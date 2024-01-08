El domingo 7 de enero fue la ceremonia de premiación de los 81° Globos de Oro.

La edición 2024 del evento que rinde honor a los mejores trabajos del cine y la televisión se llevó a cabo, como ya es costumbre, en el Beverly Hilton de Beverly Hills, California.

A continuación, la lista completa de nominados en cada categoría y sus respectivos ganadores, así como el video de sus discursos de aceptación.

TELEVISIÓN

Mejor actuación de un actor en una serie de televisión — Musical o Comedia

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear *GANADOR

Mejor actuación de una actriz en una serie de televisión — Musical o Comedia

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Elle Fanning, The Great

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear *GANADORA

Mejor actuación de un actor en una serie de televisión — Drama

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Brian Cox, Succession

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Dominic West, The Crown

Kieran Culkin, Succession *GANADOR

Mejor actuación de una actriz en una serie de televisión — Drama

Helen Mirren, 1923

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Emma Stone, The Curse

Sarah Snook, Succession *GANADORA

Mejor actuación de un actor en una miniserie o película para televisión

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones & the Six

Jon Hamm, Fargo

Woody Harrelson, White House Plumbers

David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Steven Yeun, Beef *GANADOR

Mejor actuación de una actriz en una serie o película para televisión

Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six

Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry

Elizabeth Olsen, Love and Death

Juno Temple, Fargo

Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers

Ali Wong, Beef *GANADORA

Mejor serie de televisión dramática

1923

The Crown

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

The Morning Show

Succession *GANADORA

Mejor miniserie de televisión limitada o película para televisión

Lessons in Chemistry

Daisy Jones & the Six

All the Light We Cannot See

Fellow Travelers

Fargo

Beef *GANADORA

Mejor actuación de un actor en un papel de reparto – Televisión

James Marsden, Jury Duty

Alan Ruck, Succession

Alexander Skarsgård, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession *GANADOR

Mejor actuación de una actriz en un papel de reparto – Televisión

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown *GANADORA

Abby Elliott, The Bear

Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets

J. Smith-Cameron, Succession

Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Mejor serie de televisión — Musical o comedia

Ted Lasso

Abbott Elementary

Jury Duty

Only Murders in the Building

Barry

The Bear *GANADORA

Mejor actuación en una comedia stand-up de televisión

Trevor Noah, Trevor Noah: Where Was I

Chris Rock, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

Amy Schumer, Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact

Sarah Silverman, Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love

Wanda Sykes, Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer



Ricky Gervais, Ricky Gervais: Armageddon *GANADOR

PELÍCULAS

Mejor película — Musical o comedia

Barbie

American Fiction

The Holdovers

May December

Air

Poor Things *GANADORA

Mejor película — Drama

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Past Lives

The Zone of Interest

Anatomy of a Fall

Oppenheimer *GANADORA

Mejor película en lengua extranjera

Io Capitano

Past Lives

La sociedad de la nieve” (Society of the Snow)

The Zone of Interest

Anatomie d’une chute (Anatomy of a Fall) *GANADORA

Mejor guión

Barbie

Poor Things

Oppenheimer

Killers of the Flower Moon

Past Lives

Anatomy of a Fall *GANADORA

Mejor canción original

Addicted to Romance, Bruce Springsteen, She Came to Me

Dance the Night, Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson y Andrew Wyatt, Barbie

I’m Just Ken, Mark Ronson y Andrew Wyatt, Barbie

Peaches, Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond and John Spiker The Super Mario Bros. Move

Road to Freedom, Lenny Kravitz, Rustin

What Was I Made For? Billie Eilish & Finneas, Barbie *GANADORA

Mejor actor de reparto

Willem Dafoe, Poor Things

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Charles Melton, May December

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer *GANADOR

Mejor actriz de reparto

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Julianne Moore, May December

Rosamund Pike, Saltburn

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers *GANADORA

Mejor actor de comedia o musical

Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario

Timothée Chalamet, Wonka

Matt Damon, Air

Joaquin Phoenix, Beau Is Afraid

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers *GANADOR

Mejor película animada

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Suzume

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Wish

The Boy and the Heron *GANADORA

Mejor actor de película – Drama

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Barry Keoghan, Saltburn

Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer *GANADOR

Mejor actriz de película – Drama

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Annette Bening, Nyad

Greta Lee, Past Lives

Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon *GANADORA

Mejor actriz de película – Musical o comedia

Fantasia Barrino – The Color Purple

Jennifer Lawrence – No Hard Feelings

Natalie Portman – May December

Alma Pöysti – Fallen Leaves

Margot Robbie – Barbie

Emma Stone – Poor Things *GANADORA

Mejor director – Película

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Greta Gerwig, Barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Celine Song, Past Lives

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer *GANADOR

Mejor banda sonora

Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things

Mica Levi, The Zone of Interest

Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon

The Boy and the Heron

Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer *GANADOR

Logros cinematográficos y de taquilla

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

Barbie *GANADORA