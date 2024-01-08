El domingo 7 de enero fue la ceremonia de premiación de los 81° Globos de Oro.
La edición 2024 del evento que rinde honor a los mejores trabajos del cine y la televisión se llevó a cabo, como ya es costumbre, en el Beverly Hilton de Beverly Hills, California.
A continuación, la lista completa de nominados en cada categoría y sus respectivos ganadores, así como el video de sus discursos de aceptación.
TELEVISIÓN
Mejor actuación de un actor en una serie de televisión — Musical o Comedia
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear *GANADOR
Mejor actuación de una actriz en una serie de televisión — Musical o Comedia
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Elle Fanning, The Great
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear *GANADORA
Mejor actuación de un actor en una serie de televisión — Drama
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Brian Cox, Succession
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Dominic West, The Crown
Kieran Culkin, Succession *GANADOR
Mejor actuación de una actriz en una serie de televisión — Drama
Helen Mirren, 1923
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Emma Stone, The Curse
Sarah Snook, Succession *GANADORA
Mejor actuación de un actor en una miniserie o película para televisión
Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones & the Six
Jon Hamm, Fargo
Woody Harrelson, White House Plumbers
David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Steven Yeun, Beef *GANADOR
Mejor actuación de una actriz en una serie o película para televisión
Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Elizabeth Olsen, Love and Death
Juno Temple, Fargo
Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers
Ali Wong, Beef *GANADORA
Mejor serie de televisión dramática
1923
The Crown
The Diplomat
The Last of Us
The Morning Show
Succession *GANADORA
Mejor miniserie de televisión limitada o película para televisión
Lessons in Chemistry
Daisy Jones & the Six
All the Light We Cannot See
Fellow Travelers
Fargo
Beef *GANADORA
Mejor actuación de un actor en un papel de reparto – Televisión
James Marsden, Jury Duty
Alan Ruck, Succession
Alexander Skarsgård, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession *GANADOR
Mejor actuación de una actriz en un papel de reparto – Televisión
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown *GANADORA
Abby Elliott, The Bear
Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Mejor serie de televisión — Musical o comedia
Ted Lasso
Abbott Elementary
Jury Duty
Only Murders in the Building
Barry
The Bear *GANADORA
Mejor actuación en una comedia stand-up de televisión
Trevor Noah, Trevor Noah: Where Was I
Chris Rock, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
Amy Schumer, Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact
Sarah Silverman, Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love
Wanda Sykes, Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer
Ricky Gervais, Ricky Gervais: Armageddon *GANADOR
PELÍCULAS
Mejor película — Musical o comedia
Barbie
American Fiction
The Holdovers
May December
Air
Poor Things *GANADORA
Mejor película — Drama
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Past Lives
The Zone of Interest
Anatomy of a Fall
Oppenheimer *GANADORA
Mejor película en lengua extranjera
Io Capitano
Past Lives
La sociedad de la nieve” (Society of the Snow)
The Zone of Interest
Anatomie d’une chute (Anatomy of a Fall) *GANADORA
Mejor guión
Barbie
Poor Things
Oppenheimer
Killers of the Flower Moon
Past Lives
Anatomy of a Fall *GANADORA
Mejor canción original
Addicted to Romance, Bruce Springsteen, She Came to Me
Dance the Night, Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson y Andrew Wyatt, Barbie
I’m Just Ken, Mark Ronson y Andrew Wyatt, Barbie
Peaches, Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond and John Spiker The Super Mario Bros. Move
Road to Freedom, Lenny Kravitz, Rustin
What Was I Made For? Billie Eilish & Finneas, Barbie *GANADORA
Mejor actor de reparto
Willem Dafoe, Poor Things
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Charles Melton, May December
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer *GANADOR
Mejor actriz de reparto
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Julianne Moore, May December
Rosamund Pike, Saltburn
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers *GANADORA
Mejor actor de comedia o musical
Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario
Timothée Chalamet, Wonka
Matt Damon, Air
Joaquin Phoenix, Beau Is Afraid
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers *GANADOR
Mejor película animada
Elemental
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Suzume
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Wish
The Boy and the Heron *GANADORA
Mejor actor de película – Drama
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Barry Keoghan, Saltburn
Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer *GANADOR
Mejor actriz de película – Drama
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Annette Bening, Nyad
Greta Lee, Past Lives
Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon *GANADORA
Mejor actriz de película – Musical o comedia
Fantasia Barrino – The Color Purple
Jennifer Lawrence – No Hard Feelings
Natalie Portman – May December
Alma Pöysti – Fallen Leaves
Margot Robbie – Barbie
Emma Stone – Poor Things *GANADORA
Mejor director – Película
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Greta Gerwig, Barbie
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Celine Song, Past Lives
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer *GANADOR
Mejor banda sonora
Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things
Mica Levi, The Zone of Interest
Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon
The Boy and the Heron
Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer *GANADOR
Logros cinematográficos y de taquilla
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
John Wick: Chapter 4
Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
Barbie *GANADORA
