(CNN/CNN Chile) – Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus han sido galardonadas en la edición 66 de los premios Grammy en las categorías de Mejor álbum y Grabación del año.
En el campo de la música latina, Peso Pluma, Karol G y Juanes recibieron el codiciado galardón en sus respectivas categorías.
La intérprete del disco Midnights hizo historia en la ceremonia tras ganar por cuarta vez en la categoría Álbum del año, superando así a leyendas de la música como Frank Sinatra, Paul Simon y Stevie Wonder.
Ganadores de las principales categorías
Álbum del año:
- Boygenius – “The Record”
- Janelle Monáe – “The Age of Pleasure”
- Jon Batiste – “World Music Radio”
- Lana Del Rey – “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean
- Blvd”
- Miley Cyrus – “Endless Summer Vacation”
- Olivia Rodrigo – “Guts”
- SZA – “SOS”
- Taylor Swift – “Midnights”
Grabación del año:
- Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?”
- Boygenius – “Not Strong Enough”
- Jon Batiste – “Worship”
- Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
- Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”
- SZA – “Kill Bill”
- Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”
- Victoria Monét – “On My Mama”
Canción del año:
- Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?”
- Dua Lipa – “Dance the Night”
- Jon Batiste – “Butterfly”
- Lana Del Rey – “A&W”
- Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
- Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”
- SZA – “Kill Bill”
- Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”
Mejor artista nuevo:
- Coco Jones
- Gracie Abrams
- Fred Again..
- Ice Spice
- Jelly Roll
- Noah Kahan
- Victoria Monét
- The War and Treaty
Mejor Álbum vocal pop:
- Kelly Clarkson, “Chemistry”
- Miley Cyrus, “Endless Summer Vacation”
- Olivia Rodrigo, “GUTS”
- Ed Sheeran, – (Subtract)
- Taylor Swift, “Midnights”
Mejor Actuación pop solista:
- Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?”
- Doja Cat – “Paint the Town Red”
- Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
- Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”
- Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”
Mejor Actuación de dúo/grupo pop:
- Labrinth con Billie Eilish – “Never Felt So Alone”
- Lana Del Rey con Jon Batiste – “Candy Necklace”
- Miley Cyrus con Brandi Carlile – “Thousand Miles”
- SZA con Phoebe Bridgers – “Ghost in the Machine”
- Taylor Swift con Ice Spice – “Karma”
Productor del año-no clásico:
- Jack Antonoff
- Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
- Hit-Boy
- Metro Boomin
- Daniel Nigro
Mejor Álbum de rap:
- Drake & 21 Savage – “Her Loss”
- Killer Mike – “Michael”
- Metro Boomin – “Heroes & Villains”
- Nas – “King’s Disease III”
- Travis Scott – “Utopia”
Mejor Actuación de rap:
- Baby Keem ft. Kendrick Lamar – “The Hillbillies”
- Black Thought – “Love Letter”
- Coi Leray – “Players”
- Drake & 21 Savage – “Rich Flex”
- Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane – “Scientists & Engineers”
Mejor Álbum country:
- Brothers Osborne – “Brothers Osborne”
- Kelsea Ballerini – “Rolling Up the Welcome Mat”
- Lainey Wilson – “Bell Bottom Country”
- Tyler Childers – “Rustin’ in the Rain”
- Zach Bryan – “Zach Bryan”
Mejor Actuación country solista:
- Brandy Clark – “Buried”
- Chris Stapleton – “White Horse”
- Dolly Parton – “The Last Thing on My Mind”
- Luke Combs – “Fast Car”
- Tyler Childers – “In Your Love”
Mejor Álbum de rock:
- Foo Fighters – “But Here We Are”
- Greta Van Fleet – “Starcatcher”
- Metallica – “72 Seasons”
- Paramore – “This Is Why”
- Queens of the Stone Age – “In Times New Roman…”
Mejor Actuación de rock:
- Arctic Monkeys – “Sculptures of Anything Goes”
- Black Pumas – “More Than a Love Song”
- Boygenius – “Not Strong Enough”
- Foo Fighters – “Rescued”
- Metallica – “Lux Æterna”
Mejor Álbum de R&B:
- Babyface – “Girls Night Out”
- Coco Jones – “What I Didn’t Tell You”
- Emily King – “Special Occasion”
- Summer Walker – “Clear 2: Soft Life EP”
- Victoria Monét – “Jaguar II”
Mejor Actuación de R&B:
- Chris Brown – “Summer Too Hot”
- Coco Jones – “ICU”
- Robert Glasper Featuring Sir & Alex Isley – “Back to Love”
- SZA – “Kill Bill”
- Victoria Monét – “How Does It Make You Feel”
Mejor Álbum de música alternativa:
- Arctic Monkeys – “The Car”
- Boygenius – “The Record”
- Gorillaz – “Cracker Island”
- Lana Del Rey – “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd”
- PJ Harvey – “I Inside the Old Year Dying”
Mejor Álbum de latin pop:
- Pablo Alborán – La Cuarta Hoja
- AleMor – Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1
Paula Arenas – A Ciegas
- Pedro Capó – La Neta
- Maluma – Don Juan
- Gaby Moreno – X Mí (Vol. 1)
Mejor Álbum de música urbana:
- Rauw Alejandro – Saturno
- Karol G – Mañana será bonito
- Tainy – Data
Mejor Álbum latino de rock o alternativo:
- Cabra – MARTÍNEZ
- Diamante Eléctrico – Leche De Tigre
- Juanes – Vida Cotidiana
- Natalia Lafourcade – De Todas Las Flores
- Fito Páez – EADDA9223
Mejor Álbum de música mexicana (incluye tejana):
- Ana Bárbara – Bordado A Mano
- Lila Downs – La Sánchez
- Flor De Toloache – Motherflower
- Lupita Infante – Amor Como En Las Películas De Antes
- Peso Pluma – Génesis
Mejor Álbum de música tropical:
- Rubén Blades Con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta – Siembra: 45º Aniversario (En Vivo en el Coliseo de Puerto Rico, 14 de Mayo 2022)
- Luis Figueroa – Voy A Ti
- Grupo Niche Y Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional de Colombia – Niche Sinfónico
- Omara Portuondo – VIDA
- Tony Succar, Mimy Succar – MIMY & TONY
- Carlos Vives – Escalona Nunca Se Había Grabado Así
Mejor Interpretación de música global:
- Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer & Shahzad Ismaily – Shadow Forces
- Burna Boy – Alone
- Davido – FEEL
- Silvana Estrada – Milagro Y Disastre
- Falu & Gaurav Shah (Featuring PM Narendra Modi) – Abundance In Millets
- Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain Featuring Rakesh Chaurasia – Pashto
- Ibrahim Maalouf Featuring Cimafunk & Tank And The Bangas – Todo Colores
