
Mejor película
- “CODA” – Ganadora
- “Don’t Look Up”
- “Belfast”
- “Drive My Car”
- “Dune”
- “King Richard”
- “Licorice Pizza”
- “Nightmare Alley”
- “The Power of the Dog”
- “West Side Story”
