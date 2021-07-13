El domingo 19 de septiembre la Academia Internacional de Artes y Ciencias de la Televisión de Estados Unidos hará entrega de los premios Emmy 2021. 

La ceremonia, que será realizada en el Microsoft Theater de Los Ángeles, coronará a las mejores series e intérpretes del año y podrá verse en TNT.

Entre las producciones más nominadas se encuentra The Crown The Mandalorian (24), WandaVision (23) y The Handmaid’s Tale (21), disponible en HBO Max.

Revisa la lista completa: 

Mejor drama

  • The Boys
  • Bridgerton
  • The Crown
  • The Handmaid’s Tale
  • Lovecraft Country
  • The Mandalorian
  • Pose
  • This is Us

Mejor actriz principal en serie dramática

  • Uzo Aduba – In Treatment
  • Oliva Colman – The Crown
  • Emma Corrin – The Crown
  • Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale
  • Mj Rodriguez – Pose
  • Jurnee Smollett – Lovecraft Country

Mejor actor principal en serie dramática

  • Sterling K. Brown – This is Us
  • Jonathan Majors – Lovecraft Country
  • Josh O’Connor – The Crown
  • Regé-Jean Page – Bridgerton
  • Billy Porter – Pose
  • Matthew Rhys – Perry Mason

Mejor comedia

  • Black-ish
  • Cobra Kai
  • Emily in Paris
  • Hacks
  • The Flight Attendant
  • The Kominsky Method
  • Pen15
  • Ted Lasso

Mejor actriz principal de comedia

  • Aidy Bryant – Shrill
  • Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant
  • Allison Janney – Mom
  • Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-ish
  • Jean Smart – Hacks

Mejor actor principal de comedia

  • Anthony Anderson – Black-Ish
  • Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method
  • William H. Macy – Shameless
  • Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
  • Kenan Thompson – Kenan

Mejor miniserie

  • I May Destroy You
  • Mare of Easttown
  • The Queen’s Gambit
  • The Underground Railroad
  • WandaVision

Mejor actriz principal en una miniserie

  • Michaela Coel  – I May Destroy You
  • Cynthia Erivo – Genius: Aretha
  • Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision
  • Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen’s Gambit
  • Kate Winslet – Mare of Easttown

Mejor actor principal en una miniserie

  • Paul Bettany – WandaVision
  • Hugh Grant – The Undoing
  • Ewan McGregor – Halston
  • Lin-Manuel Miranda – Hamilton
  • Leslie Odom Jr. – Hamilton

Programas de variedades y talk-show

  • Conan
  • Daily Show with Trevor Noah
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live
  • Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
  • Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Mejor reality

  • The Amazing Race
  • Nailed It!
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race
  • Top Chef
  • The Voice

Mejor programa animado

  • Big Mouth
  • Bob’s Burgers
  • Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal
  • The Simpsons
  • South Park: The Pandemic Special

Mejor programa animado corto

  • Love, Death + Robots
  • Maggie Simpson In: The Force Awakens From Its Nap
  • Once Upon A Snowman
  • Robot Chicken: Endgame
